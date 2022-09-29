Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
WESH
Families rescue loved ones from Buena Ventura Lakes homes
BUENA VENTURA LAKES, Fla. — In the subdivision of Pebble Pointe Way and Berkshire Circle in Kissimmee, the water was nearly waist deep. One family had to rescue their mother from her own home. "Yesterday, we walked through all the water to get her and it was almost hip...
WESH
72-year-old woman and dog found dead in Seminole County house fire
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A 72-year-old woman and dog has died in an overnight fire in Seminole County, the Fire Department says. Just before 1 Sunday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Center Drive in Casselberry that was 75% involved. The damage to the home is extensive, with the roof partially collapsed.
wuft.org
Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian
OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach. They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out. “We went to the stores...
WESH
Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
Florida Family Barely Escapes as Tree Crashes Through Home During Hurricane Ian: VIDEO
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida yesterday (September 28) as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating winds and flooding rain along with it. In all, around 5 million square acres of the west coast of Florida were submerged. The flood waters range from 6 inches to 10 feet in depth.
fox35orlando.com
Alligators, sharks spotted in Florida streets as neighbors band together in Hurricane Ian recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Edgewater is in recovery mode right now. The Edgewater Police Department and National Guard evacuated 75 people from their homes Friday. Crews worked to drain water, clear trees, and restore power. But it isn’t just the flooding the community has to worry about,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Trees downed by Ian damage homes in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. – At least two homes suffered damage from falling trees brought down by Ian in Apopka. Pictures shared by News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest show the damage along Lake Francis Drive Thursday afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for Atlantic after swamping southwest Florida...
WESH
Video shows 90 cats, dogs rescued from flooded Florida shelter
Volusia County Animal Services, the Southeast Volusia Humane Society, and the Halifax Humane Society teamed up to evacuate 90 cats and dogs from Edgewater Animal Shelter after it flooded. See the heartwarming video above.
WESH
WATCH: Orange County deputies rescue woman from rushing floodwaters after car swept away
Fla. — Orange County deputies released an incredible video that shows them rescuing a woman from running floodwaters. Officials say the woman's car was swept away Thursday by an extreme current in floodwaters at Dean and Lake Underhill, where the Little Econ River surged. A group of deputies...
WESH
Seminole County rescue crews continuing to help residents stuck in floodwaters
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders spoke at a command post in Geneva Saturday, where excess water from Hurricane Ian is expected to create the worst flooding the area has ever seen. "We want the people in Geneva to know that they should take the flood warning seriously,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
New Smyrna Beach man dies after being unable to escape rising floodwaters
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night when he was unable to escape floodwaters from Hurricane Ian. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies in a high water rescue vehicle responded to 1994 Lake Drive, New Smyrna Beach, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. "The...
WESH
Seminole County residents pulling together to deal with Ian damage
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kayaks and rowboats were seen moving around near Lake Harney the way they often do after heavy rains on Friday. The St. Johns river flows through Harney and will get higher with all the recent rain flowing into it. "You can't drive any cars back...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Volusia County reports second Ian-related death after man drowns from floodwater inside home
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County reported its second death related to Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a 67-year-old man died after he fell and was unable to escape rising floodwaters inside his home. Deputies in a high-water vehicle responded to the man’s home...
WESH
Florida residents receive crucial supplies after Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Residents on Florida's west coast received crucial supplies on Saturday. People hit hardest by the storm stocked up on the essentials. Even in the face of heartbreaking destruction, nearly everywhere you turn, there is gratitude from the residents of Englewood who have been lining up all day to receive food, ice and water from the National Guard.
WESH
Orange County residents recall scrambling to escape Ian's floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 spoke to one man who said he came to his daughter’s apartment in Orange County from Fort Myers to get away from the hurricane, then ended up having to wade through chest-high water to escape. A day later, people were coming back to...
WESH
First responders rescue over 1,000 Orange County residents during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — About 1,700 people were rescued in Orange County after Hurricane Ian swept through neighborhoods. Local leaders met some of the first responders to learn what it took to save lives. "We know that we're going to have a long road to recovery ahead of us,"...
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane Ian
A 72-year-old man from Central Florida was killed when he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reports that the elderly man disappeared from his Deltona residence at around 1:00 a.m. After the victim did not return to his residence on Poinciana Lane, close to Lake Bethel, his wife reportedly contacted authorities.
WESH
UCF students unsure where they will live after homes devastated by flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of University of Central Florida students headed into Arden Villas with a blow up boat Friday. They are just some of the hundreds of apartment residents who had to flee Thursday night as the flood waters rose. Cell phone video shows them riding out...
Comments / 2