Carpinteria, CA

onscene.tv

Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley

10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
santabarbarawedding.com

Simple, Elegant Fall Wedding at the Four Seasons

Today’s wedding was set at the gorgeous Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore on a perfectly sunny, fall day in Santa Barbara. The ceremony was held outside and palm trees danced in the background as Santa Barbara Classic Weddings officiated. As the bride and groom said their vows, they were additionally framed by a lovely wedding arch featuring white wedding florals along with lots of greenery and rose petals strewn on the ground of the ceremony aisle, all crafted by Tangled Lotus. The bride wore a strapless, a-line wedding gown with lace detail and the groom wore a classic black tux and bowtie for the event.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gyros Are Back at Santa Barbara’s Greek Grab ’n’ Go

After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. They repeated the formula in the spring of 2021, and now it’s back again, with orders — which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter — being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause

The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Thousand Steps Reopened After Safety Repairs and Improvements

Thousand Steps, a historic beach access stairway in the Mesa neighborhood, has reopened after a six-month closure. During that time, the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department made significant safety repairs and improvements to the popular landmark, which serves as one of three public beach access stairways in the City.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dreamy Downtown Cottage

Every once in a while, I walk into a home for sale that feels like mine. That happened last Thursday when I went to visit the adorable craftsman bungalow at 321 West Figueroa Street. Let me be more specific: This adorable home feels like what my house could be if mine had a little more charm and a few other details. Like, say, another bedroom or two. But the bones and style are all mine.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?

In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities

OXNARD, Calif.-Oxnard residents have something new to feel good about. Oxnard ranked fourth on Neighbor.com's third annual "Most Neighborly Cities in America" survey. The nationwide neighborhood storage company based its rankings a variety of data including charitable donations, volunteering, and happiness. Oxnard is known for its strawberry fields, cultural festivals, historic district, harbor and beaches.  The post Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
santabarbarawedding.com

Classy, Grand, and Colorful Indian Wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara

Today’s couple shared their incredible and extravagant wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort with Santa Barbara Wedding Style. The day was full of bright vivid colors, multiple outfit changes, and a wonderful group of wedding vendors who made the event possible—these included Blue Lotus Insights who provided full coordination and Shawna Yamamoto who additionally added to well-thought out design of the entire day.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

