bronx.com
Jose Barreto, 82, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in tne Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Jose Barreto. 1183 Gerard Avenue. Bronx, NY 10452. It was reported to the...
bronx.com
Melvin Phillips, 58, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Melvin Phillips. 3144 Hull Avenue. Bronx, NY 10467. It was reported to the...
bronx.com
Patricia James, 73, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Patricia James. 1795 Pitman Avenue. Bronx, NY 10466. It was reported to the...
bronx.com
Duane Taylor, 16, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following missing male who resides within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Duane Taylor. 2160 Seward Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to the police that...
Man shot in the head in Manhattan, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man sustained critical injuries when he was shot in the head in Manhattan Friday evening, police said. Officers found the 41-year-old victim near West 144th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 11 p.m., according to officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The NYPD launched an investigation. […]
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
NBC New York
Suspect in ‘Barbaric' EMS Veteran Slaying Had Prior Connection to Queens Stationhouse
Grief and heartache were on full display outside of a Queens EMS stationhouse, as New York City paid tribute to a 9/11 first responder who was killed in a senseless and gruesome act of violence on an Astoria sidewalk. A memorial continued to grow on Friday for veteran EMS Lieutenant...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Adolfo Peralta, 43, Arrested
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 20th Precinct in Manhattan. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Anyone with information...
Police investigating death of Brooklyn man, 70, found lying in the street as homicide
The NYPD is now investigating an attack on a 70-year-old man as a homicide after he died from his injuries eight months later. Police found Mario Ocampo lying on the ground at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville.
Funeral scheduled for veteran EMS lieutenant who was stabbed to death
Funeral arrangements for Alison Russo-Elling, the 61-year-old FDNY EMT who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack in Queens on Thursday, have been scheduled for next week.
qchron.com
Attempted murder for brutal HB beating that left woman without vision
The man allegedly captured on film brutally beating a woman at a Howard Beach subway station, causing her to lose vision in one eye, has been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges, facing up to 25 years if convicted. “We have had enough,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz...
Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call. “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
2 arrested after robbing NY bishop, wife of $1M in jewelry during sermon
John Annese, Thomas Tracy, Larry McShane, New York Daily News (TNS) Authorities busted two suspects early Wednesday for the wild caught-on-camera armed hold-up of blinged-out Bishop Lamor Whitehead during his Sunday sermon two months ago, with the high-profile clergyman cheering the clearing of his name. The fugitive defendants, both 23...
FDNY EMS lieutenant stabbed to death by man in Queens, suspect in custody
A suspect has been taken into custody after a 61-year-old on-duty FDNY Emergency Medical Services lieutenant was stabbed to death in Queens Thursday.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
NYPD officer has medical episode during charity basketball game: report
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A member of the NYPD had a medical episode during a charity basketball game Friday night in Harlem, police said. Around 8:10 p.m., in the area of W. 135th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard, a member of NYPD collapsed during a charity basketball game. According to FDNY, they got […]
1 injured in fire in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A member of the FDNY was injured in an all-hands fire in West Brighton, Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:52 p.m., to the 200 block of Broadway, an FDNY spokesperson stated, to a fire inside a private dwelling. One firefighter was rushed to Richmond...
NYPD: Man, 41, nabbed with guns on Staten Island; he’s accused of beating up woman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Real and fake guns were recovered from a 41-year-old man in New Springville who stands accused in an assault, police allege. Roman Kapleman of Galvaston Loop was arrested early on Thursday morning after authorities recovered a black, 9 mm firearm, a “BB” rifle and brown, antique-wooden rifle, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
3 sought after woman killed in car attack during Queens street brawl
The NYPD is searching for multiple people after a woman was fatally mowed down in a car attack in Queens last weekend. Police released new video of the trio Friday in the killing of 31-year-old Tiara Graham, of Brooklyn.
