ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AEW Rampage non-spoiler preview: Scissor time in Philly

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkNvd_0iEkbHK900

We don’t believe in spoilers here at Wrestling Junkie, even for shows taped in advance like AEW Rampage was on Wednesday night (Sept. 28) in Philadelphia.

We do, however, want to give people a taste of what to expect when they tune in at 10 p.m. on TNT (and there are places on the internet you can go if you want spoilers, no worries). Since we were at The Liacouras Center live, we’re in great position to do just that.

Without further ado, here’s a quick AEW Rampage non-spoiler preview for Friday, September 30:

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Comments On Reaction Her Interactions With Dominik Mysterio Get

There are few women in the history of WWE that have been presented like Rhea Ripley: dominant, manipulative, and powerful enough to rival the toughest men in combat. As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley has recently converted Dominik Mysterio to the group, causing the generational talent to turn on his father Rey and spiral into a heelish persona. Calling herself Dom's "papi" and choking people out with her legs has led to Ripley earning the attention of a certain subset of fans, which, according to fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, is her goal in those scenarios, and Ripley herself mirrored those sentiments during a coversation with Metro News.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look

The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER On Major WWE Departure

He’s not going anywhere. There have been a lot of changes in recent weeks both behind and in front of the scenes of WWE. Those changes have resulted in all kinds of situations that would have been hard to fathom just a few months ago. Several former top names of the promotion have left, but in this case one of the bigger names is actually sticking around for the time being.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
PWMania

WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton

WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley

After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Andrade El Idolo Appears To Want His Freedom

Is Andrade El Idolo in the midst of a social media campaign to get himself out of AEW? Or is the world-class luchador running a world-class troll? Not a person among us can determine what exactly the La Faccion Ingobernables leader is doing, but it's pretty clear that he's up to one of those two scenarios.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Planning To Give Former Champion Big Push

Triple H took over WWE creative in July and since then he’s brought a number of former stars back to the company. He’s also been giving other talents a chance to step up one of which has been Finn Balor. Finn Balor has been getting consistent TV time...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Hayter
ComicBook

WWE Fans Just Found Bray Wyatt Recording in White Rabbit Phone Number SmackDown Teaser

The fans in attendance at tonight's WWE SmackDown once again heard White Rabbit played in the arena, and then a QR code and a sign popped up during the episode, leading to more teases of a Bray Wyatt return. That led to a video that was one of the creepiest teases yet, but after more digging from fans and journalists, there was much more to those teases than initially thought, including a phone number embedded in the White Rabbit image filename. When called a message played, which is fully revealed when reversed, but then it seems it's actually Bray Wyatt speaking if one fan's discovery is true.
WWE
PWMania

Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud

Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
WWE
ComicBook

Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case

WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown

Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scissor#Spoiler#Combat#Aew Rampage#Tnt#Private Party#Fuego Del Sol#Aew Dynamite#Rush
ComicBook

Wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki Dead at Age 79

Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki, who was also a member of the House of Councilors and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 79. The report comes from Yahoo! Japan, though there are no details on what led to his passing. Inoki was a huge influence in the world of wrestling, as he would help create New Japan Pro Wrestling and help build it to immense success, and would then battle Muhammad Ali in an unforgettable wrestler vs boxer match. Later he would face Ric Flair in North Korea in front of an immense crowd, and later he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with Inoki's family and friends.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Never Thought She Would Splinter Legendary Pro Wrestling Family

From the moment Dominik Mysterio embarked on his journey to the WWE as an in-ring performer, everyone saw where the story was going. Whether it was 10 years from his first match at WWE SummerSlam 2020 or a few weeks after, wrestling fans knew eventually that the 25-year-old would feud with his father, whether as a heel or baby face. However, nobody could've predicted how we'd get to that point, which was revealed at WWE Clash at the Castle when Dominik attacked his father Rey and his partner Edge, siding with The Judgment Day. The turn hit new levels when Dominik formed a relationship with the faction's Rhea Ripley, referring to her as his "papi."
WWE
PWMania

Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Earl Hebner Talks About The Time Andre The Giant Gave Him Two Black Eyes

Former WWE referee and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Earl Hebner recalled one of the many times Andre The Giant didn't know his own strength. Hebner called numerous matches during Andre The Giant's career, including the well-known twin referee angle with his late brother, Dave. Earl and Dave argued about who was the actual referee of the WWE Championship match between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. It was Dave who counted the pinfall for Andre The Giant despite the fact that Hogan beat the count well before three.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Makes Prediction About WWE And Bray Wyatt

Former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. has plans on opening his own wrestling promotion one day soon and has made it known that he would surely have interest in Bray Wyatt being a part of it. As it stands now, he has not landed the former "Eater of Worlds" for his project nor does it appear he'll come close to doing so, especially now that Prinze has made his peace with the idea that Wyatt will most likely return to WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Names His Most Painful In-Ring Injury Ever

Answering a fan submitted question on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed the most painful in-ring injury he suffered was a ripped pectoral on an attempted clothesline against fellow WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. "I remember going down and I thought I broke my shoulder," said Roberts. "I'm just holding my shoulder and I'm wiggling my fingers, you know, trying to get the feeling back in them; and Andre reached down, and grabbed me by the hand and jerked me to my feet, which stretched that back out again. At which point, I decide I'm going to sleep. I passed out from the pain and when I woke up, Andre's got me in a bearhug and he's singing to me."
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Interested In Signing Multiple Huge Stars

Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite this week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. Elsewhere on the...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
207K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy