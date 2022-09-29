SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting next Monday Oct. 3, workers in the SEIU Local 521 will be on strike. The strike won’t affect essential services like police, firefighters, and water. However, other services will be limited or closed. Popular spots like beaches and the wharf will still be open to the public. Local parks and The post Santa Cruz Union workers to strike leading to shutdown of some public services appeared first on KION546.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO