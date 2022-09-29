ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Attention! Yavapai County Voters General Election Information

Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Undertaking the 2025 General Plan – Prescott Mayor Phil Goode

The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities under a population of 50,000 must have the following elements in their plans: Land Use, Circulation, Open Space, Growth Areas, Environmental Planning, Cost of Development, and Water Resources.
PRESCOTT, AZ
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations

The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Prescott Talks: Interview with Courtney Osterfelt, Executive Director of The Launchpad Teen Center

Pam Pearsall, guest host for Prescott Talks, discusses with Courtney what The Launchpad Teen Center is and and what they offer. All their programs are free, and are structured for middle and high school teenagers. The programs include leadership, academic mentoring, camps, tutoring, and many other topics. Courtney addresses the controversy that has come up over the Memo of Understanding and one of their events.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Prescott Valley Police Department Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON

UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

