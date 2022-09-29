Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Root, root, root for the home team. Monterey Bay F.C.’s final home game happens Sunday, Oct. 2. After that, the team will be on the road in their continued bid to snag a playoff spot. Photographed by Celia Jiménez.
