kclu.org
A unique pre-school on the South Coast is the first of its kind in the state
A small class of children, aged between 3 and 5, are sat outside on tree stumps reading a story. In fact, all of their early education takes place outdoors, as this is the first licensed outdoor pre-school in California - and it’s located here, at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
onscene.tv
Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley
10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend
California’s largest free music festival is back in Carpinteria on Saturday and Sunday. The post Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbarawedding.com
Simple, Elegant Fall Wedding at the Four Seasons
Today’s wedding was set at the gorgeous Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore on a perfectly sunny, fall day in Santa Barbara. The ceremony was held outside and palm trees danced in the background as Santa Barbara Classic Weddings officiated. As the bride and groom said their vows, they were additionally framed by a lovely wedding arch featuring white wedding florals along with lots of greenery and rose petals strewn on the ground of the ceremony aisle, all crafted by Tangled Lotus. The bride wore a strapless, a-line wedding gown with lace detail and the groom wore a classic black tux and bowtie for the event.
Santa Barbara Unified School District sells millions in bonds
The Santa Barbara Unified District sold $53 million in bonds to investors on Wednesday. The post Santa Barbara Unified School District sells millions in bonds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Gyros Are Back at Santa Barbara’s Greek Grab ’n’ Go
After 46 summers of hosting a wildly popular Greek Festival at Oak Park, the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. They repeated the formula in the spring of 2021, and now it’s back again, with orders — which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter — being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause
The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
santabarbaraca.gov
Thousand Steps Reopened After Safety Repairs and Improvements
Thousand Steps, a historic beach access stairway in the Mesa neighborhood, has reopened after a six-month closure. During that time, the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department made significant safety repairs and improvements to the popular landmark, which serves as one of three public beach access stairways in the City.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dreamy Downtown Cottage
Every once in a while, I walk into a home for sale that feels like mine. That happened last Thursday when I went to visit the adorable craftsman bungalow at 321 West Figueroa Street. Let me be more specific: This adorable home feels like what my house could be if mine had a little more charm and a few other details. Like, say, another bedroom or two. But the bones and style are all mine.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: See Hikers' Close Encounter With Mountain Lion on Malibu Trail
A close encounter of the big cat kind was captured on camera in Malibu. A group of hikers came face-to-face Thursday with a mountain lion on a trail in the Nicholas Flat area near Decker School Road. Austin Podrat and his 6-year-old daughter were part of the hiking party. She...
Santa Barbara Independent
How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?
In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
100 percent chance we already miss you, Kelsey
News Channel 3-12 team is saying goodbye to our one and only Chief Meteorlogist Kelsey Gercken-Buttitta. The post 100 percent chance we already miss you, Kelsey appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Ventura. The San Marcos High School - Santa Barbara football team will have a game with Ventura High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities
OXNARD, Calif.-Oxnard residents have something new to feel good about. Oxnard ranked fourth on Neighbor.com's third annual "Most Neighborly Cities in America" survey. The nationwide neighborhood storage company based its rankings a variety of data including charitable donations, volunteering, and happiness. Oxnard is known for its strawberry fields, cultural festivals, historic district, harbor and beaches. The post Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Firefly to re-attempt Alpha Flight 2 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at midnight
A Firefly Aerospace rocket launch is scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 after multiple delays and cancellations. The post Firefly to re-attempt Alpha Flight 2 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at midnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Public Works Departments plans to collect hazardous items free of charge for local residents. The post Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbarawedding.com
Classy, Grand, and Colorful Indian Wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara
Today’s couple shared their incredible and extravagant wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort with Santa Barbara Wedding Style. The day was full of bright vivid colors, multiple outfit changes, and a wonderful group of wedding vendors who made the event possible—these included Blue Lotus Insights who provided full coordination and Shawna Yamamoto who additionally added to well-thought out design of the entire day.
Firefly rocket reaches orbit after launch from Vandenberg SFB
A Firefly rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Saturday morning and reached orbit, according to Firefly.
