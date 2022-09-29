Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Police Shoot Suspect in Pursuit of Brooklyn Gunman Who Wounded 2
A New York City cop shot and wounded a man Thursday night during a brief pursuit for suspects in a double shooting in Brooklyn moments earlier. Police were in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m. responding to reports of shots fired near Broadway and Kosciuszko Street. There they found two men, ages 33 and 44, wounded from gunfire. One was shot in the leg and arm, the other in his hand, according to NYPD officials.
NBC New York
Subway Rider Killed in Slashing Attack Aboard L Train in Brooklyn: Police
A subway rider was killed after a disagreement ended in a slashing aboard an L train in Brooklyn Friday night, police said. Two men were riding the train heading south at the Atlantic Avenue station in Cypress Hills around 9 p.m. when they got into a disagreement, according to police. One of the men, wearing a grey sweatshirt and said to have gold teeth, then took out a sharp object and slashed the other man once in the neck.
NBC New York
Bronx Rapper Arrested in $100,000 NYC Post Office Heist, Head Bashing of Worker
Officers arrested a man Thursday accused of pistol-whipping a postal worker and forcing her to open a safe inside a Bronx post office building in a brazen morning robbery of $100,000 earlier this month. Elhorin Yisreal, 44, was taken into custody more than three weeks after surveillance cameras captured the...
NBC New York
Woman in Brutal Stranger Beatdown at JFK Airport Train Hub Loses Vision in Eye
A merciless pre-dawn attack at a Queens train station that caused a woman to lose vision in one of her eyes has resulted in an attempted murder charge for the man arrested in the assault, prosecutors announced Friday. The brutal beatdown -- caught on camera -- showed the moment airport...
NBC New York
Man Dies in NY Shooting; 5-Year-Old Struck While Riding Bike Airlifted to Hospital
A 29-year-old man died and a 5-year-old boy injured after a shooting on a Newburgh street late Thursday evening, police in Orange County said Friday. Gunfire near Washington Street and Clark Street alerted nearby officers who were on patrol in the area. They arrived at the scene a few minutes after 7 p.m., the department said.
NBC New York
Body of Man Slashed Multiple Times Found Near Manhattan High School
A grisly discovery was made in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, after a man who was slashed to death was found right near a park and a school, according to police. An individual walking Thursday morning near Emma Lazarus High School at the corner of Hester Street and Forsyth Street found the body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, police said. The person was walking before school started, and immediately called police.
NBC New York
2 Arrested for Manhattan Car Chase Crash, Armed Cash Grab Caught on Camera
Police announced two arrests in the early September bizarre car chase turned armed robbery that was almost hard to believe, expect the whole thing was caught on camera. The Upper East Side brazen chase earned the pair of thieves a hefty payday Sept. 3, when they speed after and spun out a car to steal and get away with a $9,000 haul (police previously said the theft was for $20,000).
NBC New York
Police Looking For Suspect Who Fired Gun Out Window Of Stolen Car Bronx
Police are looking for the person they say fired a shot out of a stolen vehicle in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx earlier this week. Investigators say this happened on September 26th at around 5:15 p.m. near Sedgwick Avenue and Cedar Avenue. The woman fired a shot from a stolen Nissan Sentra and then took off.
NBC New York
Body Parts in Suitcases in Blood-Filled Brooklyn Apartment Confirmed to Be 22-Year-Old Woman: Cops
Authorities confirmed the human remains found in suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment where officers had gone to conduct a welfare check on a 22-year-old woman earlier this month indeed belonged to her. They identified her as D'Asia Johnson, of Linwood Street in East New York, and said her death had...
NBC New York
Suspect in ‘Barbaric' EMS Veteran Slaying Had Prior Connection to Queens Stationhouse
Grief and heartache were on full display outside of a Queens EMS stationhouse, as New York City paid tribute to a 9/11 first responder who was killed in a senseless and gruesome act of violence on an Astoria sidewalk. A memorial continued to grow on Friday for veteran EMS Lieutenant...
NBC New York
3 Hurt in Shooting Outside New York High School Football Game: Police
Three people were shot outside a high school football game in New York Friday night, police said. Shots rang out at Newburgh Free Academy in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., according to police. As the team was playing Warwick High School, three people were shot on the grounds of the school, but were outside the security perimeter set up for the game.
NBC New York
On-Duty EMS Lieutenant Killed in Random Stabbing Attack Outside Queens Stationhouse
An on-duty EMS lieutenant was killed in an apparent random and unprovoked stabbing attack outside the Queens stationhouse where she worked, officials said. According to police, Alison Russo-Elling was outside EMS station 49 in Astoria around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. She was on her way to pick up food when the attacker came up from behind and stabbed her with a knife multiple times, including in the neck, at the corner of 20th Avenue and 41st Street, in what Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh called a "barbaric and completely unprovoked attack."
NBC New York
Funeral Set for EMS Veteran Alison Russo Slain Outside Queens Stationhouse
Funeral arrangements have been made for veteran EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo, who was killed in a senseless and gruesome act of violence on a Queens sidewalk. A service for the 9/11 first responder will be held Wednesday at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville, starting at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be streamed live.
NBC New York
New Urgent Problem Facing Migrants in NYC Shelters: Babies Aren't Getting Enough Food
Mayor Eric Adams has drawn criticism lately, after the city's plans to build a tent city for asylum seekers in the Bronx, as well as the latest reported plan to house migrants on one of Norwegian Cruise Line's luxury vessels upon arrival in the Big Apple. But the NBC New...
NBC New York
NYC Nearing Deal to House Incoming Migrants on Norwegian Cruise Ship: Report
New York City is reportedly close to reaching a deal with Norwegian Cruise Line to house migrants on one of its luxury vessels upon arrival in the Big Apple. Mayor Eric Adams' administration has been under pressure to provide shelter to the thousands of incoming migrants arriving in New York City, and the city's shelter system has struggled to keep up with the demand.
NBC New York
New Katz's Deli Sandwich Is Named for NYC Subway — What Would You Put on It?
It can't be all that often that New York City's iconic Katz's Deli introduces a brand new sandwich, and yet it has -- and the inspiration for one that debuted Thursday may generate some mixed emotions. Why? It's named after NYC subways and will be around for a limited time...
NBC New York
NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year
A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
NBC New York
NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means
New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
NBC New York
NYC Schools Change Admissions Process: What Students Need to Know
In a move that will please some parents and anger others, New York City is making changes to the public school admissions process. After months of anticipation, NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks announced on Thursday that the controversial admissions test will be here to stay, and that applications will also open much earlier than in the past.
NBC New York
NYC Price Hike for Rent-Stabilized Units Takes Effect; Largest in 10 Years
Months after the promise of the largest rent hike in years, millions of New Yorkers are now subject to a new increase effective October 1. The NYC Rent Guidelines Board voted in June to increase rents for those who live in the city's one million rent-stabilized apartments. The rent hike is the highest jump for rent-controlled apartments in 10 years.
