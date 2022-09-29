Read full article on original website
H.S. football: Pennsbury knocks off unbeaten Central Bucks East behind Mulbah
BRISTOL TWP. — Galamama Mulbah suffered through the last two winless seasons of Pennsbury football. After opening this season with a loss to mighty Coatesville, the Falcons have won five in a row. On Friday night, he had a big say in that fifth win, running for 203 yards and three touchdowns in...
BOYS SOCCER: Father Judge Earns Significant Victory, Roman Takes First, Lansdale Catholic and Conwell-Egan on A Winning Path
PHILADELPHIA – When a Philadelphia Catholic League team defeats La Salle in soccer, the anomaly warrants copious research. Prior to Tuesday, the Explorers had gone 59-4-4 during the regular season and won four titles in five tries since 2016; the devastating 2020 global pandemic provided no champion. They had lost twice to Lansdale Catholic and once to both Archbishop Wood and St. Joseph’s Prep. They had tied Lansdale Catholic twice, and the Prep and Roman Catholic once each.
H.S. football: Neshaminy edges Pennridge in defensive battle
PERKASIE — They stressed it from start to finish that every point was going to count. "We knew we would be in a close game against a really good team like Pennridge and we talked about how big each point was going to be," Neshaminy senior defensive lineman Nick Buchys said. ...
Week 6 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Get everything you need to know before the kickoff of Week 6 in the 2022 Central Pennsylvania High School football season. As teams enter the full swing of conference action, Allie Berube and Nick Petraccione break down some of the biggest Friday night matchups and welcome in Dan Tomaso for the […]
Notre Dame-GP football defense dominates in win over North Schuylkill
If Notre Dame-Green Pond is to return to District 11 Class 3A supremacy, it will need to play stellar defense. North Schuylkill got a taste of what coach Phil Stambaugh’s club is capable of in Friday night’s Colonial-Schuylkill League showdown. The Crusaders turned four interceptions and a fumble recovery into 22 points and twice stopped the Spartans on fourth down in the second half of a ...
CB West's Lynn Repeats as Suburban One League Golf Champion
WARMINSTER — Abby Lynn won the 2021 Suburban One League’s girls golf championship by one stroke. Abby Lynn won the 2022 Suburban One League girls golf championship by one stroke. No, that isn’t a mistake or a misprint. The Central Bucks West senior became a repeat winner on...
Local Roundup: Wilkes-Barre Area rallies to defeat Lake-Lehman
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Jeff Campos scored two goals late in the first half as Wilkes-Barre Area erased an early deficit to post a 3-1 win over Lake-Lehman in Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer Saturday. Evan Corcoran assisted Campos’ second goal. Musa Conteh added a...
Barnett leads Neshaminy to football win
Markus Barnett ran for three touchdowns on Friday night to lead Neshaminy to a 26-0 victory over visiting Abington. Quarterback Colin Baker also ran for a score. Travis Lavelah and Collin Giambrone had interceptions. The Redskins are 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Suburban One League National Conference. At halftime, coach...
Penns Valley football’s Ty Watson runs wild on Philipsburg-Osceola in 41-14 victory
Penns Valley and Bald Eagle both notched wins on Friday.
