A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Best Club for Jazz Best Club for Blues (2022)
500 Broadway Ave., Seaside, (831) 324-0044, dejabluelive.com. There is a deep jazz history in Monterey County, and at Deja Blue, a lively jazz present. Few local establishments have dedicated themselves to supporting live music and local musicians to the extent that Deja Blue has. While the bar and soul food restaurant welcomes stand-up comedy and karaoke nights, Deja Blue is a jazz and blues bar through and through, with weekly performances from the most talented musicians in the region, whether it’s a late-night jazz jam session or a steady blues performance in the late afternoon. It’s proof that you can have things both ways.
Best Late-Night Hangout (2022)
214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 657-9447, pearlhour.com. It’s hard to remember a time before Pearl Hour became the de facto gathering place, but this bar has been around for just three years. The magnetic pull comes in part from the space itself, lovingly transformed by proprietor/bartender Katie Blandin from old and dingy into elegant, with details like fresh roses on the tables and a succulent garden and fire pit in the courtyard. It also comes from consistently excellent entertainment, with local bands and DJs making regular appearances, and pop-up partnerships with local chefs. And of course it comes from Blandin’s cocktail creations, which are like works of art. Seasonal cocktails are made with seasonal fruit from local orchards. Of course if you just want a Miller High Life in those late-night hours, they have that too.
Best Pub (2022)
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net. When everyone else is turning out the lights and heading to bed, Crown and Anchor is just getting started. This popular evening spot boasts hefty pours from their extensive bar, and the benefits of the menu aren’t just that it runs late – the food itself is beloved for good reason. Hearty British classics come standard and satisfying, like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, mushroom pie and lamb shank. They even have a vegan menu – not something pubs are known for, but here everyone is welcome.
Best Restaurant—Salinas (2022)
157 Main St., Salinas (831) 256-2669, villaazteca.com. Since Villa Azteca’s relatively recent arrival, nary a Saturday night has gone by without a big line stirring by the door. There’s a reason this quickly beloved spot has been the hit of Salinas—the vibe is modern yet cozy, the food is consistently outstanding. You can almost taste that this place is run by a local family who love what they do. Plates are traditional with fun, creative touches, like lobster enchiladas with squash blossom sauce, or prickly pear aguachile with cucumber and dragon fruit. Guava, mango or strawberry palomas come highly recommended, too.
Best Neighborhood Bar (2022)
877 Broadway Ave., Seaside, (831) 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com. As the city of Seaside took steps in recent years for a downtown makeover, it was still lacking that anchor business that would make lower Broadway a destination, a place to go socialize with friends, and maybe make some new ones. Enter Other Brother Beer Co., which opened in December 2019, only to have the Covid-19 pandemic hit just a few months later. Other Brother stayed nimble during those tough times, and with its outdoor seating and airy interior, became a go-to gathering spot. And it’s only become more likable over time: the beer continues to improve, the pizzas from Ad Astra – which bakes in the building – are dependably satisfying and frequent pop-up food vendors, live music and trivia nights keeps the scene both dynamic and comforting. There always seems to be a seat available, the lines are short and the vibes are chill. It’s everything you could want in a neighborhood bar – it’s unpretentious, and it feels like home.
A visit with ghosts of Best Of past.
Erik Cushman here, checking in while basking in a gentle glow. It’s Best Of Monterey County® week here at Fremont & Williams in Seaside. If you haven’t yet read the paper: run, don't walk, to your neighborhood distribution location and pick up a copy of the elegantly designed print publication. Inside the newspaper is a 128-page guide to all things bright and beautiful in our community. Best Of Monterey County® is the biggest edition we publish every year and it requires months of preparation, demands a huge lift from everyone on staff and is a trademarked, high-profile brand for the company. This year’s model feels particularly joyful.
