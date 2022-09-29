ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

bronx.com

Jose Barreto, 82, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in tne Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Jose Barreto. 1183 Gerard Avenue. Bronx, NY 10452. It was reported to the...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Melvin Phillips, 58, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Melvin Phillips. 3144 Hull Avenue. Bronx, NY 10467. It was reported to the...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Patricia James, 73, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Patricia James. 1795 Pitman Avenue. Bronx, NY 10466. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Duane Taylor, 16, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following missing male who resides within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Duane Taylor. 2160 Seward Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to the police that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Manhattan, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man sustained critical injuries when he was shot in the head in Manhattan Friday evening, police said. Officers found the 41-year-old victim near West 144th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 11 p.m., according to officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The NYPD launched an investigation. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Adolfo Peralta, 43, Arrested

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 20th Precinct in Manhattan. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Anyone with information...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Attempted murder for brutal HB beating that left woman without vision

The man allegedly captured on film brutally beating a woman at a Howard Beach subway station, causing her to lose vision in one eye, has been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges, facing up to 25 years if convicted. “We have had enough,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call.  “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

1 injured in fire in West Brighton

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A member of the FDNY was injured in an all-hands fire in West Brighton, Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:52 p.m., to the 200 block of Broadway, an FDNY spokesperson stated, to a fire inside a private dwelling. One firefighter was rushed to Richmond...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 41, nabbed with guns on Staten Island; he’s accused of beating up woman

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Real and fake guns were recovered from a 41-year-old man in New Springville who stands accused in an assault, police allege. Roman Kapleman of Galvaston Loop was arrested early on Thursday morning after authorities recovered a black, 9 mm firearm, a “BB” rifle and brown, antique-wooden rifle, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

