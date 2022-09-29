ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool again today with sun and a few clouds; Few showers over the weekend

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Cool again
  • Sun returns to end week
  • Few showers over the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says we will sun and a few clouds today with highs in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Another dry day. A little warmer with highs around 70. Clouds increase at night.

SATURDAY: A mostly cloudy day. A few showers will push through especially in the east from the remnants of Ian. Gusty winds around 20-30mph. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty winds again around 20-30mph. A dry day. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Clouds decrease through the day for more sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sun and a few clouds. Cooler than normal around 70 again.

WEDNESDAY: Dry, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s.

