A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
Best Fried Chicken (2022)
1760 Fremont Blvd., Suite B1, Seaside (831) 394-2887, thebutterhouse.com. The name tells you part of what you need to know about the ethos at this spot: They don’t hold back on the good stuff. Their fried chicken—served either as a fork-and-knife item as chicken and waffles, or as the center of a hearty lunch sandwich on a brioche—is no different. It’s crispy and browned and generous in portion. And it’s even boneless, meaning that fork-and-knife effort is like a hot knife through butter (see what we did there?). Since opening in 2019, The Butter House has gathered a loyal local following for its Hawaiian and Filipino-inflected menu of mostly classic American comfort food-—like the fried chicken.
Best Pub (2022)
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net. When everyone else is turning out the lights and heading to bed, Crown and Anchor is just getting started. This popular evening spot boasts hefty pours from their extensive bar, and the benefits of the menu aren’t just that it runs late – the food itself is beloved for good reason. Hearty British classics come standard and satisfying, like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, mushroom pie and lamb shank. They even have a vegan menu – not something pubs are known for, but here everyone is welcome.
Best Brunch (2022)
662 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 643-1060, redhousecafe.com. There’s a reason an institution like Red House Cafe is so beloved by locals and tourists alike—in a fast-paced restaurant world of experimental cuisine with high price tags, sometimes all people want is a cozy, hometown kind of joint with big plates of their childhood favorites. There’s the usual country breakfast varieties, smoked salmon eggs benedict and plenty of savory sandwich options. For those with a sweet tooth, don’t skip the Nutella panini with marshmallow cream and bananas, or Red House’s famous signature cookies.
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
Best Cheap Eats (2022)
1126 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, (831) 647-8654, michaelstaqueriapg.com; 321 Main St., Salinas, (831) 754-8917, michaelsgrilltaqueria.com; 265 Reservation Road Unit I, Marina, (831) 884-2568. Thank goodness for Michael’s Grill and Taqueria. When you need a meal that’s affordable, quick and just plain tastes good, Michael’s saves the day. Their commitment to...
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
Best Salads (2022)
1138 S. Main St., Salinas (831) 422-9600, saladshoppe.com. A good salad has fresh ingredients, texture and just the right amount of dressing to bring all that flavor forward. Salinas’ Salad Shoppe goes one better, and ensures a tasty salad by making the price right with most of their signature salads selling for $8.49 and a build-your-own option starting at $9.95. And their dine-in unlimited deal? $12.99, during a time when the $12 salad startup industry is slowly inching up its prices to meet the demands of inflation. Bless the green goddess dressing for a good deal that doesn’t skimp on quality.
Best Pie (2022)
465 Olympia Ave., Sand City (831) 393-2063, sweetelenas.com. Apparently, there are five love languages. But we’re pretty sure readers have discovered a sixth in Sweet Elena’s pies. Embedded in buttery folds of pastry are the ripest seasonal fruits: It could be apple one day, pumpkin the next, or—a local favorite—olallieberry. Depending on pie, the topping differs too, from cute cut-out pastry stars and hearts topped with glistening chunks of sugar, to the textural satisfaction of a buttery crumb topping, and a classic and comforting lattice. It’s the kind of perfection readers wish their grandmas could turn out. Just don’t tell them that.
Best Desserts (2022)
502 Munras Ave., Monterey (831) 920-1018, altamonterey.com. This locals’ coffee shop isn’t only the perfect spot to relax with the latest issue of the Monterey County Weekly, sip an exquisite coffee and enjoy the fragrant garden—it’s also home to a beautiful case of freshly made desserts. There are sweet baked pastries, intricate mousses and a house pavlova, which chef/owner Ben Spungin confirms has become a crowd favorite. Keep your eyes peeled, because Spungin “love[s] to keep changing items and flavors.” Alta also makes the desserts for the new restaurant next door, Cella.
Best Breakfast (2022)
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
Best Late-Night Hangout (2022)
214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 657-9447, pearlhour.com. It’s hard to remember a time before Pearl Hour became the de facto gathering place, but this bar has been around for just three years. The magnetic pull comes in part from the space itself, lovingly transformed by proprietor/bartender Katie Blandin from old and dingy into elegant, with details like fresh roses on the tables and a succulent garden and fire pit in the courtyard. It also comes from consistently excellent entertainment, with local bands and DJs making regular appearances, and pop-up partnerships with local chefs. And of course it comes from Blandin’s cocktail creations, which are like works of art. Seasonal cocktails are made with seasonal fruit from local orchards. Of course if you just want a Miller High Life in those late-night hours, they have that too.
Best Thai (2022)
401 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 747-2225, zabzabmonterey.com. The folks at Zab Zab say that zab translates as “delicious, spicy, hot.” We’ll take their word for it, because this is the Best Of Restaurants section, not Best Of Linguistics, which we don’t even have. But Zab Zab is delicious twice over, and the spices are layered and nuanced. They will also make appropriate plates as hot as you can take. On the other end of the spectrum, the spring rolls are bright, fresh and minty. If you weren’t in a cozy converted cottage on Lighthouse, you’d think you were overseas ordering pad Thai from a street vendor. So yeah—the name is appropriate.
Best Clam Chowder (2022)
39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com. New England clam chowder, take a back seat. The best clam chowder, according to readers, is served up by Old Fisherman’s Grotto, which is famous for its “Monterey-style” chowder. It’s like the creamy New England-style but improved with the addition of more cream and garlic. How could that not be better? Enveloped in the cream are diced fresh carrots, celery and potatoes. When the fog rolls in and the Peninsula is smothered by a misty, chilly cloud, Old Fisherman Grotto’s chowder will take the chill off and fill you up at the same time.
Best Club for Jazz Best Club for Blues (2022)
500 Broadway Ave., Seaside, (831) 324-0044, dejabluelive.com. There is a deep jazz history in Monterey County, and at Deja Blue, a lively jazz present. Few local establishments have dedicated themselves to supporting live music and local musicians to the extent that Deja Blue has. While the bar and soul food restaurant welcomes stand-up comedy and karaoke nights, Deja Blue is a jazz and blues bar through and through, with weekly performances from the most talented musicians in the region, whether it’s a late-night jazz jam session or a steady blues performance in the late afternoon. It’s proof that you can have things both ways.
