Hurricane (now Tropical Storm) Ian has impacted various areas of Florida and its effects are still being felt. Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal have all closed for a short period of time, school closures have been announced, and other adjustments have been made. When it comes to travel, the Orlando International Airport announced that it would be closed starting September 28th and now we have an update.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO