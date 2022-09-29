ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
Krista Witherow is the Recipient of Community Youth Advocate Award – North Star Youth Partnership

Over the past 25 years, North Star Youth Partnership, a program of Catholic Charities, has established a strong network of volunteers and partnerships with schools, youth-serving organizations, and businesses in central and northern Arizona to provide youth with high quality programming. These individuals and partnerships enrich and improve the lives...
Prescott Talks: Interview with Courtney Osterfelt, Executive Director of The Launchpad Teen Center

Pam Pearsall, guest host for Prescott Talks, discusses with Courtney what The Launchpad Teen Center is and and what they offer. All their programs are free, and are structured for middle and high school teenagers. The programs include leadership, academic mentoring, camps, tutoring, and many other topics. Courtney addresses the controversy that has come up over the Memo of Understanding and one of their events.
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON

UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
Prescott Valley Police Department Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
Attention! Yavapai County Voters General Election Information

Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by...
Pictured: 'Gifted' doctor and 'loving father', 32, who died after group of six hikers ran out of water and got lost in triple-digit temperatures in Arizona

A doctor has died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others under three-digit heat. Authorities confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon. Five people were evacuated after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies received a call...
