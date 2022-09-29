Read full article on original website
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
Best Restaurant—Marina (2022)
3295 Dunes Drive, Marina (831) 883-5535, saltwoodkitchenandoysterette.com. It’s no surprise that Saltwood consistently tops Marina’s restaurant scene. One can almost taste the ocean in the seaside setting, whether sitting in the patio seabreeze or in the exquisitely modern dining room. As for the food and drink, it’s fresh, local and bursting with flavor. The oysters are tops, but don’t pass on the miso and mushroom black cod, or maybe the oak wood-smoked chicken. No surprise, the wine list, cocktails and desserts are just as good. Whether date night, girls’ night or party night (the enormous bar has you covered), this is Marina’s best.
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
A visit with ghosts of Best Of past.
Erik Cushman here, checking in while basking in a gentle glow. It’s Best Of Monterey County® week here at Fremont & Williams in Seaside. If you haven’t yet read the paper: run, don't walk, to your neighborhood distribution location and pick up a copy of the elegantly designed print publication. Inside the newspaper is a 128-page guide to all things bright and beautiful in our community. Best Of Monterey County® is the biggest edition we publish every year and it requires months of preparation, demands a huge lift from everyone on staff and is a trademarked, high-profile brand for the company. This year’s model feels particularly joyful.
Best Breakfast (2022)
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
Best Salads (2022)
1138 S. Main St., Salinas (831) 422-9600, saladshoppe.com. A good salad has fresh ingredients, texture and just the right amount of dressing to bring all that flavor forward. Salinas’ Salad Shoppe goes one better, and ensures a tasty salad by making the price right with most of their signature salads selling for $8.49 and a build-your-own option starting at $9.95. And their dine-in unlimited deal? $12.99, during a time when the $12 salad startup industry is slowly inching up its prices to meet the demands of inflation. Bless the green goddess dressing for a good deal that doesn’t skimp on quality.
Best Thai (2022)
401 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 747-2225, zabzabmonterey.com. The folks at Zab Zab say that zab translates as “delicious, spicy, hot.” We’ll take their word for it, because this is the Best Of Restaurants section, not Best Of Linguistics, which we don’t even have. But Zab Zab is delicious twice over, and the spices are layered and nuanced. They will also make appropriate plates as hot as you can take. On the other end of the spectrum, the spring rolls are bright, fresh and minty. If you weren’t in a cozy converted cottage on Lighthouse, you’d think you were overseas ordering pad Thai from a street vendor. So yeah—the name is appropriate.
Best Pie (2022)
465 Olympia Ave., Sand City (831) 393-2063, sweetelenas.com. Apparently, there are five love languages. But we’re pretty sure readers have discovered a sixth in Sweet Elena’s pies. Embedded in buttery folds of pastry are the ripest seasonal fruits: It could be apple one day, pumpkin the next, or—a local favorite—olallieberry. Depending on pie, the topping differs too, from cute cut-out pastry stars and hearts topped with glistening chunks of sugar, to the textural satisfaction of a buttery crumb topping, and a classic and comforting lattice. It’s the kind of perfection readers wish their grandmas could turn out. Just don’t tell them that.
Watsonville’s Crystal Bay Farm opens annual pumpkin patch
For more than 20 years, Crystal Bay Farm owners Lori and Jeff Fiorovich have offered the Pajaro Valley community a homegrown harvest tradition. Every October, the couple transforms their farm into a family-friendly pumpkin patch, where people can come and pick out the perfect pumpkin, gourd or squash. The farm is decked out in Halloween decorations, offers live music on the weekends, highlights local artists, and hosts school groups throughout the week.
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
San Benito County Fair is back in style
TRES PINOS, Calif, (KION-TV): One more fair takes place on the Central Coast before we head into fall. The San Benito County Fair returns this weekend at the San Benito County Fairgrounds. The fair is on Friday thru Sunday. The ticket prices for all three days goes as followed. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors who The post San Benito County Fair is back in style appeared first on KION546.
EATERS DIGEST: Mariposa Coffee finds permanent home, Cat & Cloud turns 6 and one of the best tacos ever
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend and your Friday Eaters...
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
Best Cheap Eats (2022)
1126 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, (831) 647-8654, michaelstaqueriapg.com; 321 Main St., Salinas, (831) 754-8917, michaelsgrilltaqueria.com; 265 Reservation Road Unit I, Marina, (831) 884-2568. Thank goodness for Michael’s Grill and Taqueria. When you need a meal that’s affordable, quick and just plain tastes good, Michael’s saves the day. Their commitment to...
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
Best Electrician (2022)
Trying to fix electrical problems without proper training would be like flying a kite in a thunderstorm. It worked out for Ben Franklin but trying to fix modern electrical issues could land you in a hospital, not on the $100 bill. M. Bruno Electric is so in-demand, he doesn’t need a website to advertise. Tradespeople’s worth can be valued in word-of-mouth recommendations—and readers’ votes in the Weekly’s Best Of Monterey County Readers’ Poll.
Best Barbecue (2022)
700 W. Market St., Salinas (831) 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com. Barbecue purists will say that Californians should stick with what they know: the Santa Maria Grill and tri-tip. Salinas City Barbeque—yes, that lone single-family home turned barbecue pit stop on the corner of Market Street—dares to go bolder, bigger and cross-border, learning and then honoring the traditions that make up the pantheon of the classic American barbecue tradition. It means they know how to rest a brisket and get a proper smoke ring. It means they can achieve that satisfying snap on their hot link, but also pull that pork as well as any pitmaster in the Carolinas. And that, despite not staying in their lane, is how they stay the winningest in the hearts and bellies of Weekly readers.
