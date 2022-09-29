ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Tim Romero
2d ago

Why not just let them finish counting the signatures rather then trying to cut them off. I thought the freedom cacus was all about transparency and letting the people decide.

Tim Romero
2d ago

Does everyone know that AZ public schools are open enrollment? That means that if don't like your local school you can try to enroll in the school down the street or the school in the next city or an hour away. I find it very hard to understand that a student cannot find a public school that up to they're standards in their city. AZ has built competing school systems, with one that is much better funded, who do you think can afford the better one and who is left with the less funded version?

Bethumm
2d ago

What are the public schools afraid of? Put out a better "product" and you won't have to worry about losing funding. School "Choice" should be supported by everyone.

arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake blasted her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for taking a week to reject a referendum to stop Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account law from going into effect, despite evidence already showing the motion failed. “It is shameful that Katie Hobbs...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum

Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
ARIZONA STATE
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Hill

Arizona students protest new laws targeting LGBTQ+ community

Arizona high school students on Thursday walked out of class to protest a number of new state laws that took effect Saturday that they say discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. Among the new laws that went into effect are two measures that ban transgender young people from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity and prohibit youth under 18 from accessing gender-affirming surgeries, which are already not recommended for minors.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Opinion: The Stolen Election as Metaphor – David Stringer, Publisher

Ballots will soon go out for the 2022 midterm election. In many ways this year’s election has become a referendum on the 2020 Presidential election. According to polls, a large majority of Republican voters do not believe President Trump actually lost the election. Some Independents and even a few Democrats doubt the integrity of the election that drove Donald Trump from office.
ARIZONA STATE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Jake Hoffman
arizonasuntimes.com

As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations

The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Welcome to America Project helps refugees resettling in Arizona

On a sunny Saturday morning in southwest Phoenix, around 20 people gathered in a small living room to greet new homeowners who had traveled thousands of miles to be here. They brought tables, lamps, kitchen appliances and TVs for a group of refugees from all over the world. “We want...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona governor candidates respond to questions about abortion stance

Immigration rights advocates harshly criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for busing migrants to the nation’s capital, saying human beings are being used as political pawns. Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it. Updated: 15 hours ago. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. Dozens rally in Phoenix...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws

As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
ARIZONA STATE
#Linus K12#Politics State#Denying Children Access#The Democrat Party
AZFamily

Dozens rally in Phoenix to push signature verification on school voucher measure

Debate gets heated between Arizona attorney general candidates over election abortion. Arizona attorney general candidates squared off in a heated debate where they battled over abortion and election integrity. California passes over a dozen laws protecting abortion patients and providers. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Right next door in California,...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona abortion law’s impact on families with fetal complications

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortions are now banned across Arizona except to save the mother’s life. And the latest court ruling in Pima County last week leaves a lot of gray areas for pregnant women and providers to navigate. There are a small handful of procedures that aren’t technically considered abortion. Even so, they trigger the same legal intervention for providers trying to sort- out liability for criminal prosecution. We’re talking about things like a D & C after a miscarriage or fetal complications where a doctor says the baby won’t be viable outside the womb.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Why Arizona voters should pay attention to school board candidates

PHOENIX — Even though candidates running for local school boards in Arizona will be at the bottom of the ballot this November, voters are encouraged to still pay close attention. James Bryce, president-elect of the Arizona School Boards Association, told KTAR News 92.3 FM these candidates will play a...
ARIZONA STATE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges

The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA) released today a new hospital financial analysis that reveals a bleak picture of Arizona hospital finances and reveals how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. The AzHHA Quarterly Financial Analysis analyzes first and second quarter 2022 financials relative to the previous year...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial

On Saturday, nearly all of the bills signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year went into effect. Some of them impact Arizonans in their daily lives, classrooms and voting booths.  GOP legislators waved through a number of laws targeting pandemic safety measures that many found stifling. Some of them might handicap the […] The post New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Prop 209 would make changes to Arizona’s debt collection rules

PHOENIX — This November, 10 statewide ballot initiatives will be up for vote by Arizonans. One is Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act. Supporters of Prop 209 tout it as a way to give people in debt some more breathing room. Opponents believe it will actually hurt those it aims to help by making them less likely to be approved for loans.
ARIZONA STATE

