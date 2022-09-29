Read full article on original website
Settyl Launches Industry’s First Low-code Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Lead Future Digitization
Settyl Corporation, the tech company, just announced its newest product: a low-code platform for the logistics and supply chain industry. The next-gen platform is designed to make the creation of new business applications easier and more accessible than ever before. “Today marks a major step towards providing next-generation technological capabilities...
New Torii Procurement Solution Speeds SaaS Contract Renewals, Delivers Unprecedented Cost Savings
Only Solution that Automatically Gathers All Key Data and Pinpoints Waste, Providing Advantage Needed for Continuous Spend Management. Torii, creator of the #1 Automated SaaS Management Platform (SMP), launched Torii for Procurement. With the industry’s most powerful SaaS discovery capabilities at its core, this new solution provides the only complete, real-time view of all cloud applications, redundancies, usage, costs, and contracts in a dedicated procurement experience. Torii for Procurement instantly pinpoints unforeseen cost-saving opportunities, enables continuous spend management, and makes it easy to procure and renew the right applications at the best price.
Gradient MSP and Channel Program Partner to help MSPs and Vendors
Channel Ecosystem startup’s partnership saves Vendors and MSPs money while making the IT Channel more accessible for everyone. Channel Program™ and Gradient MSP announced a strategic partnership to deliver greater value for the MSPs and Vendors in each of their respective communities. “We are excited to offer Channel...
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
Big Sandy Superstore Implemented Package.ai to Automate Operations, Reduce Costs and Boost Customer Engagement
Package.ai, the complete customer engagement platform, has streamlined Big Sandy Superstore’s operations using conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence to reduce costs, increase delivery confirmation rates and dramatically improve customer satisfaction. Ranked as one of the fastest growing home furnishings retailers with a fleet of over 100 vehicles,...
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
PDI Technologies Introduces New Solutions to Support Industry Transformation Across Convenience Ecosystem
With the need for automation, managed security, and targeted offers increasing, the leading convenience technology innovator delivers new advances at annual NACS Show. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has announced additional innovations to help customers provide compelling experiences that drive revenue, simplify operations, and secure their operating environments.
Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This was Mindtree’s debut in Everest Group’s assessment of engineering service providers for their Industry 4.0 leadership. Everest Group...
CDK Global Puts Dealers in Control with ‘Data – Your Way’ and Unveils New Category of Retail Sales Software at CDK Connect
“Data – Your Way” empowers dealers to securely import and export data from CDK software and allows dealers to connect directly with their choice of independent software vendors. CDK Sales Express becomes automotive retail’s first solution to streamline the sales process across the dealership. CDK Global Inc.,...
Ox Security Emerges From Stealth With $34M to Provide End-To-End Software Supply Chain Security
The company also announced its collaboration with leading cyber-security conscious enterprises to create an open standard for verifying the security of software throughout the entire development process. Ox Security, the end-to-end software supply chain security platform for DevSecOps, exited stealth with $34M in funding led by Evolution Equity Partners, Team8,...
SalesScreen Leads Gamification, Implementation, & User Adoption in Fall G2 Report
SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in sales gamification for the sixth straight quarter. The Fall G2 Report is out, and SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in gamification for the sixth straight quarter. G2 is a company that takes user reviews of tech companies and aggregates them into grids and ranking systems to see how companies stack up against each other in certain fields. Let’s dive into SalesScreen’s fall G2 reports.
Kharon and Transparency-One Announce Partnership Enhancing Supply Chain Risk Screening for Forced Labor Denied Parties
Kharon, a data and analytics company providing organizations with intelligence at the intersection of global security and commerce, announced a partnership with Transparency-One, a global business network and cloud-based platform for supply chain mapping and sub-tier traceability. Through this partnership, clients can conduct product-level supply chain mapping and documentation monitoring within Transparency-One while simultaneously automating denied and high-risk party screening against Kharon’s industry-leading Forced Labor dataset.
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New AI-Powered Financial Capabilities to Grow Bottom Lines Despite Market Disruptions and Supply Chain Uncertainties
AI-powered Supply Chain capabilities to enable Chief Financial Officers, Chief Supply Chain Officers and other business leaders to quickly identify areas that most effectively accelerate the bottom line and drive sustained market advantage. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of key powerful financial capabilities to...
CDI Recognized as a Dell Technologies Advanced Services Delivery Partner
Award winning IT Systems Integrator, CDI (Computer Design & Integration, LLC), announced its recognition as an Advanced Services Delivery Partner for Dell Technologies. Already a Dell Titanium Black Partner, CDI yet again proves the organization’s elite implementation and integration of Dell Technologies solutions for their clients. “The CDI and...
UiPath Announces FHIR-enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Patient Experiences in Healthcare
Solution to be showcased during Healthcare Summit at UiPath FORWARD 5 conference on September 29. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, announced during its FORWARD 5 global user conference that it has added Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled application programming interface (API) automation to significantly simplify how healthcare organizations exchange information across systems, with particular utility for accessing and using regulated FHIR endpoints.
Introducing Calendly Analytics for Teams to Optimize Scheduling and Make Informed Business Decisions
Calendly’s new analytics dashboard surfaces meeting activity and trends in the most comprehensive, visual offering on the market. Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, announced the launch of Calendly Analytics, an intuitive reporting dashboard that allows team leaders to easily discover activity and trends — such as popular meeting days, top performers, and in-demand meeting types — to optimize scheduling and reach team goals faster. Through data-driven scheduling insights, revenue teams can accelerate pipeline, convert leads, speed up the sales cycle, improve customer retention, and drive more revenue.
Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory Board
Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board. Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.
ToolsGroup-IHL Group 2022 Retail Inventory Study Shows Diminishing Customer Loyalty Due to Out-of-Stock Concerns
Improving inventory position can help retailers secure consumer loyalty and capture impulse spending. ToolsGroup, a global leader in AI-driven retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, in collaboration with IHL Group, a global research and advisory firm for the retail and hospitality industries, today released a study on the role of inventory in consumer loyalty and what retailers can do to win and keep customers.
Dada Now’s Open Platform for Autonomous Delivery Honored at Logistics Summit
Bing FU, General Manager of Dada Now shared insights on on-demand delivery at the Intra-City Logistics Summit 2022, held by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP). Since its launch in July 2021, Dada Now’s open platform for autonomous delivery has supported deliveries of over 50,000 supermarket orders.
VERB Announces New Program to Expand and Drive Revenue on MARKET.live
‘Creators on Market’ Program Pays Creators and Influencers to Choose From Tens of Thousands of Products From Popular Brands and Retailers Available on Market.live, and Sell Them to Their Fans and Followers Via Livestream Shopping. There is No Need for the Creators to Purchase or Handle Inventory or Shipping.
