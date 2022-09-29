ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
GENEVA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Homes near Florida's Lake Jesup flood days after Ian passes

OVIEDO, Fla. - People living near Lake Jesup in Central Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, delayed by a few days. The storm raised water levels in lakes and rivers all across Oviedo, and those bodies of water are now spilling over and flooding neighborhoods. One man FOX 35 New spoke with says he’s lived in the area for 50 years and has never seen things look as bad as they did Monday night.
OVIEDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Turtle eggs laid on the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian are scattered for miles, destroyed. Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach, caring for them. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
PONCE INLET, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath

Rebuilding Florida after Hurricane Ian | LiveNOW from FOX. Lorraine Regan thought she was going to die. The only thing she wanted after Hurricane Ian lashed out in a fury on Sanibel Island last week was to let her kids know she survived one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike Florida. Now, it will be a tale to tell generations about the harrowing ordeal she lived through.
SANIBEL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tow companies busy as cars stall out in Ian floodwaters in Volusia County

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Cars littered across Volusia County roadways impacted by floodwaters were a common sight as Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on the coastal county. Arrow Towing in Holly Hill tells FOX35 it collected more than 5 times the number of cars it typically does. Amanda Balboa said the family-owned business towed 168, a dramatic increase from a usual 30 or so.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 50s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Another dry day for the area with the exception along the Brevard County coast, where a few showers are possible. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Winds trend breezy from the north as a weak front slides through the area. High temps are comfy today, around 80 or so.
ORLANDO, FL

