actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
kubaradio.com
Mosquito Fire Update, More Smoke Impact Possible
(NorCal) – In El Dorado & Placer Counties the Mosquito Fire remains 85% contained and has grown only slightly during the past 24 hours, to 76,788 acres, up 3 acres from yesterday. The U.S. Forest Service notes we may begin experiencing more smoke impact from the Mosquito Fire again,...
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley.
Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
PG&E equipment seized in California wildfire probe
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said they've seized equipment belonging to California utility company PG&E and launched a subsequent criminal probe related to the so-called Mosquito Fire, which has already consumed more than 76,000 acres of land. A filing posted Sunday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission noted...
What's being done to lessen traffic on I-80 between Sacramento and Dixon?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've ever driven between Sacramento and Dixon on I-80, you've most likely seen slowdowns during commuting times and on weekends. The project spans nearly 35 miles. It goes from Dixon into Sacramento, splits towards Natomas, and then all the way to Highway 50. Dennis Keaton...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
mymotherlode.com
Bird Flu Reaches Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Public Health wants to alert the public after detecting the first case of avian influenza, also referred to as “bird flu,” in the county. Announced today, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s...
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Semi-Truck Collision Occurs With Walnut Sweeper Near Yuba City
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Walnut Sweeper on Oswald Road. A semi-truck collision occurred in a rural area east of Yuba City on September 28, resulting in a major injury. The crash happened along Oswald Road just southeast of South George Washington Boulevard around 7:28 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a collision between a semi-truck and a walnut sweeper. A walnut sweeper is a tractor-like machine used to pick up nuts from the ground.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Police: File a Crime Report Online
Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville Police Department offers the convenient option of filing some reports online. If you need to file a lost property report primarily for insurance or informational purposes, or a crime report, this easy-to-use option may be for you. Online reporting is another resource that will...
Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
New law will allow 'human composting' in California in 2027
STOCKTON, Calif. — Ruth Gottstein owned a publishing company in San Francisco, was champion of the city's fabled Coit Tower and a civil rights, gay rights and La Raza activist. She was all of that and much more before settling in the tiny town of Volcano in Amador County.
PLANetizen
Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks
A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
KCRA.com
Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners
We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
2news.com
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
