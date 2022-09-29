ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Independent

Liz Truss lost for words during grilling from local radio on economic turmoil

The Prime Minister was lost for words at points as she faced her first round of interviews with the press following the economic fallout of the mini-budget.Liz Truss engaged in a lengthy pause on one occasion when asked by a local BBC radio station about the impact of her tax-cutting agenda on people’s mortgages across the UK.The Prime Minister also claimed she would lobby her own Health Secretary and deputy, Therese Coffey, in an attempt to see the roof of one of her constituency’s nearest large hospitals replaced.As Ms Truss defended Government borrowing aimed at cutting taxes to promote...
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes 'women' from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won't intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
Liz Truss
Mark Carney
Fortune

Markets punished Liz Truss for the U.K.'s fiscal U-turn, but they're letting Germany off the hook

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said his government was explicitly not following the expansive fiscal policy proposed by U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss isn’t the sole European head of government to attempt a screeching policy U-turn that embraces more fiscal spending, but she may remain the only one to be punished for it.
AFP

King Charles III won't attend COP27 after Truss reportedly 'objected'

King Charles III will not travel to next month's United Nations climate summit in Egypt, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday, after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss reportedly "objected" to the keen environmentalist attending. But the plan has been axed after Truss -- who was appointed prime minister by the late queen just two days before the latter died -- opposed it during a personal audience with Charles at the palace last month, the newspaper said.
The Independent

Michael Gove could vote against Truss's 'profoundly concerning' tax plans

Conservative former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he is “profoundly” concerned about Liz Truss’s vast tax cuts as he suggested he could vote against the plans.The veteran of government, who is influential in the Tory party, criticised using borrowing to pay for slashing taxes as being “not Conservative”.But Tory chairman Jake Berry warned any Conservative who rebelled in a Commons vote on the plans would be turfed out of the parliamentary party, intensifying a row as the party conference began in Birmingham.Mr Gove welcomed the Prime Minister acknowledging she had made mistakes around the mini-budget but said she displayed an...
SFGate

SFGate

The Guardian

Ms Truss's brand of havoc has got Britain moving… towards the resurgent Labour party

The slogan for this week’s Conservative conference is “Getting Britain Moving”. Good to their word, the government has already generated some highly dramatic movements – the pound plunging, mortgage rates surging and the morale of Conservative MPs crashing as their party’s poll rating drops to a multi-decade low. One veteran Tory MP reports that a younger colleague “rang me and said: ‘What should we do?’ I replied: ‘Prepare for opposition.’”
The Independent

Truss's approval rating plummets following mini-budget turmoil

Liz Truss’s approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the financial market turmoil which followed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, according to a new opinion poll.Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55% – disapprove of the job she is doing against just 18% who approve – a net rating of minus 37.Support for Mr Kwarteng showed a similar drop, with 55% disapproving against 15% approving – a net rating of minus 40 – down 30 points on a week ago.Half – 51% – thought he should quit against 18% who want him to stay, while almost...
