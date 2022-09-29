So I was diagnosed in late April. My initial numbers were CD4 22/3% and VL98,000. Today I just found out my CD4 is 134/13% and my last VL is 60. Most of my other blood is looking good accept something called Reticulocyte seems to be extremely high. It's still really hard not to get discouraged when I get back labs. I'm doing everything right, I think. I don't drink. I take my meds. I eat cleaner. I'm exercising. I take my vitamins. I'm starting to lose hope for my future, and I very much so want my future.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO