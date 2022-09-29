Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Amir Ameri Joins Industrial Commerce Leader Inxeption as Chief Financial Officer
Supply Chain as a Service startup adds financial leader with illustrious Silicon Valley career. Inxeption, the leader in Industrial Commerce and supply chain digitization, is pleased to announce it is expanding its executive team with the addition of Amir Ameri, who joins the company as chief financial officer. Reporting to...
salestechstar.com
Gradient MSP and Channel Program Partner to help MSPs and Vendors
Channel Ecosystem startup’s partnership saves Vendors and MSPs money while making the IT Channel more accessible for everyone. Channel Program™ and Gradient MSP announced a strategic partnership to deliver greater value for the MSPs and Vendors in each of their respective communities. “We are excited to offer Channel...
salestechstar.com
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
salestechstar.com
Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution
Company’s innovative technologies provide customers total control over their data. Everything Blockchain Inc., a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Kong Inc. Unveils Winners of the API Innovator Awards and Partner Awards
Winning companies are a sample of the groundbreaking work happening across Kong’s global ecosystem. Today at the Kong Summit 2022 conference, Kong Inc., the cloud native API company, announced the winners of its second annual API Innovator Awards and inaugural Partner Awards. The API Innovator Awards recognize teams and...
salestechstar.com
UiPath Recognizes Global Winners of 2022 Partner Awards at FORWARD 5 Conference
Global automation market leader celebrates automation visionaries across seven categories. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, today at its global user conference, FORWARD 5, announced the winners of the UiPath 2022 Partner Awards. The awards celebrate partners that have demonstrated outstanding results helping organizations implement and scale automation to drive superior business outcomes, operational efficiencies, and customer service.
salestechstar.com
Kharon and Transparency-One Announce Partnership Enhancing Supply Chain Risk Screening for Forced Labor Denied Parties
Kharon, a data and analytics company providing organizations with intelligence at the intersection of global security and commerce, announced a partnership with Transparency-One, a global business network and cloud-based platform for supply chain mapping and sub-tier traceability. Through this partnership, clients can conduct product-level supply chain mapping and documentation monitoring within Transparency-One while simultaneously automating denied and high-risk party screening against Kharon’s industry-leading Forced Labor dataset.
salestechstar.com
Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This was Mindtree’s debut in Everest Group’s assessment of engineering service providers for their Industry 4.0 leadership. Everest Group...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
RFPIO Provides Enterprise Response Management Platform to Nuveen
RFPIO will support Nuveen’s global investment RFPs and provide automated due diligence questionnaires for timely and accurate responses. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been selected by Nuveen, a leading global investment manager, to provide enterprise-wide response management solutions. Nuveen will leverage RFPIO’s AI features along with accessible historical content to increase efficiency and effectiveness during the evaluation phase of proposal management.
salestechstar.com
CDI Recognized as a Dell Technologies Advanced Services Delivery Partner
Award winning IT Systems Integrator, CDI (Computer Design & Integration, LLC), announced its recognition as an Advanced Services Delivery Partner for Dell Technologies. Already a Dell Titanium Black Partner, CDI yet again proves the organization’s elite implementation and integration of Dell Technologies solutions for their clients. “The CDI and...
salestechstar.com
VERB Announces New Program to Expand and Drive Revenue on MARKET.live
‘Creators on Market’ Program Pays Creators and Influencers to Choose From Tens of Thousands of Products From Popular Brands and Retailers Available on Market.live, and Sell Them to Their Fans and Followers Via Livestream Shopping. There is No Need for the Creators to Purchase or Handle Inventory or Shipping.
salestechstar.com
GK and Comdata Join Forces To Offer the Premier Point-of-Sale for Fuel and Convenience
Leading technology partners futureproof checkout for truck stops and convenience stores of any size with a modern, simplified POS solution. GK and Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company, announced a strategic partnership for Comdata to offer truck stops and convenience store retailers a single point-of-sale (POS) solution that empowers ongoing innovation. The partners will present their cutting-edge technology solutions in tandem at booths #6844 and #6053 at the NACS Show from Oct. 2-4, 2022.
salestechstar.com
UiPath Announces FHIR-enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Patient Experiences in Healthcare
Solution to be showcased during Healthcare Summit at UiPath FORWARD 5 conference on September 29. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, announced during its FORWARD 5 global user conference that it has added Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled application programming interface (API) automation to significantly simplify how healthcare organizations exchange information across systems, with particular utility for accessing and using regulated FHIR endpoints.
salestechstar.com
Epicor Recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, announced the company has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. “We view our Challenger positioning as strong reinforcement of the company’s ability to execute on our Industry...
salestechstar.com
Big Sandy Superstore Implemented Package.ai to Automate Operations, Reduce Costs and Boost Customer Engagement
Package.ai, the complete customer engagement platform, has streamlined Big Sandy Superstore’s operations using conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence to reduce costs, increase delivery confirmation rates and dramatically improve customer satisfaction. Ranked as one of the fastest growing home furnishings retailers with a fleet of over 100 vehicles,...
salestechstar.com
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
salestechstar.com
Settyl Launches Industry’s First Low-code Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Lead Future Digitization
Settyl Corporation, the tech company, just announced its newest product: a low-code platform for the logistics and supply chain industry. The next-gen platform is designed to make the creation of new business applications easier and more accessible than ever before. “Today marks a major step towards providing next-generation technological capabilities...
salestechstar.com
SalesTech Platforms That Can Drive SMB Goals
The right Salestech platform helps your team close more deals and boost revenues. Whatever the size of your company, when it comes to choosing the right business tool, managers must always rely on scalable solutions. Salespeople use sales tools to manage their pipeline, organize their contacts, and streamline workflows to achieve maximum productivity. Nevertheless, before choosing the right sales tech tool, it is important to weigh the pros and cons of each one of them.
salestechstar.com
New Torii Procurement Solution Speeds SaaS Contract Renewals, Delivers Unprecedented Cost Savings
Only Solution that Automatically Gathers All Key Data and Pinpoints Waste, Providing Advantage Needed for Continuous Spend Management. Torii, creator of the #1 Automated SaaS Management Platform (SMP), launched Torii for Procurement. With the industry’s most powerful SaaS discovery capabilities at its core, this new solution provides the only complete, real-time view of all cloud applications, redundancies, usage, costs, and contracts in a dedicated procurement experience. Torii for Procurement instantly pinpoints unforeseen cost-saving opportunities, enables continuous spend management, and makes it easy to procure and renew the right applications at the best price.
salestechstar.com
Samsara Continues Investment in DACH Region with Appointment of Regional Sales Director and Opening of New Munich Office
Samsara Welcomes Jürgen Schachner as Regional Sales Director, DACH, to Join Growing Team in Munich. Samsara Inc , the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the appointment of Jürgen Schachner as Regional Sales Director, DACH, and the opening of a new office in Munich, Germany, that will serve as a hub for the German-speaking region. The announcements support Samsara’s plans to further expand its European presence and support its international growth.
Comments / 0