Join the pledge to clean California’s air: METRO offers free fares on October 5th
Do your part to protect our environment and join Santa Cruz METRO in celebrating California Clean Air Day on Wednesday, October 5. To address community health concerns related to air quality, Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO), in partnership with Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, has once again pledged to participate in California Clean Air Day by offering free fares countywide, including trips on the Highway-17 Express and ParaCruz, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
pajaronian.com
Group calls for increased buffer zones
Note: reporter Todd Guild contributed to this report. SALINAS—The pesticide Telone–also known as 1,3-D–is thought to be so dangerous that it is banned in 34 countries. And yet, despite having been disallowed in California from 1990-94, it is still used on crops, including on local farms. That...
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
salinasvalleytribune.com
City of Soledad welcomes new councilmember
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad welcomed its newest city councilmember, Maria Corralejo, who took the oath of office during the Sept. 21 regular council meeting. Corralejo, co-owner of F&M Auto Repair, was appointed by the city council to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Carla Strobridge. At the...
Santa Cruz city workers to strike Monday, closing libraries, parks and rec, trash and recycling and more
Both the City of Santa Cruz and its SEIU-represented members expect the strike to begin Monday with immediate impacts on city services. The negotiating impasse is largely about wages, job security and staffing, with the city pointing to a strained budget and the union to what it calls below-market wages.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Michael B. Scott for Spreckels Union Elementary School District.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. There are five candidates for three seats on the board of the Spreckels Union Elementary School District: Frank Devine, Chris Hasegawa (an incumbent), Steve McMurtrie, Peter Odello and Michael B. Scott (an incumbent). All provided answers to the Weekly's questions except Odello, who did not respond. Scott's answers are below.
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Mary Claypool for Monterey County Office of Education.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, incumbent Mary Claypool is running against Joseph Smith for unopposed for Area 6. Smith did not respond to the Weekly's questions.
South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior
Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss. Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education, became the subject of... The post South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Keeley, Kalantari-Johnson, Pellerin lead fundraising totals in first general election reports
First reports on the races for Santa Cruz mayor, 3rd and 4th District County Supervisor and state Assembly Districts 28 and 30, plus local city councils and ballot measures, are telling as to who might have an advantage in spending as the November campaigns speed up. Here, Lookout begins to track all the local races.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
benitolink.com
Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Maria Orozco for Gonzales City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. In Gonzales, there are two candidates for mayor: Incumbent Jose Rios and Alberto Jaramillo. For City Council, there are four candidates for three seats: incumbents Liz Silva and Lorraine Worthy, former mayor Maria Orozco and Sean Schmidt.
KSBW.com
New NOAA building owners want to make it a home, Indigenous people are fighting to stop it
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The new owner of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s former Southwest Fisheries Science Center plans to rezone the lot for residential use. Now advocates hoping to preserve the building are pushing to get the facility on the city's list of historically significant structures.
icytales.com
Mystery Spot Santa Cruz: 6 Things You Need to Know
If you travel to the Mystery Spot Santa Cruz, you could find yourself where the laws of gravity don’t apply to your environment. Visiting Santa Cruz is a site where people can observe some crazy optical illusions and weird gravitational phenomena and test them out for themselves. In the...
montereycountyweekly.com
Proposed farmworker housing project in Pajaro is denied by Planning Commission.
A proposed farmworker housing project in the Pajaro community was voted down by the County Planning Commission on Sept. 28 in a decisive 7-1 vote (commissioners Rich Coffelt and Paul Getzelman were absent; commissioner Nathalia Carrillo voted against denying the project). The vote came after a lengthy process that started...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant— Pacific Grove (2022) | Best Restaurant In Monterey County (2022)
701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net. The logic is pretty obvious. The best restaurant in the county is bound to be the best in P.G., if it is located in P.G.—and it is. Ted and Cindy Walter’s Passionfish does food from the ocean with aplomb and ethics, leading the way on sustainable seafood and other fresh, local ingredients since opening in 1997. If you like wine with your meal, you’re in for another treat—those in the know constantly remark on the restaurant’s diverse and fairly priced wine list. Good food and good wine that speaks to the place you’re in? It’s no wonder Passionfish is a perennial reader favorite.
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
'Imminent' need for Narcan on campus: School safety leader says fentanyl threat is real, preparation is key
The death of a 15-year-old girl on campus at Hollywood's Bernstein High School several weeks ago, and the prevalence of rainbow-colored versions of the drug that look like popular candies, provide the latest evidence that the fentanyl epidemic remains too close for comfort when it comes to families, children and schools. This is why Santa Cruz County safety officer Jennifer Buesing is calling on school districts to take the need for on-campus Narcan deadly seriously.
montereycountyweekly.com
Air quality testing showed no hazards to human health amid battery fire in Moss Landing.
When a lithium-ion battery caught fire at PG&E's Moss Landing Elkhorn battery storage facility on Tuesday, Sept. 20, it was 1:30am. Few people were out and about, and there was little disruption beyond the footprint of the plant itself and the firefighters who responded to the scene. A few hours...
