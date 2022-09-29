Read full article on original website
North Park's Tiny Eatery With a Big Personality
Every neighborhood needs a few things—a good bar, a decent place to pray and launder sins, a store with paper goods, a park for bucket food and hyperactively reproductive families, a body of water to jump in, a dark box where young people play weird music, a legion of nonprofits, a villain, a healthy distrust of people who claim to know what a neighborhood needs, and a small restaurant like this.
San Diego Restaurant Week at George at the Cove
George's at the Cove is celebrating San Diego Restaurant Week, September 25 – October 2, 2022. Enjoy 2-course lunch and 3-course dinner menus featuring an outstanding variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts all at special Restaurant Week pricing. Join us at a table overlooking the Pacific for a perfectly...
FIRST LOOK: Mister A's
We announced last year that Mister A’s had been sold—not to a multinational corporate restaurant group, not to the deepest pockets looking for a penthouse supper club for their private doings. But to longtime operations manager, Ryan Thorsen, the 34 year-old, loyal confidant of former owner Bertrand Hug, the guy who’d worked his way up, the steward who cared and earned it.
BLENDERS EYEWEAR Encinitas Store Opening
On Saturday, October 1st, Blenders Eyewear, the San Diego-based eyewear company, will be celebrating its NEW store location in Encinitas, CA with a grand opening event!. Join us in celebrating this leading eyewear brand with drinks, bites, live music, live art by Kyle LeBlanc and more. There will also be exclusive promotions and giveaways including FREE swag bags for the first 100 customers and a 25% off sale (in-store only).
Free Smoothies From Fresheria
Treat yourself to a nice and refreshing smoothie! Savorite has teamed up with Fresheria to give away free healthy smoothies at their 4 locations around San Diego!. • Download the free Savorite app (add this link where it says “Savorite app”: savoriteevent.onelink.me/Qnfy/4c3vxz2x) • Open the app to claim...
Trending: October's Hottest Picks
Formerly based in North Park, Wrensilva won over fans with their retro-styled, hi-fi, all-in-one media consoles. Now they’ve opened a new HQ and production facility in Barrio Logan. The space is available for demos by appointment, where locals can check out and buy the handcrafted, modern furniture they say, “channels both grandpa’s woodshop and a mad scientist’s electronics lab with a dash of CBGB for style.” Hey, grandpa, what’s a Johnny Ramone?
San Diego Sake Festival is Back, Introduces SD Sake Week
It’s hard to calculate just how much money the sake bomb cost the most respected sake brewers in the world, but it’s probably millions. Origin stories are often murky (the inception of the hamburger has at least four birth narratives), but the one that seems to make the most sense is that American G.I.’s invented the sake bomb during or after WWII.
San Diego Magazine’s Troy Johnson hosts “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers”
As part of the 32nd annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers,” Cox Communications will televise a one-hour special to recognize local teachers, spotlight the teachers of the year, and share highlights from the Aug. 26 reception where the five new County Teachers of the Year were announced. Produced in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education, “Cox Presents: Salute To Teachers” brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union will air at 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 on YurView (Channel 4 on Cox and Spectrum). The pre-recorded show was hosted by Food Network personality and San Diego Magazine publisher/chief content officer Troy Johnson, who grew up in San Diego.
The Haunted Hotel in Mission Valley Gets National Recognition
It takes courage to leap into most businesses, but it takes a fearless, burning drive to make a business of scaring the bejeebers out of people. Haunted attractions are only open for two months, requiring the rest of the year to assess new technology and trends and make updates before the following season.
La Mesa Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest returns to La Mesa with FREE German Festivities for ALL AGES. Friday, September 30, 4pm-10pm, Saturday, October 1st, 10am-10:30pm & Sunday, October 2nd, 12pm-8pm Since 1973, La Mesa Oktoberfest has been attracting Oktoberfest revelers from across San Diego and Southern California for 3 FREE days of festive live music, including Oompa bands, tons of top-notch German food, and of course, steins filled to the brim with German & Craft beer! The Munich-inspired festivities will be returning to the La Mesa Village on Friday, September 30th, Saturday, October 1st, and Sunday, October 2nd as the quaint streets set the scene for the largest German celebration San Diego has to offer! Grab your steins and get ready to "Prost!” (Cheers!), because there is a libation to satisfy the taste of every Mann or Frau at this year’s Oktoberfest! Top off a perfect day soaking in the La Mesa sun with three fully loaded biergartens featuring non-stop performances by local and regional bands for young and old alike with German Polka bands, indie rock jams, brass musicians and more! A Biergarten Pass is only $5 (kids are free) and gives you access to all three unique gartens. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court!
7 Things To Do This Weekend in San Diego: Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical CATS has toured in over 30 countries, spreading the broadway legend’s masterpiece worldwide, and now it plays in San Diego as musical tours once again across North America. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, CATS follows the journey of an eccentric group of cats vying to be reborn on the night of their annual ball. With spell-binding music, choreography and costumes, CATS will embrace the musical’s storied history for a modern-day audience at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Its nearly week-long run will finish off with two shows each Saturday and Sunday. | 1100 3rd Avenue, Downtown.
Frida and Diego's Fever Dream
With them you have love, you have pain, depth, passion, politics, sex, visual theatrics, everything—they were performers, too,” says Lorena Maza, reminding me about the theatrical prowess of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. Though long departed, the iconic Mexican couple—who at their peak, seemed to define a country’s artistic culture—will be revived as main characters in the opera Maza is directing, El último sueño de Frida y Diego (in English: The Last Dream of Frida and Diego).
Autumn Bucket-Listing Up and Down the California Coast
San Francisco's chilly summer’s a memory (October brings the sun in SF!), and every weekend in the month offers some wicked fun. September 30-October 2 is the annual free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in Golden Gate Park with an epic lineup (Oakland native MC Hammer, Emmylou Harris, Talking Heads alums, and jam-band funksters Galactic are just a few).
Oktoberfest Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach
Dust off your lederhosen and dirndls and head over to Huntington Beach’s Old World Village for the 2022 Oktoberfest! From September 18 to November 6, visitors and locals can explore Old World’s cobblestone streets and enjoy a variety of authentic German beers, bites, and bands flown from Germany.
Treatments on Trial
For those with an arm or a mouth to spare, San Diego scientists are in need. They’re armed with pills and injections that may contain the future of healthcare, the big breakthrough. They may protect people from a virus like Covid-19, treat a disease such as diabetes, or offer insight into the next steps toward a cancer cure.
Relay For Life of Oceanside
Join the movement to end cancer, as the community rallies together at the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Oceanside, CA. Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. Together we will honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change.
In Search of Water With Border Kindness
Every week a group of volunteers heads to the eastern reaches of San Diego County, somewhere in the mountains, past the end of the big fence. They’re with Border Kindness, a California-based nonprofit that provides food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and legal aid to asylum-seekers, migrants, refugees, and the displaced along the United States-Mexico border. The San Diego chapter, run by James Cordero and his fiancé Jacqueline Arellano, handles the area’s water drops, which require arduous hikes into the deserts where migrants cross by foot, regardless of whether there’s searing summer temperatures or snow.
