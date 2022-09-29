I assume that literally no Conservative Members of Parliament are attending their party conference in Birmingham this week. Not because the then-cabinet office minister Heather Wheeler once described my city as “godawful” – but instead because they think that their own government is godawful, and frankly don’t want to go to a big party full of journalists who will make them answer questions about that.A lot of journalists have been in touch with me as a resident and representative in the city, not – as is usual – for recommendations for good restaurants, but instead to meet up while...

POLITICS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO