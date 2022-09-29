Oktoberfest returns to La Mesa with FREE German Festivities for ALL AGES. Friday, September 30, 4pm-10pm, Saturday, October 1st, 10am-10:30pm & Sunday, October 2nd, 12pm-8pm Since 1973, La Mesa Oktoberfest has been attracting Oktoberfest revelers from across San Diego and Southern California for 3 FREE days of festive live music, including Oompa bands, tons of top-notch German food, and of course, steins filled to the brim with German & Craft beer! The Munich-inspired festivities will be returning to the La Mesa Village on Friday, September 30th, Saturday, October 1st, and Sunday, October 2nd as the quaint streets set the scene for the largest German celebration San Diego has to offer! Grab your steins and get ready to "Prost!” (Cheers!), because there is a libation to satisfy the taste of every Mann or Frau at this year’s Oktoberfest! Top off a perfect day soaking in the La Mesa sun with three fully loaded biergartens featuring non-stop performances by local and regional bands for young and old alike with German Polka bands, indie rock jams, brass musicians and more! A Biergarten Pass is only $5 (kids are free) and gives you access to all three unique gartens. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court!

LA MESA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO