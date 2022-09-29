ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

WESH

72-year-old woman and dog found dead in Seminole County house fire

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A 72-year-old woman and dog has died in an overnight fire in Seminole County, the Fire Department says. Just before 1 Sunday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Center Drive in Casselberry that was 75% involved. The damage to the home is extensive, with the roof partially collapsed.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian

OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
OCALA, FL
Apopka, FL
WESH

Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Trees downed by Ian damage homes in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – At least two homes suffered damage from falling trees brought down by Ian in Apopka. Pictures shared by News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest show the damage along Lake Francis Drive Thursday afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for Atlantic after swamping southwest Florida...
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Florida residents receive crucial supplies after Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Residents on Florida's west coast received crucial supplies on Saturday. People hit hardest by the storm stocked up on the essentials. Even in the face of heartbreaking destruction, nearly everywhere you turn, there is gratitude from the residents of Englewood who have been lining up all day to receive food, ice and water from the National Guard.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Pool Magazine

72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane Ian

A 72-year-old man from Central Florida was killed when he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reports that the elderly man disappeared from his Deltona residence at around 1:00 a.m. After the victim did not return to his residence on Poinciana Lane, close to Lake Bethel, his wife reportedly contacted authorities.
DELTONA, FL

