Best Grocery Store (2022)
15 Soledad Drive, Monterey (831) 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com. Nicknamed the “uncommon market,” Elroy’s Fine Foods is uncommon in that it’s a grocery store that genuinely cares. Owners Chloé and Jay Dolata genuinely care about their store’s impact on the environment, selecting produce based, in part, on how far it has to travel to get to the store. They care about health, abiding by a strict 47-item “no-no list” of banned ingredients—they like to say, if you can’t pronounce it, you probably shouldn’t eat it. And they also care about boosting local products, whether on their shelves, in their wine fridge, behind the meat and cheese counters and in their bread baskets. Pull up a chair and enjoy a drink at the in-store counter, or go home to cook a feast.
Best Hotel (2022)
400 Cannery Row, Monterey, (877) 862-7552, montereyplazahotel.com. Let’s face facts: it’s much easier to enjoy some R&R in a lovely beachfront property along the Pacific Coast. At the Monterey Plaza Hotel, just steps away from historic Cannery Row, locals and visitors alike have the chance to indulge in an irresistible stay with warm hospitality and luxurious attention to minutiae – all along the ocean. Visitors can spread out on the beautiful sundeck and dip in two oversized hot tubs, or head to the Vista Blue Spa, named one of Travel & Leisure’s Top 25 Spas. Making it simple: sundeck, ocean.
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Best Farmers Market (2022)
Tuesdays at 4pm on Alvarado Street, Monterey, (831) 655-2607, oldmonterey.org. Old Monterey Farmers Market Coordinator Ray Headley gives all the credit for this bustling Tuesday market to the diversity of its vendors. This downtown Monterey market showcases the bounty from our land as well as from the minds of local artists. Enjoy the freshest fruits, flowers and vegetables as well as artisanal loaves of bread and special fresh-pressed juices, alongside creative handmade crafts and a range of local passion projects. This hometown market is truly a feast for the senses, with samples to taste, musicians to listen to, all the free smells you can handle and friends old and new to run into. You may even run into some old Monterey farmers. Younger ones, too. It’s got everything.
Best Salads (2022)
1138 S. Main St., Salinas (831) 422-9600, saladshoppe.com. A good salad has fresh ingredients, texture and just the right amount of dressing to bring all that flavor forward. Salinas’ Salad Shoppe goes one better, and ensures a tasty salad by making the price right with most of their signature salads selling for $8.49 and a build-your-own option starting at $9.95. And their dine-in unlimited deal? $12.99, during a time when the $12 salad startup industry is slowly inching up its prices to meet the demands of inflation. Bless the green goddess dressing for a good deal that doesn’t skimp on quality.
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
Best Restaurant—Seaside (2022)
1901 Fremont Blvd., Seaside (831) 899-5825, gusto1901.com. It’s easy to point to the food here as the reason Weekly readers regularly choose Gusto as the best, and that starts with ingredients. There’s the uniquely thin yet toothy pizza crust, thanks to the imported flour from Il Mulino Sobrino Farine in northern Italy. There’s the pasta made fresh daily by Bigoli. There’s the seasonal and ever-changing menu of salads using fresh, local ingredients. But more than the menu, it’s the ambiance that makes Gusto Seaside’s best. You can take a date here, you can get a big table for a family reunion here, you dine comfortably alone—or just get a drink and feel perfectly at home. Indeed, Gusto feels like an extension of many Seasiders’ homes.
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
Best Place To Get Your Daily Bread (2022)
There’s a reason so many of the best restaurants in Monterey County boast Ad Astra bread on their menus – this Seaside spot slings truly excellent sourdough. And the great news is that you don’t have to get dressed up and go out to enjoy it – you can pick up loaves at markets and farmers’ markets all across the county, including in the space the bakery shares with local brewer Other Brother Beer Co. Are you a devotee of the olive loaf, the baguette, or the Thursday night pizza night tradition? You better try them all (again) just to be sure.
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
Best Place to Dine in a Gas Station Parking Lot (2022)
There are other items on the menu but, as the name suggests, shawarma rules here – meat sliced from a spit, the fresh pop of vegetables, a hot streak they will make as vengeful as you can take. This is the best shawarma experience in the county, in all definitions of “experience.” There are do’s and don’ts. Unless you live close by, you must stand in the Chevron parking lot to eat. Seriously, you do not want to bring these dripping, saucy monsters inside your car. But you do want to lean far forward so nothing drips on your shoes. Don’t dare wear white. Do think ahead about the napkin situation. Be forewarned. It’s all worth it.
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
Best Women’s Clothing Boutique (2022)
380 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 647-1193; 266 Main St., Salinas, (831) 757-4055 bebeautifulinbliss.com. This is the year of fully embracing color, comfort and cheer with your clothing. What better place to fully embrace that aesthetic than Bliss Boutique, with the self-proclaimed tagline “fashion for the naturally glamorous girl on the go”? With locations in both Salinas and Monterey, these fashion meccas offer new finds for shoppers every Thursday, with everything from flowy cut-out dresses to floral cardigans to soft linen tops. Opened in 2000, Bliss isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and keeps its fans updated with outdoor photoshoots of its new collections on social media.
Best Happy Hour (2022)
622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 655-4852, hulastiki.com. The draw here isn’t just found in the majesty of the tiki drinks ($7 during happy hour, as of this writing) that are a direct callback to the vibrant flavors and bold colors of their ’80s predecessors, but also the easily affordable pupus, including fresh poke served with crispy wonton chips and sticky tangy chicken wings. Plus, when there isn’t room in the restaurant itself, the best worst-kept secret is next door, at their speakeasy style bar (or out back in the peaceful patio which yes, has its own bar). Looks like they needed a way to handle the predictable overflow that their daily 4-5:30pm happy hour brings.
