A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Best Restaurant—Carmel Valley (2022)
101 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley (831) 659-4444, caferusticvillage.com. A good bistro-style menu doesn’t mess with the classics. It’s the idea that wherever a diner is, the simple butter-basted 14-ounce New York steak is going to be cooked correctly (rare to medium rare, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, you animals), the pizza margherita only has three toppings, all your salad options have texture and a dressing that never hides the flavor of a leafy melange. Cafe Rustica doesn’t mess that philosophy up. They elevate it using the freshest local produce they can, and sometimes take well-earned liberties remixing items, but nothing crazy. Swapping a creamier asiago cheese in their caesar in place of parmesan—seems fair. But what really makes this pretty classic menu over the top? The mostly sunny locale and accommodating and friendly staff.
Best Salads (2022)
1138 S. Main St., Salinas (831) 422-9600, saladshoppe.com. A good salad has fresh ingredients, texture and just the right amount of dressing to bring all that flavor forward. Salinas’ Salad Shoppe goes one better, and ensures a tasty salad by making the price right with most of their signature salads selling for $8.49 and a build-your-own option starting at $9.95. And their dine-in unlimited deal? $12.99, during a time when the $12 salad startup industry is slowly inching up its prices to meet the demands of inflation. Bless the green goddess dressing for a good deal that doesn’t skimp on quality.
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
Best Pub (2022)
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net. When everyone else is turning out the lights and heading to bed, Crown and Anchor is just getting started. This popular evening spot boasts hefty pours from their extensive bar, and the benefits of the menu aren’t just that it runs late – the food itself is beloved for good reason. Hearty British classics come standard and satisfying, like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, mushroom pie and lamb shank. They even have a vegan menu – not something pubs are known for, but here everyone is welcome.
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
Best Fried Chicken (2022)
1760 Fremont Blvd., Suite B1, Seaside (831) 394-2887, thebutterhouse.com. The name tells you part of what you need to know about the ethos at this spot: They don’t hold back on the good stuff. Their fried chicken—served either as a fork-and-knife item as chicken and waffles, or as the center of a hearty lunch sandwich on a brioche—is no different. It’s crispy and browned and generous in portion. And it’s even boneless, meaning that fork-and-knife effort is like a hot knife through butter (see what we did there?). Since opening in 2019, The Butter House has gathered a loyal local following for its Hawaiian and Filipino-inflected menu of mostly classic American comfort food-—like the fried chicken.
Best Clam Chowder (2022)
39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com. New England clam chowder, take a back seat. The best clam chowder, according to readers, is served up by Old Fisherman’s Grotto, which is famous for its “Monterey-style” chowder. It’s like the creamy New England-style but improved with the addition of more cream and garlic. How could that not be better? Enveloped in the cream are diced fresh carrots, celery and potatoes. When the fog rolls in and the Peninsula is smothered by a misty, chilly cloud, Old Fisherman Grotto’s chowder will take the chill off and fill you up at the same time.
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
Best Pie (2022)
465 Olympia Ave., Sand City (831) 393-2063, sweetelenas.com. Apparently, there are five love languages. But we’re pretty sure readers have discovered a sixth in Sweet Elena’s pies. Embedded in buttery folds of pastry are the ripest seasonal fruits: It could be apple one day, pumpkin the next, or—a local favorite—olallieberry. Depending on pie, the topping differs too, from cute cut-out pastry stars and hearts topped with glistening chunks of sugar, to the textural satisfaction of a buttery crumb topping, and a classic and comforting lattice. It’s the kind of perfection readers wish their grandmas could turn out. Just don’t tell them that.
Best Resurrection Of A Pub (2022)
Once upon a time, Bulldog British Pub was a narrow, dark, chummy space where neighbors and tourists tipped pints in comfort. Then they shut down for a brief remodel. Then the pandemic hit. Then the supply chain snapped. The old pub sat shuttered for three years. When it emerged from a much longer remodel in August of 2022, however, it had been transformed into a spacious, yet still comfortable, neighborhood sports bar that is also a destination sports bar, with darts, many screens and a cool back patio. Dare we say it? You can indeed teach old dogs new tricks.
Best Breakfast (2022)
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
Best Martini (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey, (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. Few cocktails are so simple in concept yet so finicky. Even for those who prefer to limit the vermouth, there’s a perfect pitch when just enough is added. But the bartender needs to weigh the botanicals of different gins against the vermouth. And some at the bar have the gall to order vodka and consider it the equal of the classic. No matter, the crew at the Whaling Station’s bar can handle it all with great aplomb. When you sip a martini this good, you should expand your vocabulary, and maybe even adopt a more dignified accent.
Best Italian (2022)
110 Central Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 324-4282, ilvecchiorestaurant.com. The adherence to classic Italian starts with the name, which translates to “the old.” This restaurant is a throwback to a simple, rustic Italian trattoria of another era, with wooden decor and a simple menu of homemade classics and aperitifs at the bar. But it’s also a contemporary dining experience, with a focus on good service and a freezer of many flavors of the signature gelato available to-go, for people on the move. Owner Carl Alasko spent a decade living in Rome, eating at trattorias of today that still focus on the Italian basics, and it’s a recipe he applies at Il Vecchio: a fusion of old and new, oriented around simplicity. And it works.
Best Barbecue (2022)
700 W. Market St., Salinas (831) 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com. Barbecue purists will say that Californians should stick with what they know: the Santa Maria Grill and tri-tip. Salinas City Barbeque—yes, that lone single-family home turned barbecue pit stop on the corner of Market Street—dares to go bolder, bigger and cross-border, learning and then honoring the traditions that make up the pantheon of the classic American barbecue tradition. It means they know how to rest a brisket and get a proper smoke ring. It means they can achieve that satisfying snap on their hot link, but also pull that pork as well as any pitmaster in the Carolinas. And that, despite not staying in their lane, is how they stay the winningest in the hearts and bellies of Weekly readers.
Best Thai (2022)
401 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 747-2225, zabzabmonterey.com. The folks at Zab Zab say that zab translates as “delicious, spicy, hot.” We’ll take their word for it, because this is the Best Of Restaurants section, not Best Of Linguistics, which we don’t even have. But Zab Zab is delicious twice over, and the spices are layered and nuanced. They will also make appropriate plates as hot as you can take. On the other end of the spectrum, the spring rolls are bright, fresh and minty. If you weren’t in a cozy converted cottage on Lighthouse, you’d think you were overseas ordering pad Thai from a street vendor. So yeah—the name is appropriate.
Best Cheap Eats (2022)
1126 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, (831) 647-8654, michaelstaqueriapg.com; 321 Main St., Salinas, (831) 754-8917, michaelsgrilltaqueria.com; 265 Reservation Road Unit I, Marina, (831) 884-2568. Thank goodness for Michael’s Grill and Taqueria. When you need a meal that’s affordable, quick and just plain tastes good, Michael’s saves the day. Their commitment to...
Best Food Business Unified by Shape Only (2022)
There is no reason to expect a business that makes outstanding bagels to make outstanding donuts too – there’s nothing these food items share, including cooking method (OK, yes, they share a shape but that’s all). Bagels are boiled, donuts are fried. Bagels are doughy, donuts are flaky. Bagels are savory, donuts are sweet. Yet the team at family-run Marina Donuts and Bagels has mastered it all. They keep the menu simple and sweet, which works to their advantage; when you execute every item perfectly, you earn a line that regularly snakes out the door.
