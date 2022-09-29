How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens game on TV, live stream

I really don’t pay much attention to fantasy football. However, that doesn’t mean that I don’t know that on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore, the two highest-scoring players through three weeks in Fantasy Football - Lamar Jackson of the Ravens and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills - will be going head-to-head in a big AFC matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.

Even I know how dynamic and coveted Jackson and Allen are in the fantasy world because of their ability to pile up points with both their arm and their legs.

Allen leads the NFL with 1,014 passing yards, and his nine passing TDs are one fewer than Jackson. For his part, Jackson’s 243 rushing yards not only lead all QBs (Allen is fourth at 113), but Jackson’s total is tied for fifth-most among all players.

So yes, these are two incredible players who will be squaring off in a game that is vital for both as it pertains to playoff seeding and potential home-field advantage.

What time is the Bills at Ravens game?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: M&T Bank Stadium

How to watch Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Cable/Network: CBS with announcers Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter). The game will be available locally via the following stations: WROC (Channel 8, Rochester), WIVB (Buffalo area), WTVH (Syracuse area), WKTV (Utica area), WENY (Elmira area), WRGB (Albany area), and WBNG (Binghamton area).

Online streaming services: NFL.com and the NFL mobile app. Also, the NFL has a new streaming service called NFL+ which replaces NFL Game Pass, though you can’t cast the games to your TV - you must watch on your phone or tablet. The cost is $5 a month or $30 for the season, and a premium tier costs $10/$80 which includes all-22 coaches film and condensed and full-game replays. With it, you’ll be able to watch every local game on Sunday and the national games on Monday and Thursday nights as well as the playoffs and the Super Bowl. You can also stream if you have subscriptions to DirecTV, fuboTV, NFL+, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Paramount+.

On the radio: How to listen to the Bills vs Ravens game

How to listen: The Bills Radio Network has stations all across the state. They include Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM), Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM), Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5), Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM), Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM), Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM), Newark (WACK 1420 AM), Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM), Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM), Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM), and Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM). You can also listen on SiriusXM satellite radio on channel 225 (Bills) and channel 226 (Ravens).

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com.