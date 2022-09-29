Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Video from inside flooded Florida homes: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
GENEVA, Fla. - New video shows how much flooding there is inside several homes in Geneva, Florida. Residents brought FOX 35 News into their flooded homes by boat to see the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Couches, beds, refrigerators, and much more inside their homes are underwater. People...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
fox35orlando.com
'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
fox35orlando.com
Homes near Florida's Lake Jesup flood days after Ian passes
OVIEDO, Fla. - People living near Lake Jesup in Central Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, delayed by a few days. The storm raised water levels in lakes and rivers all across Oviedo, and those bodies of water are now spilling over and flooding neighborhoods. One man FOX 35 New spoke with says he’s lived in the area for 50 years and has never seen things look as bad as they did Monday night.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Turtle eggs laid on the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian are scattered for miles, destroyed. Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach, caring for them. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
fox35orlando.com
More Florida homes flooded as Astor sees St. Johns River crest
In Astor, the St. Johns River hit its highest point, cresting on Tuesday. Almost a week after Hurricane Ian hit, people watched the water slowly rise. It reached about two feet in some spots.
fox35orlando.com
Ian flooding leaves hundreds of families homeless after Orlando apartments destroyed
ORLANDO, Fla. - Around 200 families at an apartment complex flooded in Orlando say they're without a home and don't know what to do. "All my furniture, food, clothing, everything I own. It’s gone. Everything is gone," says Miriam Alicea. Her apartment flooded during Hurricane Ian. "I thought I was going to drown it's sad."
fox35orlando.com
Trapped in neighborhood, Florida residents work together to remove fallen tree
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Neighbors on one Seminole County street banded together to clear the way after a massive tree fell during Hurricane Ian, and completely blocked their street. They said they were trapped with no way out. "He just heard a shake and went and peaked out and seen...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida church pitches in to remove furniture from flooded homes
Members of the East Coast Believers Church will continue their efforts to remove furniture from 30 flooded homes in East Orlando’s University Acres subdivision. The church started this project on Monday morning.
fox35orlando.com
'My dad's not resting in peace': Families look for solution to flooding problem at Oakland cemetery
OAKLAND, Fla. - Floodwaters have finally receded at the Oakland-Tildenville Cemetery in Orange County, but family members of loved ones buried there are still looking for a solution to what has become a serious flooding problem. "My dad’s not resting in peace, my grandma. It’s disrespectful," Malcolm Jones explains. He...
fox35orlando.com
Days after Ian, Daytona residents still in need of help at flooded apartment complex
DAYTONA, Fla. - The City of Daytona Beach has a long road ahead in its recovery following Hurricane Ian. One of the things people seem to be most frustrated about is the lack of direction following the storm. Tyesha Turner’s apartment in Daytona flooded last Wednesday – the night Hurricane...
fox35orlando.com
Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Seminole County homeowner takes FOX 35 on tour of flooded home
FOX 35 News reporter Stephanie Buffamonte walked through a home in Geneva that was flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Everything in the home is under two feet of water, similar to many other homes in the Seminole County area.
fox35orlando.com
Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath
Rebuilding Florida after Hurricane Ian | LiveNOW from FOX. Lorraine Regan thought she was going to die. The only thing she wanted after Hurricane Ian lashed out in a fury on Sanibel Island last week was to let her kids know she survived one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike Florida. Now, it will be a tale to tell generations about the harrowing ordeal she lived through.
fox35orlando.com
School bus stops moved in Volusia County to avoid streets flooded due to Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County School District is having to reroute its buses and reorganize its student pickups because of flooding. The water in some streets is still about a foot high – if not worse. FOX 35 News spoke with a woman who lives right by...
fox35orlando.com
Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
fox35orlando.com
Tow companies busy as cars stall out in Ian floodwaters in Volusia County
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Cars littered across Volusia County roadways impacted by floodwaters were a common sight as Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on the coastal county. Arrow Towing in Holly Hill tells FOX35 it collected more than 5 times the number of cars it typically does. Amanda Balboa said the family-owned business towed 168, a dramatic increase from a usual 30 or so.
fox35orlando.com
Flooding forces Florida college students out of home, cars
Excessive flooding from Ian forced several University of Central Florida students out of their apartments. Many are sleeping in their cars but in some cases, even their cars were flooded.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 50s in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Another dry day for the area with the exception along the Brevard County coast, where a few showers are possible. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Winds trend breezy from the north as a weak front slides through the area. High temps are comfy today, around 80 or so.
