PHILADELPHIA – When a Philadelphia Catholic League team defeats La Salle in soccer, the anomaly warrants copious research. Prior to Tuesday, the Explorers had gone 59-4-4 during the regular season and won four titles in five tries since 2016; the devastating 2020 global pandemic provided no champion. They had lost twice to Lansdale Catholic and once to both Archbishop Wood and St. Joseph’s Prep. They had tied Lansdale Catholic twice, and the Prep and Roman Catholic once each.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO