877 Broadway Ave., Seaside, (831) 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com. As the city of Seaside took steps in recent years for a downtown makeover, it was still lacking that anchor business that would make lower Broadway a destination, a place to go socialize with friends, and maybe make some new ones. Enter Other Brother Beer Co., which opened in December 2019, only to have the Covid-19 pandemic hit just a few months later. Other Brother stayed nimble during those tough times, and with its outdoor seating and airy interior, became a go-to gathering spot. And it’s only become more likable over time: the beer continues to improve, the pizzas from Ad Astra – which bakes in the building – are dependably satisfying and frequent pop-up food vendors, live music and trivia nights keeps the scene both dynamic and comforting. There always seems to be a seat available, the lines are short and the vibes are chill. It’s everything you could want in a neighborhood bar – it’s unpretentious, and it feels like home.

SEASIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO