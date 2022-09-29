Read full article on original website
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: No. 2 Beaver Falls takes down Riverside
Jaren Brickner threw for 255 yards and one touchdown and ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 44-14 victory over Riverside (3-2, 2-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Trey Singleton caught five passes for 227 yards and...
A game as personal as they get
In college football, there are rivalries that are synonymous with the game overall. When you think Div. I, you think Ohio State-Michigan, Alabama-Auburn, Oklahoma-Texas, etc. But in Div. II, it’s hard to find a rivalry that’s better than Slippery Rock-Indiana (Pa.). This rivalry goes much deeper than football....
Smith sets new school record in Farrell win
Wilmington (3-2) will host General McClane next week. Farrell (4-1) will visit Sharpsville.
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
Telesz’s TD’s not enough, Hickory falls
Hickory (3-2) will host Grove City next week.
AHN Wexford celebrates first birthday
Ford Dischinger and a few of his friends partied with Allegheny Health Network Wexford Hospital Friday, helping the hospital celebrate one year of service. Ford was the first baby boy born in the hospital, and his peers were some of the 1,200 babies born there since it opened one year ago Friday.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Allegheny College to cover tuition for certain students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny College will cover 100% of tuition for Pennsylvania students from families earning $50,000 or less.The Commitment to Access Program is open to new first-year and transfer students starting next fall, as well as current students for the 2023-24 academic year.It is renewable for up to four years as long as income guidelines are met and students remain in good academic standing.No additional application is required, but you must fill out the FAFSA.
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” FR communications director Tina Gillen said. “Senior students were asked to nominate their peers in those categories with supporting facts and reasoning to offer a basis for a nomination. We took the opportunity this year to blend tradition with change to promote depth to the process and recognize a greater number of students for their efforts.”
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 5 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mars at Highlands. Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan. Franklin Regional at Plum. Avonworth at West...
Band Night Celebrates Local Musicians
Marching bands from all over the county were on the campus of Butler Senior High School last night for the annual Band Festival. The yearly event gives high school marching bands in the area a chance to perform their halftime shows and more all in one setting. This year, bands...
‘He loved Youngstown’: A look back at Tom Holden’s exceptional career as a WKBN anchor
Wednesday night is the induction ceremony for the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame. One of WKBN's most legendary broadcasters is being honored.
Carnegie Mellon extends property holdings onto Craig Street, buys Italian restaurant building
PITTSBURGH — As it works to map out its future campus development plans, Carnegie Mellon University is expanding its real estate holdings along Craig Street. Real estate records indicate the university recently bought the property at 317 and 319 South Craig Street, paying $2.75 million for the business district commercial building to Fontana Land Co.
Years Ago | September 29th
Vindicator file photo / September 28, 1993 | Members of the Butler Tomorrow committee demonstrated an item from an art tech exhibit that converted sound waves into a visual image 29 years ago. From left, Theresa Dellick, Kyra Fleming, and Jan Strasfeld. September 29. 1997: Mahoning County Sheriff Phil Chance...
Hartwood headaches over wedding woes
PITTSBURGH — Summer is behind us, but wedding planner Heather Davis just can't shake her frustration over a season of hiccups at one particular venue: Hartwood Acres. "I didn't realize this was happening every single weekend," Davis said, referring to a pattern of disruptions her clients encountered during their parties.
Marcellus Outreach Butler Holding Meeting Saturday
A local environmental education group is presenting a program about renewable energy this weekend at Alameda Park. Marcellus Outreach Butler will host speaker Ben Hunkler for a talk titled “Addressing False Solutions: ORVI Research on Blue Hydrogen and Carbon Capture” beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. This event will...
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville
A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
