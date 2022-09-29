LATEST: UC student from Moraine is hit, killed by car; Her roommate, also hit, is stable, police say

CINCINNATI — UPDATE @ 9:55 p.m.:

The second of the two University of Cincinnati students hit by a car Wednesday as they crossed a street near campus has been identified by police as 18-year-old Namiya Russell.

Russell is listed in stable condition at a hospital, the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit said in a statement released Thursday.

The other UC student, Cayden Turner of Moraine, also 18, was killed.

Russell and Turner were roommates, Turner’s mother told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis.

Turner and Russell were crossing Jefferson Avenue, from east to west, in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by 2014 Honda CR-V whose driver disregarded a red light as the vehicle headed north on Jefferson at high speed, according to the traffic unit.

The vehicle continued, hit a tree and came to rest on West Martin Luther King Drive. The driver ran, heading east on King Drive, according to police who were searching for that person Thursday night.

Excessive speed is a factor in the crash, the traffic unit has concluded, but impairment as a factor as yet to be determined.

The statement from the traffic unit makes no mention as to whether the car was suspected to have been stolen, as was reported initially by our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Wednesday night, members of UC’s Urbanism Club stood on Jefferson Avenue in protest for increased street safety. They rang bicycle bells, flashed bicycle lights and waved signs that read “End Vehicular Violence” and “One Death is Too Many,” The News Record, the independent newspaper published by UC students, reported.

Thursday, the newspaper reported that the UC community was continuing to come together to mourn Turner and Russell:

INITIAL REPORT:

A University of Cincinnati student from Moraine is dead and a second pedestrian, also a UC student, was injured when a vehicle hit them as they crossed a street near campus Wednesday afternoon, our news partner in Cincinnati WCPO reports.

Cincinnati fire and police crews responded to the accident on Jefferson Avenue just before 4 p.m. They found two victims in the street and both were taken to a hospital where one, who has been identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as 18-year-old Cayden Turner of Moraine, was pronounced dead.

The other victim, also 18, suffered serious injuries and remained in a hospital Thursday.

Turner was a 2022 Chaminade Julienne graduate, a spokesperson for the school confirmed with News Center 7 on Thursday afternoon.

UC President Neville G. Pinto said in a letter to students and staff that both people were UC students.

“I want to share our deepest condolences with the family of our student whose life was taken far too soon,” Pinto said. “For our injured student, our hope remains focused on a full recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families and their loved ones.”

The vehicle involved was suspected to have been stolen, Cincinnati police told WCPO.

One person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital, suffering from minor injuries, and three other people in the vehicle fled, according to WCPO.

The crash remains under investigation. Thursday evening, police were still looking for the driver.

Pinto encouraged anyone on UC’s campus affected by the news to seek out the school’s counseling and psychological services.

