AEW Rampage non-spoiler preview: Scissor time in Philly
We don’t believe in spoilers here at Wrestling Junkie, even for shows taped in advance like AEW Rampage was on Wednesday night (Sept. 28) in Philadelphia.
We do, however, want to give people a taste of what to expect when they tune in at 10 p.m. on TNT (and there are places on the internet you can go if you want spoilers, no worries). Since we were at The Liacouras Center live, we’re in great position to do just that.
Without further ado, here’s a quick AEW Rampage non-spoiler preview for Friday, September 30:
- Everybody loves The Acclaimed , and Philly is part of everybody in this case. The champs put their tag team gold on the line in a three-way match against Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade .
- The Firm makes its presence felt as Lee Moriarty , accompanied by Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey , goes one on one with Fuego Del Sol .
- In a match that carries over one of the subplots from AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter takes on Willow Nightingale .
- Hook makes an appearance to shut someone up.
- The main event sees John Silver go up against Rush . There are shenanigans afterward featuring … ah, but that would be telling.
Comments / 0