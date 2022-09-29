ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Police Shoot Suspect in Pursuit of Brooklyn Gunman Who Wounded 2

A New York City cop shot and wounded a man Thursday night during a brief pursuit for suspects in a double shooting in Brooklyn moments earlier. Police were in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m. responding to reports of shots fired near Broadway and Kosciuszko Street. There they found two men, ages 33 and 44, wounded from gunfire. One was shot in the leg and arm, the other in his hand, according to NYPD officials.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Subway Rider Killed in Slashing Attack Aboard L Train in Brooklyn: Police

A subway rider was killed after a disagreement ended in a slashing aboard an L train in Brooklyn Friday night, police said. Two men were riding the train heading south at the Atlantic Avenue station in Cypress Hills around 9 p.m. when they got into a disagreement, according to police. One of the men, wearing a grey sweatshirt and said to have gold teeth, then took out a sharp object and slashed the other man once in the neck.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
NBC New York

Body of Man Slashed Multiple Times Found Near Manhattan High School

A grisly discovery was made in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, after a man who was slashed to death was found right near a park and a school, according to police. An individual walking Thursday morning near Emma Lazarus High School at the corner of Hester Street and Forsyth Street found the body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, police said. The person was walking before school started, and immediately called police.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

2 Arrested for Manhattan Car Chase Crash, Armed Cash Grab Caught on Camera

Police announced two arrests in the early September bizarre car chase turned armed robbery that was almost hard to believe, expect the whole thing was caught on camera. The Upper East Side brazen chase earned the pair of thieves a hefty payday Sept. 3, when they speed after and spun out a car to steal and get away with a $9,000 haul (police previously said the theft was for $20,000).
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Police Looking For Suspect Who Fired Gun Out Window Of Stolen Car Bronx

Police are looking for the person they say fired a shot out of a stolen vehicle in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx earlier this week. Investigators say this happened on September 26th at around 5:15 p.m. near Sedgwick Avenue and Cedar Avenue. The woman fired a shot from a stolen Nissan Sentra and then took off.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crown Heights#Police#Violent Crime
NBC New York

3 Hurt in Shooting Outside New York High School Football Game: Police

Three people were shot outside a high school football game in New York Friday night, police said. Shots rang out at Newburgh Free Academy in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., according to police. As the team was playing Warwick High School, three people were shot on the grounds of the school, but were outside the security perimeter set up for the game.
NEWBURGH, NY
NBC New York

On-Duty EMS Lieutenant Killed in Random Stabbing Attack Outside Queens Stationhouse

An on-duty EMS lieutenant was killed in an apparent random and unprovoked stabbing attack outside the Queens stationhouse where she worked, officials said. According to police, Alison Russo-Elling was outside EMS station 49 in Astoria around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. She was on her way to pick up food when the attacker came up from behind and stabbed her with a knife multiple times, including in the neck, at the corner of 20th Avenue and 41st Street, in what Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh called a "barbaric and completely unprovoked attack."
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Funeral Set for EMS Veteran Alison Russo Slain Outside Queens Stationhouse

Funeral arrangements have been made for veteran EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo, who was killed in a senseless and gruesome act of violence on a Queens sidewalk. A service for the 9/11 first responder will be held Wednesday at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville, starting at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be streamed live.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

NYC Nearing Deal to House Incoming Migrants on Norwegian Cruise Ship: Report

New York City is reportedly close to reaching a deal with Norwegian Cruise Line to house migrants on one of its luxury vessels upon arrival in the Big Apple. Mayor Eric Adams' administration has been under pressure to provide shelter to the thousands of incoming migrants arriving in New York City, and the city's shelter system has struggled to keep up with the demand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year

A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
CLIFTON, NJ
NBC New York

NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means

New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Schools Change Admissions Process: What Students Need to Know

In a move that will please some parents and anger others, New York City is making changes to the public school admissions process. After months of anticipation, NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks announced on Thursday that the controversial admissions test will be here to stay, and that applications will also open much earlier than in the past.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Price Hike for Rent-Stabilized Units Takes Effect; Largest in 10 Years

Months after the promise of the largest rent hike in years, millions of New Yorkers are now subject to a new increase effective October 1. The NYC Rent Guidelines Board voted in June to increase rents for those who live in the city's one million rent-stabilized apartments. The rent hike is the highest jump for rent-controlled apartments in 10 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy