Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm project proposal still up in the air as controversy continues

opb.org
Oregon DEQ slaps Lincoln City electric charging company with $2.7M fine, largest ever in agency history
State environmental regulators issued their largest fine ever, $2.7 million, to an electric charging company over fraudulent claims, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday. DEQ discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold more than $2 million in fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The...
Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council approves certification for Boardman to Hemingway transmission line to span five counties
A new transmission line intended to shuffle power across five eastern Oregon counties and connect the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West gained a critical permit from the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council this week. The ... Read More » The post Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council approves certification for Boardman to Hemingway transmission line to span five counties appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
WSDOT begins putting up fences around Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has begun putting fences around the perimeter of Camp Hope. This comes after WSDOT, Jewels Helping Hands, and people at Camp Hope helped clean up excess trash and rearranged RVs around the border of the camp. WSDOT expects the...
FOX 11 and 41
Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
Chronicle
Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony
OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A renewable energy plant in Oregon that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there officially opened Wednesday as the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which can generate enough electricity to power a small city at maximum output, addresses a key challenge facing the utility industry as the U.S. transitions away from fossil fuels and increasingly turns to solar and wind farms for power. Wind and solar are clean sources of power, but utilities have been forced to fill in gaps when the...
Yakima City Council Wants Paid Parking Meters Downtown, Is Tri-Cities Next?
The Yakima City Council Is Considering Paid Parking Meters In Downtown. Many years ago when I first moved to Yakima back in the late 90s, they had paid parking meters and I was taken aback. I had just moved from Seattle and didn't expect a small town to have meters.
torquenews.com
Wine Country Road Trip: 4 1/2 Year Old Tesla Model 3 Battery Range Test
My wife and I are taking a road trip to Walla Walla for some wicked fun in Washington wine country. We’re going all electric on this trip and meeting up with friends who are also driving their new EV for our first post-Covid getaway together. I’m intending to measure the real world, long distance freeway only range for my 4 and ½ year old EV.
nwsportsmanmag.com
WA Deer Hunters Surveyed; Okanogan Predator-Prey Research Out
As I put together my Washington fall buck hunting prospects for this year’s seasons, there were a couple deer-related things that I couldn’t quite jam into that nearly 6,000-word tome. Over the summer, WDFW posted the 2022 Washington Hunters’ Attitudes Toward Wildlife and Hunting Management report, while earlier...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alder/Poplar reconstruction update
WALLA WALLA – The reconstruction of Alder and Poplar streets from Merriam Street to South Fifth Avenue continues to move toward completion. When the two projects are finished, the three traffic signals at the intersections of Alder/Park, Alder/Palouse, and Poplar/Palouse, will have been removed and replaced with roundabouts. Other improvements include replaced water, sewer, and storm systems, added bicycle lanes, street lighting, and pedestrian accessibility and safety improvements.
Sport salmon fishing to reopen on lower Columbia River
Sport salmon fishing will reopen Saturday on the lower Columbia River from Tongue Point to Bonneville Dam and will include the retention of fall chinook and coho salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone late Wednesday and said enough protected fish have cleared the area to allow the resumption of sport seasons.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for September 30
The National Interagency Fire Center reported 23 wildland fires in Montana on Thursday. Cool temperatures are expected to spread east and south from the pacific northwest coming through Central Montana and the Northern Greater Basin. Some of the fires are showing minimal growth or have been successfully contained. The current...
Chronicle
State Salmon Recovery Board Awards Nearly $2.8M to Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor County Projects
The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board (SRFB) announced in a news release on Monday the approval of almost $76 million in grants to help recover salmon populations around the state. Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor county projects will be receiving a total of $2,791,766 in grant funding. The amount...
Rocketing gas prices continue as Oregon sees largest price spike in U.S.
The average price for a gallon of gas continues to soar in Oregon after hitting the $5-per-gallon mark on Sept. 26. AAA reports that prices have risen by 59 cents statewide in the last week, the largest 7-day increase in the nation.
Amazon seeks tax deal to build new data centers near Hermiston
Amazon plans on building two new data centers near Hermiston that provide almost $10 million in annual revenue through large fees rather than full property taxes. The Hermiston City Council at its meeting Monday, Sept. 26, approved Amazon Data Services’ application for long-term tax abatement to build the new campuses within the Greater Hermiston Enterprise Zone. Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said this deal is similar to the one now with Amazon Data Services.
Engines rev at the 35th Annual Fall Classic at the Tri-City Raceway
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The Tri-Cities region is revving up this weekend for the 35th Annual Fall Classic. It takes place at the Red Mountain Events Center on the Tri-City Raceway. This is only West Richland’s second ever Fall Classic, but the raceway is more than prepared. “Small...
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
610KONA
Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage
(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
opb.org
State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution
Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
