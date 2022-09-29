Read full article on original website
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Maria Orozco for Gonzales City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. In Gonzales, there are two candidates for mayor: Incumbent Jose Rios and Alberto Jaramillo. For City Council, there are four candidates for three seats: incumbents Liz Silva and Lorraine Worthy, former mayor Maria Orozco and Sean Schmidt.
sanbenito.com
Meet the candidates for Mayor of Hollister
With the Nov. 8 election rapidly approaching, this newspaper is committed to helping the voters of Hollister become as informed as possible about the candidates and issues in local races. In the City of Hollister, voters will elect their mayor and two city council members—in Districts 2 and 3. The...
salinasvalleytribune.com
City of Soledad welcomes new councilmember
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad welcomed its newest city councilmember, Maria Corralejo, who took the oath of office during the Sept. 21 regular council meeting. Corralejo, co-owner of F&M Auto Repair, was appointed by the city council to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Carla Strobridge. At the...
montereycountyweekly.com
Proposed farmworker housing project in Pajaro is denied by Planning Commission.
A proposed farmworker housing project in the Pajaro community was voted down by the County Planning Commission on Sept. 28 in a decisive 7-1 vote (commissioners Rich Coffelt and Paul Getzelman were absent; commissioner Nathalia Carrillo voted against denying the project). The vote came after a lengthy process that started...
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Mary Claypool for Monterey County Office of Education.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, incumbent Mary Claypool is running against Joseph Smith for unopposed for Area 6. Smith did not respond to the Weekly's questions.
pajaronian.com
Two vying for PVUSD Trustee Area 5 seat
WATSONVILLE—With two seats on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District up for election, the makeup of the board could see a shift as political newcomers Natalain Schwartz and Olivia Flores challenge incumbents Kim De Serpa and Jennifer Schacher, respectively. Two seats—occupied by Daniel Dodge Jr. in Trustee Area 4...
Santa Cruz city workers to strike Monday, closing libraries, parks and rec, trash and recycling and more
Both the City of Santa Cruz and its SEIU-represented members expect the strike to begin Monday with immediate impacts on city services. The negotiating impasse is largely about wages, job security and staffing, with the city pointing to a strained budget and the union to what it calls below-market wages.
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Michael B. Scott for Spreckels Union Elementary School District.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. There are five candidates for three seats on the board of the Spreckels Union Elementary School District: Frank Devine, Chris Hasegawa (an incumbent), Steve McMurtrie, Peter Odello and Michael B. Scott (an incumbent). All provided answers to the Weekly's questions except Odello, who did not respond. Scott's answers are below.
San Jose mayoral candidate admits employee classification error
San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan’s mayoral campaign is correcting the misclassifying of some of its employees, weeks after facing a complaint filed with the state labor commissioner. The changes follow San José Spotlight’s reporting on how Mahan’s campaign listed at least 18 workers as consultants in campaign finance disclosure...
San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records
The amount of funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books—with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested—and expensive—race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
Twenty grand, more or less
The withholding of taxes from a former deputy’s discrimination settlement in 2020 was standard practice that had nothing to do with hiding the payment from Monterey County officials, according to the county’s top attorney. The clarification from County Counsel Leslie Girard follows recent public confusion over the county’s...
Gilroy Dispatch
City begins negotiations on Hecker Pass adventure park
The Gilroy City Council unanimously agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts on Sept. 13 to discuss financials and other aspects of a proposed bike and adventure park on the hillside near Gilroy Gardens. The proposal has been in discussions for a number of years. Select...
pajaronian.com
PVUSD Trustees pass religious holiday policy
WATSONVILLE—The Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday unanimously approved a change to district policy that will add several holidays to the calendar, during which events will not be scheduled, whenever possible. This includes exams, sporting events, assemblies, field trips and back-to-school nights. The new rule...
KSBW.com
New NOAA building owners want to make it a home, Indigenous people are fighting to stop it
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The new owner of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s former Southwest Fisheries Science Center plans to rezone the lot for residential use. Now advocates hoping to preserve the building are pushing to get the facility on the city's list of historically significant structures.
benitolink.com
Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom proposes "Windfall" tax on oil companies to bring gas prices back down
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Californians are once again feeling pain at the pump. Gas prices are on the rise, even though crude oil prices have fallen to $85 a barrel. In an effort to bring the cost down for drivers, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a change Friday to immediately increase the state's gas supply.
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
KSBW.com
Driver in Sand City arrested on drug and gun charges
SAND CITY, Calif. — The Sand City Police Department announced that they arrested a driver on drug and firearm charges and for driving without a license. Officers say the arrest happened after a traffic stop earlier this week. Police say that after a search of the vehicle, they found...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant— Pacific Grove (2022) | Best Restaurant In Monterey County (2022)
701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net. The logic is pretty obvious. The best restaurant in the county is bound to be the best in P.G., if it is located in P.G.—and it is. Ted and Cindy Walter’s Passionfish does food from the ocean with aplomb and ethics, leading the way on sustainable seafood and other fresh, local ingredients since opening in 1997. If you like wine with your meal, you’re in for another treat—those in the know constantly remark on the restaurant’s diverse and fairly priced wine list. Good food and good wine that speaks to the place you’re in? It’s no wonder Passionfish is a perennial reader favorite.
