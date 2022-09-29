BARTLETT FESTIVAL, MBN PATIO COOKING CONTEST, CAR SHOW & JUDGE FREEMAN PARK PANTHER PRIDE 5K

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
Just Dance! It's the second annual Memphis Dance Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South will be grooving Saturday at the second annual Memphis Dance Festival at the Collage Dance Collective. The free day of dance happens at the collective Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 505 Tillman Street in Binghampton. Collage is the largest Black-owned ballet company in the...
St. Jude Ironman Competition to shut down dozens of roads this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022 St. Jude Ironman Competition is set for Oct. 1 in Memphis. Roughly 3,000 athletes are expected to participate in the event, a late-season race. The event will also shut down over two dozen roads around Shelby Farms and other areas of Shelby County on Saturday.
tri-statedefender.com
Fellowship hall at Magnolia First Baptist named for late Pastor Bass
The 1500 block of South Cooper St. looked like a block party as old church members and families, who had long moved away, recently came back to honor the late Pastor W.H. Bass. “Coach Roosevelt Hancock (former head football coach at Hamilton High School) was inside the Fellowship Hall giving...
Memphis museum director speaks out on canceled drag performance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The executive director of the Memphis Museum of Science and History, Kevin Thompson, is responding for the first time since he chose to cancel a drag performance that celebrated the close of an LGTBQ+ exhibit. “We had armed folks here with, you know, high-powered rifles. That...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kitten dumped on Mud Island street, rescued by neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Mud Island residents have come together to care for a kitten left in a basket in the middle of the street. The five-week-old kitten was rescued by a woman Monday night off Island Place after she heard the kitten’s cries for help. “He was crying, and he wanted to be rescued,” […]
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 30-October 2
Sisters, prepare thyselves. ’Tis almost All Hallows’ Eve. But who at Memphis magazine lit the black-flame candle? Tsk, tsk. It seems we, the Sanderson Sisters, have been awakened once more. (And not just for the Disney+ Hocus Pocus sequel.) Indeed, it seems that Memphis is awakened, too, with the Halloween spirit. All Hallows’ Eve has become a month of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok! Just look at these pumpkins carved with faces, lit within by non-black-flame candles. Thousands of them. Not one of them is carved with Master’s face. Oh, book! Can thou explain?
New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
Mother and Father honor deceased son by opening new center for men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher A. Pugh II was senselessly killed while trying to break up a fight in Lawton, Oklahoma where he was stationed, his family worked to find a new purpose. "There's not a day that I don't sit and think of my baby,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
'It's just so exciting': Liberty Park taking final shape next to Liberty Bowl in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Park complex is quickly rising and is set to open soon next to the Liberty Bowl in Midtown Memphis. Those overseeing the project said Liberty Park is on track to open sometime in December, with a special grand opening date being finalized. "As we...
Tennessee Tribune
The Return of the Bank Fishing King
MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
South Memphis community looking to get rid of blight and clean up neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vacant lots have been plaguing Memphis neighborhoods and creating blight for years. In South Memphis, residents have had enough. Now they’re hoping to spark change within the community. FOX13′s Cierra Jordan spoke with a resident trying to clean up their neighborhood. “We have these...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Camp Out Inside one of the World’s Largest Pyramids
Follow the music to your next road trip destination and find yourself in the lights of Beale Street, home of barbecue, blues, and one of the world’s biggest pyramids. Located right on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River just three hours from Nashville, Memphis is a quick and easy weekend getaway for music lovers, foodies, museum-goers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shelby-news.com
Fundraiser for city employee
Members of City Administration and the Germantown Police Department are partnering to raise funds for the City’s Senior Communications Strategist, Stacey Crockett (Ewell) and her family. Stacey (pictured above with her son) has recently faced health challenges and underwent open heart surgery. She has made a remarkable recovery and her friends are hoping to help alleviate some of her medical expenses.
South Memphis and Orange Mound getting ready for community revitalization
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big changes are coming to the Soulsville and Orange Mound communities in Memphis. Community leaders told us it's all to benefit those neighborhoods. “No one is an island. You can’t do it by yourself,” said Reginald Milton, South Memphis Alliance, Inc. (SMA) Executive Director.
localmemphis.com
UofM professor recounts moments he quickly acted to get students to safety during city-wide shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis faculty and students to simply put it, have been dealing with trauma. After Eliza Fletcher was abducted near the campus, a shooter was reported on campus just days later. A professor shared how he acted on instinct quickly to get his students out...
actionnews5.com
Action News 5 personalities among favorites in Best of Memphis awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Flyer’s Best of Memphis 2022 awards are out, and some familiar Action News 5 personalities are among this year’s big winners, as voted on by the Memphis Flyer’s readers. Joe Birch was named the Best Broadcast Reporter and Best TV News...
Registration for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Oct. 17 across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins in October. Registration will take place for one week beginning Oct. 17. Participants must register in person, according to a release from the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army has provided holiday gifts for children and seniors...
LGBTQ+ community marches one week after armed protestors shut down drag show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Memphis LGBTQ+ community are coming together in solidarity. On Sept. 23, the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party at the Memphis Museum of Science and History was canceled after a group of armed protestors known as “The Proud Boys” showed up outside the building.
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian dead after crash outside Methodist North Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car Thursday morning outside a Memphis hospital. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at 3960 New Covington Pike which is the address for Methodist North Hospital. The victim died on the scene.
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
Comments / 0