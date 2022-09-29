ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Washington Examiner

Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail

Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Law & Crime

After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
IDAHO STATE
The US Sun

Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges

CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NBC Washington

Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's

A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge. A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of 45 charges, including second-degree murder and...
MANASSAS, VA
Distractify

North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
FORT WORTH, TX
Oxygen

New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House

New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
MEMPHIS, TN
Oxygen

Appeals Judges Skeptical Of Joe Exotic's New Resentencing Appeal

Joe Exotic's defense attorney had a heated debate with appeal judges over the reality star's recent resentencing for his conviction of murder-for-hire charges. Joe Exotic's attorney engaged in a heated (and often confusing) back-and-forth with appeal court judges over his recent resentencing. Attorney Molly Parmer argued to judges on U.S...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘I Watched It All, Basically, From My Window’: Judge Hears Range of Opinions from Potential Jurors About Oath Keepers’ Connections to Jan. 6

Jury selection in the federal criminal case against members of the right-wing Oath Keepers group presented a full spectrum of opinions and viewpoints on Wednesday, as the judge and lawyers in the case sought to learn more about the Washington, D.C. residents who would eventually decide the matter. Potential jurors...
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

YNW Melly’s Mother Reacts To Prison Escape Report

YNW Melly’s mother says that the allegation that her son was plotting to escape was prison is a lie. YNW Melly’s mother, Jamie Demons-King, says that the recent report about her son being involved in a prison escape scheme is a lie to tarnish her son’s reputation ahead of jury selection for his upcoming trial. The Florida Sheriff’s Office had accused Melly of being the ringleader of a plot to escape from prison.
CELEBRITIES
Law & Crime

Opposing New Trial Request, Witness Who Visited Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes’ Home Says He Stands by His Testimony ‘in Every Respect’

A trial witness who surprised Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes at her home last month says in a sworn declaration he stands by his testimony “in every respect.”. Former Theranos laboratory director Adam Rosendorff said he feels “compassion” for Holmes and Theranos co-founder Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, “and even more so for the members of their families who were not responsible for their conduct but will be affected by any punishment they receive.”
SAN JOSE, CA

