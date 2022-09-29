ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
HOME & GARDEN
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Toddler Turns Time Out into A Dance Party and It’s Adorable [Video]

When you think of ‘Time Out’ you likely think of a sad quiet child or a crying child just begging to come out. But these parents didn’t think of the alternative – their toddler would have the time of their life by turning time out into a time of dance.
KIDS
msn.com

Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield

Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Passport#Cosmetics
Daily Mail

'Couldn't stomach more than about 20 minutes': Blonde viewers TURNED OFF Marilyn Monroe biopic after being unable to get through 'cruel and heartbreaking' Ana de Armas movie

Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, has repulsed viewers and led some to turn off the movie after just 20 minutes of watching the 'cruel and heartbreaking' flick. A slew of outraged viewers aired their grievances with the film on Twitter following its release on Netflix on...
MOVIES
Tyla

Woman's unique fake tan removal method leaves people baffled

If you've ever attempted to scrub fake tan off for over an hour in the shower then you'll know the wonder of a new fake tan removal trick. But TikTokers Victoria and Jacqui Hondrou - collectively known as @hondroutwins - have baffled some users after coming up with a way of removing any excess tan from one of the biggest problem areas - your hands.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
POPSUGAR

Kirsten Dunst Debuts Her Biggest Haircut in 17 Years

Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic. Kirsten Dunst just chopped a cool six inches off her hair. While attending the Bottega Veneta runway show at Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 24, the actor showed off her brand-new bob haircut by celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, and it's her most drastic change in years.
HAIR CARE
intheknow.com

Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tyla

Mum’s packed lunch for three-year-old seriously divides opinion

A mum has sparked serious debate online after sharing what she packs for her three-year-old toddler's lunch. Daisy Woods has gained quite a following from the parenting tips she posts to Instagram and TikTok, where she goes by the handle @muddlethroughmummy, but this particular video had some followers doubting her expertise. Take a look below:
KIDS
Floor8

Kardashian-Jenner sisters show concern for Khloé Kardashian's weight loss

Khloé Kardashian's sisters have expressed some concern over her recent weight loss. During the Sept. 29 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared with Khloe that their sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner had made comments about the Good American mogul's slim frame, especially after the stressful events of 's paternity suit.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy