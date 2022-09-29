Read full article on original website
SFGate
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind. 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. South wind. 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming...
SFGate
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CAZ080-022300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds. around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early this afternoon, then. shifting to the northwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s...
