246 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel, (831) 626-8784, carmelcoffeeroasters.com. Full disclosure: This is not the best tuna sandwich you’ve ever had. This is the best on-the-go tuna sandwich when you don’t have time to have one created. Imagine a meal emergency. You grab it and leave, and if you have to eat it in traffic on Highway 1 while wearing a white skirt, you probably can. We didn’t actually test this, but we can assume probably. This simple tuna salad on cold wheat bread is fresh, not too wet and comes with just a leaf of lettuce. Carmel Valley Coffee Roasting Company offers not only good-quality tuna salad sandwiches, but also egg and chicken salad sandwiches. A big tower of each is available every morning behind the counter. They are all about $6, you can get them cut in half and the wrapping is thought through. With a cup of coffee or tea, you can get yourself a traffic breakfast or lunch for just under $10.

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO