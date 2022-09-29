Read full article on original website
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
The Verge
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Reportedly Releasing in 2024
A new report has claimed that Sony is preparing to release a new model of the PlayStation 5 console at a time in 2024. Since the PS5 first launched at the end of 2020, many fans have patiently been waiting for Sony to reveal a "PS5 Pro" version of the console, much like what we saw with the PS4. And while this new console that is reportedly on the way doesn't sound like it will be a PS5 Pro, it will incorporate some pretty major changes.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
PS5 exclusives vs. Xbox exclusives — which games are better?
We compare PS5 exclusives to Xbox exclusives, from Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, to Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Possibly Leaked by Actor
Horizon Forbidden West DLC may be on the way following a possible leak from an actor in the series. The Horizon series is quickly becoming one of PlayStation's biggest and most reliable franchises out there. After Guerilla Games left Killzone behind, it opted to do something very new by creating an RPG set in the far-flung future with things like robot dinosaurs. The game was a massive hit and Sony seems to be doubling down on it. Following the release of the sequel earlier this year, Sony has greenlit a new Netflix series based on the Horizon games and a new VR spin-off that will release alongside the PlayStation VR2 in 2023.
The Verge
RIP Google Stadia: the latest news on the discontinued cloud gaming service
Google announced on September 29th, 2022, that its Stadia cloud game streaming service will be terminated in late January 2023. You can no longer make purchases through the platform, and notably, Google is offering refunds to gamers for everything that they might have purchased during its three-year existence: controllers, games, and all.
The Callisto Protocol grabs a new Xbox and PC trailer hinting at dark secrets
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol is giving another look at the horrors waiting in Black Iron Prison.
Bayonetta 1 Switch edition gets delayed on its release date in Europe
"We are now aiming to release in the first half of October"
The Verge
Mythic Quest’s third season premieres in November
The third season of Mythic Quest, the Apple TV Plus show about a group of dysfunctional video game developers, will premiere on November 11th, Apple announced on Thursday. The company’s tweet didn’t share much about what to expect, but you can get an idea of what’s coming in the new season by watching the teaser trailer released in July.
Ars Technica
Ubisoft’s biggest 2022 game delayed for sixth time in five years
2022 is turning out to be a substantial rebuilding year for game publisher Ubisoft, as its holiday 2022 release slate of major multi-platform games has now been all but wiped clean. The bad news came on Wednesday when Ubisoft again delayed the launch of its open-world pirate adventure Skull and...
The Verge
I fell in love with Stadia right as it shut down
Google is shutting down Stadia, its polarizing cloud gaming service, only four weeks after the company’s target audience of me, Makena Kelly, actually started using it. When Stadia was announced in 2019, Google pitched it as the future of gaming, providing a more accessible alternative to expensive PC rigs or whatever $500 next-gen console iteration was on the horizon. And when Stadia finally launched, it worked. Sure, features were missing, and connections were shaky, but suddenly I had access to a handful of games that would have previously cost me hundreds of dollars in hardware and controllers to play — a steep investment I wasn’t willing to make for games I may have only thrown on for a few hours.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Gets Another New Set of Retro Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers once again have a new set of free icons to claim based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System. This week the company added options based on a handful of games for the system, including Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. Last week, fans had the option of snagging icons based on the original NES console design and the Japanese Famicom. This time around, fans can find icons based on the redesigned NES hardware released late in the system's lifespan. The top-loading version of the console is a lot less iconic, so some Nintendo fans might not be as familiar with the design!
The Verge
A week with the BTS Tamagotchi
Earlier this year, Bandai America announced that the TinyTan Tamagotchi, a new handheld game featuring the members of BTS, was on its way. The $19.99 gadget is up for preorder now, and it ships on October 3rd. As a fan of all things BTS and K-pop who also happens to review things for a living, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to test it out.
The Verge
I’m going to miss Google Stadia
I’ve had a love-hate relationship with Google Stadia, but I’m certainly going to miss it now it’s shutting down. While the writing has been on the wall for Stadia pretty much since it launched, I was one of the many (or the few as the joke goes) to be intrigued by this cloud-powered future of gaming. I paid the entry fee for a (mostly) empty stadium, but I enjoyed it anyway.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit
A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
CNET
Google Stadia Will Shut Down Next Year, All Purchases to Be Refunded
Cloud gaming service Google Stadia will shut down on Jan. 18, the search giant said in blog post Thursday. Google will refund all Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store, along with all the games and add-on content purchased from the Stadia store. The company aims to have all the...
The Verge
Google Stadia never mattered, and it never had a chance
Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service will soon be no more, as the company announced that it’s shutting down the service early next year. Google touted ambitious plans when Stadia launched, but it never posed any real threat to established players like Sony and Microsoft. And because of Google’s general lack of commitment to anything but its biggest cash cow — digital advertising — Stadia never really stood a chance.
The Verge
Bowers & Wilkins’ PX8 wireless headphones promise $700 worth of premium sound
On paper, there’s little to separate Bowers & Wilkins’ new PX8 headphones from the PX7 S2 model released earlier this year. Battery life is still rated at 30 hours, they still contain six microphones (four for active noise cancellation plus two for calls), and there’s still no dedicated 3.5mm jack.
The Verge
PlayerUnknown’s new game sounds outrageously ambitious
Hey, remember PlayerUnknown? As in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG to your friends? Yeah, well Brendan Greene, aka PlayerUnknown, has provided details surrounding his latest gaming project, codenamed “Artemis,” which aims to be an open-source Earth-sized virtual environment supporting hundreds of thousands of players that can make or play whatever they want.
