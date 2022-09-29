ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

LATEST: UC student from Moraine is hit, killed by car; Her roommate, also hit, is stable, police say

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkuJ6_0iEkb2AV00

CINCINNATI — UPDATE @ 9:55 p.m.:

The second of the two University of Cincinnati students hit by a car Wednesday as they crossed a street near campus has been identified by police as 18-year-old Namiya Russell.

Russell is listed in stable condition at a hospital, the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit said in a statement released Thursday.

The other UC student, Cayden Turner of Moraine, also 18, was killed.

Russell and Turner were roommates, Turner’s mother told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis.

Turner and Russell were crossing Jefferson Avenue, from east to west, in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by 2014 Honda CR-V whose driver disregarded a red light as the vehicle headed north on Jefferson at high speed, according to the traffic unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErSBY_0iEkb2AV00

The vehicle continued, hit a tree and came to rest on West Martin Luther King Drive. The driver ran, heading east on King Drive, according to police who were searching for that person Thursday night.

Excessive speed is a factor in the crash, the traffic unit has concluded, but impairment as a factor as yet to be determined.

The statement from the traffic unit makes no mention as to whether the car was suspected to have been stolen, as was reported initially by our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Wednesday night, members of UC’s Urbanism Club stood on Jefferson Avenue in protest for increased street safety. They rang bicycle bells, flashed bicycle lights and waved signs that read “End Vehicular Violence” and “One Death is Too Many,” The News Record, the independent newspaper published by UC students, reported.

Thursday, the newspaper reported that the UC community was continuing to come together to mourn Turner and Russell:

We will continue to update this developing report as we learn more.

INITIAL REPORT:

A University of Cincinnati student from Moraine is dead and a second pedestrian, also a UC student, was injured when a vehicle hit them as they crossed a street near campus Wednesday afternoon, our news partner in Cincinnati WCPO reports.

>>RELATED: 1 taken to the hospital after pedestrian strike in Huber Heights

Cincinnati fire and police crews responded to the accident on Jefferson Avenue just before 4 p.m. They found two victims in the street and both were taken to a hospital where one, who has been identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as 18-year-old Cayden Turner of Moraine, was pronounced dead.

The other victim, also 18, suffered serious injuries and remained in a hospital Thursday.

Turner was a 2022 Chaminade Julienne graduate, a spokesperson for the school confirmed with News Center 7 on Thursday afternoon.

UC President Neville G. Pinto said in a letter to students and staff that both people were UC students.

“I want to share our deepest condolences with the family of our student whose life was taken far too soon,” Pinto said. “For our injured student, our hope remains focused on a full recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families and their loved ones.”

The vehicle involved was suspected to have been stolen, Cincinnati police told WCPO.

One person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital, suffering from minor injuries, and three other people in the vehicle fled, according to WCPO.

The crash remains under investigation. Thursday evening, police were still looking for the driver.

Pinto encouraged anyone on UC’s campus affected by the news to seek out the school’s counseling and psychological services.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moraine, OH
Moraine, OH
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Driver crashes into Over-the-Rhine staple, months after restaurant remodel

CINCINNATI — A staple restaurant of more than 30 years in Over-the-Rhine is going to need some repairing, again. Tuesday afternoon, a driver traveling westbound on Liberty ran into Alabama Fish Bar causing major damage. Construction crews have already begun repairing the frame of the storefront. Shattered glass filled...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Martin Luther King
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Trotwood police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a 61-year-old man was found dead Thursday. Police found the man near the 6500 block of Midway Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department. The man, later identified as John Mullins, was...
TROTWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after 3 shot in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after three people were reportedly shot in Avondale Monday night. According to police, around 10:27 p.m. Shot spotter alerted officers to 14 rounds detected at Alameda and Caplin Place off Reading Road. Police said one victim was transported to UC Hospital in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Roommates#Uc#University Of Cincinnati#West Martin#Wcpo Tv#Urbanism Club
Fox 19

Police investigate North Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Suspects in gunpoint robbery at NKY Kroger plead guilty: VIDEO

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moment a man was robbed at gunpoint near the Covington Kroger. The two suspects accused in the crime, Myjon Hubbard and James Hudson, pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery charges. It happened back in January at the Kroger on 15th Street and Madison Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum

CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
130K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy