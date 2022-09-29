Horizon Forbidden West DLC may be on the way following a possible leak from an actor in the series. The Horizon series is quickly becoming one of PlayStation's biggest and most reliable franchises out there. After Guerilla Games left Killzone behind, it opted to do something very new by creating an RPG set in the far-flung future with things like robot dinosaurs. The game was a massive hit and Sony seems to be doubling down on it. Following the release of the sequel earlier this year, Sony has greenlit a new Netflix series based on the Horizon games and a new VR spin-off that will release alongside the PlayStation VR2 in 2023.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO