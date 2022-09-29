Read full article on original website
amadorvalleytoday.org
Peeling the sticker: Amador Valley freshman runs Etsy crafts business
The COVID pandemic left Anaya Doshi (‘26) with some free time on her hands. Noticing her love of crafts, her aunt suggested that Doshi start a business, so she decided to give it a go. “My aunt was like, ‘You should start a business. You have all of the...
rwcpulse.com
‘It’s definitely bittersweet’: Cyclismo Cafe closes its doors after six years of operations
Friday, May 27, 2016, was a big day for Jihan Bayyari’s family. While her youngest daughter celebrated her third birthday, Bayyari celebrated the launch of a dream long in the making: a little bike-themed eatery called Cyclismo Cafe. Though Bayyari’s family has lived in Redwood City since 1993, it...
montereycountyweekly.com
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Walnut Creek small business’ lease terminated early for Chanel store
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Owners of the last mom-and-pop shop in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza say they’re being forced out of business before the holidays. The family-run ‘Decors de France’ is closing this weekend because they say the mall’s owners have terminated their lease early. Decors de France had a lease that ran until […]
SFist
Yet Again, A Celebrated Bay Area Chef Is Closing His Last Restaurant and Leaving the Industry
The restaurant industry already had a slew of troubles before having to weather a two-and-a-half-year pandemic and its consequent labor shortage. And in more proof of that, we have news today that chef Russell Moore is shutting down his last restaurant and wiping his hands of the restaurant world for good.
diablomag.com
Restaurant Review: Dim Sum Delight
It used to be that uncovering good dim sum required a little legwork: an exploratory mission to Oakland’s Chinatown or Dublin’s Ulferts Center, perhaps, or a longer journey to Milpitas Square or Clement Street across the bridge. Those days are in the past, fortunately, as dim sum—and dumplings...
Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival
Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant—Salinas (2022)
157 Main St., Salinas (831) 256-2669, villaazteca.com. Since Villa Azteca’s relatively recent arrival, nary a Saturday night has gone by without a big line stirring by the door. There’s a reason this quickly beloved spot has been the hit of Salinas—the vibe is modern yet cozy, the food is consistently outstanding. You can almost taste that this place is run by a local family who love what they do. Plates are traditional with fun, creative touches, like lobster enchiladas with squash blossom sauce, or prickly pear aguachile with cucumber and dragon fruit. Guava, mango or strawberry palomas come highly recommended, too.
diablomag.com
Party of Four in the East Bay
This month, our focus is on Halloween, with a bit of local baseball thrown in out of respect for the World Series. We’re excited about one of the Bay Area’s most famous haunted houses, a television series based on a horror classic authored in the East Bay, and a new thriller written and directed by a Danville-raised filmmaker who knows a thing or two about cult classics. We also tip our hat to one of the newest Oakland A’s, who already had a strong connection to baseball in our backyard.
KRON4
4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area
(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 2) Día de los Muertos Family Festival — Santa Rosa.
latitude38.com
Celebrate the Bay This Weekend in Vallejo and Redwood City
If you’re looking for a good way to enjoy a sunny, warm fall weekend on or near the water, Vallejo and Redwood City have just the right events. Both are celebrating their waterfront communities and have a full day of family fun planned both on and off the water.
Gilroy Dispatch
City begins negotiations on Hecker Pass adventure park
The Gilroy City Council unanimously agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts on Sept. 13 to discuss financials and other aspects of a proposed bike and adventure park on the hillside near Gilroy Gardens. The proposal has been in discussions for a number of years. Select...
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Eater
Why This Inner Richmond Ice Cream Legend Could Be Forced to Move
Even a San Francisco legacy business can be at jeopardy of being priced out, and the business owners might not even know it. Such was the case for Sean and Alice Kim, owners of the 63-year-old Richmond District favorite, Joe’s Ice Cream. KQED reports Sean Kim happened to be on-site when a building surveyor came by in August, and Kim learned from him that the building was not only up for sale, but that a buyer was lined up.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
climaterwc.com
Rare falcons make a home at Box
A pair of Peregrine falcons have nested high up on the front of the Box building in downtown Redwood City. Popular in the sport of falconry, the Peregrine is a small, fast flier that can reach speeds of over 200 mph while diving for prey. On the rebound from being endangered due to pesticide poisoning, the Peregrine tends to nest in the wild high in cliffs but sometimes find tall buildings in urban settings to their liking do to the abundant presence of pigeons and ducks.
Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
Clerks in Menlo Park cited for selling alcohol to minors
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>. Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more. Stay...
brides.com
A Sophisticated Black-Tie Wedding in San Francisco
Hailey Stone and Ben Sperry met through mutual friends at a birthday party in San Francisco in August 2017. Two years later on November 9, 2019, Ben proposed at another birthday party. This one was for his bride-to-be. “Ben proposed on Hailey’s 30th birthday,” the couple shares. “He had an amazing party planned at our favorite place in Sausalito, Le Garage, with all our closest friends and family. He popped the question right before guests arrived and Hailey’s ‘birthday’ became the most beautiful engagement celebration.”
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
