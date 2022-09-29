Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
click orlando
How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time. Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida
The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
click orlando
Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
wmfe.org
Hundreds rescued from flooded homes in Kissimmee and Orlando after Hurricane Ian
This article has been updated to include information available early Thursday afternoon and audio of an interview with Kissimmee Assistant City Manager Austin Blake. Kissimmee is experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Ian, as heavy rains from the storm innundated streets and homes in Central Florida. Rescues were underway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alligator Seen in Hurricane Ian’s High Floodwaters in Florida: VIDEO
An alligator was seen swimming through floodwaters in Lake County, Florida near Astor as Hurricane Ian swept across the state on Wednesday. In the viral video, WESH’s Marlei Martinez films an alligator swimming along the high water. The gator appears to be about 9-10 feet long. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eD6HJtderdc. Video can’t...
fox35orlando.com
Alligators, sharks spotted in Florida streets as neighbors band together in Hurricane Ian recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Edgewater is in recovery mode right now. The Edgewater Police Department and National Guard evacuated 75 people from their homes Friday. Crews worked to drain water, clear trees, and restore power. But it isn’t just the flooding the community has to worry about,...
disneydining.com
More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Disney World Days After Hurricane Ian’s Departure
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with near-Category 5 wind speeds, bringing with it a deluge of rain, spawning tornadoes, and wreaking havoc on every area in its path with catastrophic flooding. But the danger isn’t over yet. Officials in Osceola County...
allears.net
“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando
As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE from the Orlando Airport on the Impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane (now Tropical Storm) Ian has impacted various areas of Florida and its effects are still being felt. Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal have all closed for a short period of time, school closures have been announced, and other adjustments have been made. When it comes to travel, the Orlando International Airport announced that it would be closed starting September 28th and now we have an update.
click orlando
Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
WESH
WATCH: Catfish swims in flooded street in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A catfish interrupted WESH 2 Reporter Kelsi Thorud's live report Thursday morning, swimming through a flooded street in Kissimmee. So much rain has fallen in the area that the water reached into some homes, neighbors told WESH 2. >> Continuous Coverage | Ian weakens to tropical...
WESH
Orange County residents recall scrambling to escape Ian's floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 spoke to one man who said he came to his daughter’s apartment in Orange County from Fort Myers to get away from the hurricane, then ended up having to wade through chest-high water to escape. A day later, people were coming back to...
click orlando
VIDEO: Troopers remove tree blown onto I-4 between Maitland, Altamonte Springs
ORLANDO, Fla. – While Seminole County has not enacted an official curfew, law enforcement officials are warning drivers to stay off the road as Hurricane Ian moves north and Central Florida feels its impact. Video shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Orlando working to remove a tree that blew...
click orlando
Flooding from Ian damages SunRail tracks in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County faced intense flooding from Hurricane Ian and that may be to blame for damage to train tracks in the downtown Kissimmee area. News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona found a section of the tracks used for SunRail and Amtrak near the Tupperware Center had been damaged, apparently washed away. A little further away from that damage Carolina and her photographer found a tree had been uprooted and was now on the tracks.
Comments / 0