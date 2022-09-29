ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thailand may receive more than 10 million foreign tourists this year - minister

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
BANGKOK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Thailand may record slightly more than 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, the tourism minister said on Friday, as a vital industry has recovered from the impact of the pandemic.

There have been about 5.8 million foreign arrivals since the start of the year, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told a seminar.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

