pajaronian.com
PVUSD Trustees pass religious holiday policy
WATSONVILLE—The Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday unanimously approved a change to district policy that will add several holidays to the calendar, during which events will not be scheduled, whenever possible. This includes exams, sporting events, assemblies, field trips and back-to-school nights. The new rule...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best School (2022)
100 Campus Center, Seaside, (831) 582-3000, csumb.edu. CSU Monterey Bay is living proof of the idea of turning swords into libraries. This academic powerhouse, serving some 7,500 students, is on a campus about a mile away from the beach and is located on the former Fort Ord. Some of the Army’s old buildings are still in use for classrooms, but the campus is actively growing and expanding with new housing, a comprehensive library and a gleaming new College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (which also houses a public art gallery). CSUMB offers 25 undergraduate programs, nine graduate programs and teacher certifications. And it’s serving an important student demographic: More than half are low-income or first-generation, and this is a path to success. In addition, a lot of students are local – 38 percent are from Monterey, San Benito or Santa Cruz counties.
pajaronian.com
Two vying for PVUSD Trustee Area 5 seat
WATSONVILLE—With two seats on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District up for election, the makeup of the board could see a shift as political newcomers Natalain Schwartz and Olivia Flores challenge incumbents Kim De Serpa and Jennifer Schacher, respectively. Two seats—occupied by Daniel Dodge Jr. in Trustee Area 4...
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Heather Owen for Monterey County Office of Education.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, Heather Owen is running unopposed for Area 3, and will be appointed in lieu of an election. What do...
South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior
Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss. Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education, became the subject of... The post South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Chris Hasegawa for Spreckels Union Elementary School District.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. There are five candidates for three seats on the board of the Spreckels Union Elementary School District: Frank Devine, Chris Hasegawa (an incumbent), Steve McMurtrie, Peter Odello and Michael B. Scott (an incumbent). All provided answers to the Weekly's questions except Odello, who did not respond. Hasegawa's answers are below.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Mary Claypool for Monterey County Office of Education.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, incumbent Mary Claypool is running against Joseph Smith for unopposed for Area 6. Smith did not respond to the Weekly's questions.
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Maria Orozco for Gonzales City Council.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. In Gonzales, there are two candidates for mayor: Incumbent Jose Rios and Alberto Jaramillo. For City Council, there are four candidates for three seats: incumbents Liz Silva and Lorraine Worthy, former mayor Maria Orozco and Sean Schmidt.
pajaronian.com
Group calls for increased buffer zones
Note: reporter Todd Guild contributed to this report. SALINAS—The pesticide Telone–also known as 1,3-D–is thought to be so dangerous that it is banned in 34 countries. And yet, despite having been disallowed in California from 1990-94, it is still used on crops, including on local farms. That...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Breakfast (2022)
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
San Benito County Fair is back in style
TRES PINOS, Calif, (KION-TV): One more fair takes place on the Central Coast before we head into fall. The San Benito County Fair returns this weekend at the San Benito County Fairgrounds. The fair is on Friday thru Sunday. The ticket prices for all three days goes as followed. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors who The post San Benito County Fair is back in style appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s Crystal Bay Farm opens annual pumpkin patch
For more than 20 years, Crystal Bay Farm owners Lori and Jeff Fiorovich have offered the Pajaro Valley community a homegrown harvest tradition. Every October, the couple transforms their farm into a family-friendly pumpkin patch, where people can come and pick out the perfect pumpkin, gourd or squash. The farm is decked out in Halloween decorations, offers live music on the weekends, highlights local artists, and hosts school groups throughout the week.
benitolink.com
Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
montereycountyweekly.com
A visit with ghosts of Best Of past.
Erik Cushman here, checking in while basking in a gentle glow. It’s Best Of Monterey County® week here at Fremont & Williams in Seaside. If you haven’t yet read the paper: run, don't walk, to your neighborhood distribution location and pick up a copy of the elegantly designed print publication. Inside the newspaper is a 128-page guide to all things bright and beautiful in our community. Best Of Monterey County® is the biggest edition we publish every year and it requires months of preparation, demands a huge lift from everyone on staff and is a trademarked, high-profile brand for the company. This year’s model feels particularly joyful.
thesantaclara.org
How Santa Clara is Preparing for the Next Big Earthquake
Students and Campus Safety offer insights on earthquake readiness. To address Santa Clara’s geographical predisposition to earthquakes, Campus Safety has implemented a number of procedures that ensure campus earthquake preparedness. The Great Shakeout Earthquake drill, for example, will be held on Oct. 20. Even with the recent lull in...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Thai (2022)
401 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 747-2225, zabzabmonterey.com. The folks at Zab Zab say that zab translates as “delicious, spicy, hot.” We’ll take their word for it, because this is the Best Of Restaurants section, not Best Of Linguistics, which we don’t even have. But Zab Zab is delicious twice over, and the spices are layered and nuanced. They will also make appropriate plates as hot as you can take. On the other end of the spectrum, the spring rolls are bright, fresh and minty. If you weren’t in a cozy converted cottage on Lighthouse, you’d think you were overseas ordering pad Thai from a street vendor. So yeah—the name is appropriate.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Salads (2022)
1138 S. Main St., Salinas (831) 422-9600, saladshoppe.com. A good salad has fresh ingredients, texture and just the right amount of dressing to bring all that flavor forward. Salinas’ Salad Shoppe goes one better, and ensures a tasty salad by making the price right with most of their signature salads selling for $8.49 and a build-your-own option starting at $9.95. And their dine-in unlimited deal? $12.99, during a time when the $12 salad startup industry is slowly inching up its prices to meet the demands of inflation. Bless the green goddess dressing for a good deal that doesn’t skimp on quality.
