Briefs: History Alive event to take visitors back to the 1930s

History Alive: Thirsty Thirties set for Oct. 22 at Heritage Hall

The Marion County Historical Society presents “History Alive: Thirsty Thirties” on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Heritage Hall, 169 E. Church St., Marion.

The evening features entertainment, food, and drinks inspired by the 1930s. Shovel City Drinkery will have cocktails from the 1930s and the Marion Brewing Company will unveil a craft beer based on a recipe from that era. Both drinks will be available at a cash bar during the evening. Special Occasions Catering will offer hors d’oeuvres created from classic 1930s recipes.

Reenactors will portray Marion natives Marilyn Meseke, who was crowned Miss America in 1938 and was crowned Miss Ohio in 1931 and 1938, and Dr. Carl Sawyer, the personal physician to First Lady Florence Harding, as well as Franklin D. Roosevelt, J. Edgar Hoover, and the wife of a “Dust Bowl” farmer. New museum exhibits will be open featuring the U.S. Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow Collection, Buckeye Telephone Collection, and the Woodland Elves Collection.

General admission tickets to the event, good from 6 to 9 p.m., are available for $50 each and include one complimentary beer or cocktail.

VIP admission tickets to the event, good from 5 to 9 p.m., are available for $75 each and include two complimentary cocktails or beers and allow early entry.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. The deadline to buy tickets is Monday, Oct. 10. The event is open to adults age 21 and older.

Buy tickets at the Marion County Historical Society office, 169 E. Church St., Marion, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at marionhistory.com, or by calling the historical society at 740-387-4255.

Agency needs advocates for the elderly

ONTARIO — The long-term care Ombudsman (Advocate) Program, sponsored by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, is seeking volunteers to visit with and advocate for consumers in nursing and assisted living homes in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot counties.

Ombudsmen volunteers will receive 14 hours of training and are certified to perform certain duties, including:

Providing residents with information about the Ombudsman Program and Resident Rights

Assisting with handling uncomplicated complaints

Being a voice for those who are unable to make their voice heard

Enhancing the quality of life of nursing and assisted living home residents

For more information and an application, contact Volunteer Coordinator Melissa Wilson at 1-800-860-5799, Ext. 1107 or 567-247-6440 or email mwilson@aaa5ohio.org.

Ohio Legal Help launches Spanish-language version of OhioLegalHelp.org

COLUMBUS — OhioLegalHelp.org , the web portal that provides free civil legal information and resources to people across Ohio, is now making it easier for Spanish-speaking residents to benefit from the site.

Ohio Legal Help, the nonprofit that runs the site, has created a Spanish-language version: OhioLegalHelp.org/es .

The legal information, resources and interactive tools on OhioLegalHelp.org are available to all Ohioans, but they’re targeted toward the needs of low-income individuals. These are the people who need legal help the most but are often the ones who don’t have access to it because it’s too expensive or they simply don’t know where to look for help. Nearly 25% of Ohio’s Spanish-speaking households — about 62,000 people — live below 100% of the federal poverty level.

OhioLegalHelp.org contains robust self-help information, written in plain, simple-to-understand language, and provides steps that users can take to better understand and resolve their civil legal issues. The website also offers guided interviews to help users generate forms when appropriate.

Marion Family YMCA offers discount for food donations

The Marion Family YMCA will waive its joiner's fee for anyone who donates five canned or *non-perishable" items between Oct. 3 and Oct. 14. All collected items will be given to a local food pantry, so your donation stays right in your neighborhood.

Non-perishable food includes anything canned, i.e. vegetables, fruits, peanut butter, and meals in a can.

For more information, visit marionymca.org , stop by 645 Barks Road East or call 740-725-9622.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Briefs: History Alive event to take visitors back to the 1930s