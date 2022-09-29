Read full article on original website
Twenty grand, more or less
The withholding of taxes from a former deputy’s discrimination settlement in 2020 was standard practice that had nothing to do with hiding the payment from Monterey County officials, according to the county’s top attorney. The clarification from County Counsel Leslie Girard follows recent public confusion over the county’s...
KSBW.com
City of Santa Cruz declares strike ‘imminent’ by 430 service employees
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz has declared a strike is imminent this Monday by more than 400 Service Employees International Union city service workers that includes, public works, sanitation, code enforcement and parks and recreation who rejected a three-year, 12% compensation increase. But employees say...
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
montereycountyweekly.com
Air quality testing showed no hazards to human health amid battery fire in Moss Landing.
When a lithium-ion battery caught fire at PG&E's Moss Landing Elkhorn battery storage facility on Tuesday, Sept. 20, it was 1:30am. Few people were out and about, and there was little disruption beyond the footprint of the plant itself and the firefighters who responded to the scene. A few hours...
salinasvalleytribune.com
City of Soledad welcomes new councilmember
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad welcomed its newest city councilmember, Maria Corralejo, who took the oath of office during the Sept. 21 regular council meeting. Corralejo, co-owner of F&M Auto Repair, was appointed by the city council to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Carla Strobridge. At the...
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
montereycountyweekly.com
Proposed farmworker housing project in Pajaro is denied by Planning Commission.
A proposed farmworker housing project in the Pajaro community was voted down by the County Planning Commission on Sept. 28 in a decisive 7-1 vote (commissioners Rich Coffelt and Paul Getzelman were absent; commissioner Nathalia Carrillo voted against denying the project). The vote came after a lengthy process that started...
KSBW.com
Rainbow fentanyl increasingly found on Central Coast, no fear its in candy officials say
MONTEREY, Calif. — As fentanyl continues to be prevalent on the Central Coast, police in Monterey said they continue to see a rise in rainbow-colored fentanyl. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported here on the Central Coast in July. On Wednesday, officials said they've seen an increase since July. “Unfortunately,...
Morgan Hill Times
Meet the candidates for Morgan Hill Mayor
With the Nov. 8 election rapidly approaching, this newspaper is committed to helping the voters of Morgan Hill to become as informed as possible about the candidates and issues in local races. City of Morgan Hill offices that will appear on the ballot include the mayor’s seat, as well as two city council district seats: District B and District D. There are also four seats up for grabs on the Morgan Hill Unified School District board of trustees.
benitolink.com
Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
Santa Cruz city workers to strike Monday, closing libraries, parks and rec, trash and recycling and more
Both the City of Santa Cruz and its SEIU-represented members expect the strike to begin Monday with immediate impacts on city services. The negotiating impasse is largely about wages, job security and staffing, with the city pointing to a strained budget and the union to what it calls below-market wages.
sanbenito.com
Meet the candidates for Mayor of Hollister
With the Nov. 8 election rapidly approaching, this newspaper is committed to helping the voters of Hollister become as informed as possible about the candidates and issues in local races. In the City of Hollister, voters will elect their mayor and two city council members—in Districts 2 and 3. The...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Electrician (2022)
Trying to fix electrical problems without proper training would be like flying a kite in a thunderstorm. It worked out for Ben Franklin but trying to fix modern electrical issues could land you in a hospital, not on the $100 bill. M. Bruno Electric is so in-demand, he doesn’t need a website to advertise. Tradespeople’s worth can be valued in word-of-mouth recommendations—and readers’ votes in the Weekly’s Best Of Monterey County Readers’ Poll.
montereycountyweekly.com
A visit with ghosts of Best Of past.
Erik Cushman here, checking in while basking in a gentle glow. It’s Best Of Monterey County® week here at Fremont & Williams in Seaside. If you haven’t yet read the paper: run, don't walk, to your neighborhood distribution location and pick up a copy of the elegantly designed print publication. Inside the newspaper is a 128-page guide to all things bright and beautiful in our community. Best Of Monterey County® is the biggest edition we publish every year and it requires months of preparation, demands a huge lift from everyone on staff and is a trademarked, high-profile brand for the company. This year’s model feels particularly joyful.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Maria Orozco for Gonzales City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. In Gonzales, there are two candidates for mayor: Incumbent Jose Rios and Alberto Jaramillo. For City Council, there are four candidates for three seats: incumbents Liz Silva and Lorraine Worthy, former mayor Maria Orozco and Sean Schmidt.
montereycountyweekly.com
Rage has become the default position in Pacific Grove’s public discourse.
In America’s Last Hometown, there is only so much tolerance for ideas that challenge the “hometown” mold. Cannabis dispensary? Six years after California legalized recreational cannabis, Pacific Grove voters will weigh in this November. Dry town? It was not until 1969 that P.G. even allowed alcohol to be sold.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Mary Claypool for Monterey County Office of Education.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, incumbent Mary Claypool is running against Joseph Smith for unopposed for Area 6. Smith did not respond to the Weekly's questions.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
