Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
President Joe Biden, a self-described "car guy,'' often promises to lead by example by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles.
Business Insider
Bill Gates says telling people they can't eat meat or have a 'nice house' won't solve the climate crisis
Microsoft cofounder says it's "unrealistic" to expect people to "utterly change their lifestyle" over climate fears, he told Bloomberg's Zero podcast.
China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit
SHANGHAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape.
