Thailand may receive more than 10 million foreign tourists this year - minister

BANGKOK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Thailand may record slightly more than 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, the tourism minister said on Friday, as a vital industry has recovered from the impact of the pandemic.

There have been about 5.8 million foreign arrivals since the start of the year, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told a seminar.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.