Best Resurrection Of A Pub (2022)
Once upon a time, Bulldog British Pub was a narrow, dark, chummy space where neighbors and tourists tipped pints in comfort. Then they shut down for a brief remodel. Then the pandemic hit. Then the supply chain snapped. The old pub sat shuttered for three years. When it emerged from a much longer remodel in August of 2022, however, it had been transformed into a spacious, yet still comfortable, neighborhood sports bar that is also a destination sports bar, with darts, many screens and a cool back patio. Dare we say it? You can indeed teach old dogs new tricks.
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
Best Italian (2022)
110 Central Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 324-4282, ilvecchiorestaurant.com. The adherence to classic Italian starts with the name, which translates to “the old.” This restaurant is a throwback to a simple, rustic Italian trattoria of another era, with wooden decor and a simple menu of homemade classics and aperitifs at the bar. But it’s also a contemporary dining experience, with a focus on good service and a freezer of many flavors of the signature gelato available to-go, for people on the move. Owner Carl Alasko spent a decade living in Rome, eating at trattorias of today that still focus on the Italian basics, and it’s a recipe he applies at Il Vecchio: a fusion of old and new, oriented around simplicity. And it works.
Best Local Musician (2022)
171 Webster St., Monterey, (831) 920-1310, dennismurphyschoolofmusic.com. Multi-instrumentalist Dennis Murphy knows his notes. Murphy’s musical prowess has taken him around the globe to play jazz that’s garnered three Grammy nominations. With a talent like his it’s no wonder he opened a school to pass along his knowledge. Murphy plays guitar, bass and ukulele, and he’s helped arrange, produce and record on over 100 albums, which includes three solo releases. When he’s not playing, he’s consulting and giving back as a board member at nonprofits CASA of Monterey County and the Carmel Youth Center.
EATERS DIGEST: Mariposa Coffee finds permanent home, Cat & Cloud turns 6 and one of the best tacos ever
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend and your Friday Eaters...
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
Best Poke (2022)
266 Reservation Road, Marina (831) 384-7898, marinapokehouse.com. The poke craze has arrived in Monterey County and while other restaurants are elbowing each other for second, Marina Poke House comfortably rides in first. It’s the foundational components that really bring them across the finish line. They use the freshest fish, from their ready-to-marinate scallops and octopus to spicy tuna. Their toppings are plentiful and their sauces numerous. Plus, they even offer dessert like macaron ice cream sandwiches and Spam musubi…that’s dessert, right?
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
Watsonville’s Crystal Bay Farm opens annual pumpkin patch
For more than 20 years, Crystal Bay Farm owners Lori and Jeff Fiorovich have offered the Pajaro Valley community a homegrown harvest tradition. Every October, the couple transforms their farm into a family-friendly pumpkin patch, where people can come and pick out the perfect pumpkin, gourd or squash. The farm is decked out in Halloween decorations, offers live music on the weekends, highlights local artists, and hosts school groups throughout the week.
Best Clam Chowder (2022)
39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com. New England clam chowder, take a back seat. The best clam chowder, according to readers, is served up by Old Fisherman’s Grotto, which is famous for its “Monterey-style” chowder. It’s like the creamy New England-style but improved with the addition of more cream and garlic. How could that not be better? Enveloped in the cream are diced fresh carrots, celery and potatoes. When the fog rolls in and the Peninsula is smothered by a misty, chilly cloud, Old Fisherman Grotto’s chowder will take the chill off and fill you up at the same time.
Best Barbecue (2022)
700 W. Market St., Salinas (831) 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com. Barbecue purists will say that Californians should stick with what they know: the Santa Maria Grill and tri-tip. Salinas City Barbeque—yes, that lone single-family home turned barbecue pit stop on the corner of Market Street—dares to go bolder, bigger and cross-border, learning and then honoring the traditions that make up the pantheon of the classic American barbecue tradition. It means they know how to rest a brisket and get a proper smoke ring. It means they can achieve that satisfying snap on their hot link, but also pull that pork as well as any pitmaster in the Carolinas. And that, despite not staying in their lane, is how they stay the winningest in the hearts and bellies of Weekly readers.
