China

The Establishment of China Pinghu German Investment Representative Office

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
PINGHU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--

Pinghu City is located on the coast of the East China Sea, in the northeastern part of Zhejiang Province, bordering Shanghai in the north and Hangzhou Bay in the south. It is a frontier highland that connecting Shanghai, with a land area of 554 square kilometers and a population of 700,000, is one of the counties and cities with the most investment value in the Yangtze River Delta in China.

On September 22, the opening ceremony of the 2022 China•Pinghu Watermelon Lantern Culture Festival and the Investment Environment Briefing Session was grandly held. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany, in order to strengthen China-Germany economic and trade exchanges, the main venue of the briefing was set up in Pinghu, and a branch venue was set up in Munich, Germany. Lemen Group is responsible for the German branch activities and more than 20 German companies have been invited to attend the meeting in Munich. At the same time, the unveiling ceremony of the Pinghu City Representative Office in Germany was held.

Pinghu City has established stable trade relations with more than 170 countries and regions around the world, and has successively introduced nearly 700 foreign-funded enterprises from more than 40 countries and regions. Among them, 40 famous German enterprises such as BASF, ThyssenKrupp, Iwis and Allnex have settled in Pinghu for investment and development, forming a Sino-Germany International Industrial Cooperation Park. Relying on its superior location and port advantages, Pinghu City focuses on introducing enterprises that related to digital economy, advanced equipment manufacturing, new materials, new energy and biomedicine etc..

Pragmatic government services and a good business environment will welcome more investors and entrepreneurs to enter Pinghu, choose Pinghu, invest in Pinghu, and make progress with Pinghu and win-win with the times.

CONTACT: Lemen Group

Tony Liu

lz_002@lemengroup.com

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

