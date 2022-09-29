ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How to get help in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian has damaged homes across Central Florida, forced hundreds of people into shelters and the full extent of the damage really won’t be known for some time. Groups are coming together to help storm victims. Here are places offering assistance right now. We will...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida

The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
click orlando

Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Hundreds rescued from flooded homes in Kissimmee and Orlando after Hurricane Ian

This article has been updated to include information available early Thursday afternoon and audio of an interview with Kissimmee Assistant City Manager Austin Blake. Kissimmee is experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Ian, as heavy rains from the storm innundated streets and homes in Central Florida. Rescues were underway...
KISSIMMEE, FL
allears.net

“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando

As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

UPDATE from the Orlando Airport on the Impact of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane (now Tropical Storm) Ian has impacted various areas of Florida and its effects are still being felt. Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal have all closed for a short period of time, school closures have been announced, and other adjustments have been made. When it comes to travel, the Orlando International Airport announced that it would be closed starting September 28th and now we have an update.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

WATCH: Catfish swims in flooded street in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A catfish interrupted WESH 2 Reporter Kelsi Thorud's live report Thursday morning, swimming through a flooded street in Kissimmee. So much rain has fallen in the area that the water reached into some homes, neighbors told WESH 2. >> Continuous Coverage | Ian weakens to tropical...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Flooding from Ian damages SunRail tracks in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County faced intense flooding from Hurricane Ian and that may be to blame for damage to train tracks in the downtown Kissimmee area. News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona found a section of the tracks used for SunRail and Amtrak near the Tupperware Center had been damaged, apparently washed away. A little further away from that damage Carolina and her photographer found a tree had been uprooted and was now on the tracks.
KISSIMMEE, FL

