Porsche AG shares debut at 84 euros

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Porsche AG shares debuted at 84 euros ($81.15) on the stock market on Thursday in Germany's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in more than 25 years.

Books closed on Wednesday with a final price of 82.50 euros, the carmaker said, at the top end of the 76.50-82.50 euro range it announced earlier this month. Based on that issue price, Porsche AG has a market capitalization of 75 billion euros. read more

($1 = 1.0351 euros)

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle

