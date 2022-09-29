Read full article on original website
Best Local Beer/Brewery (2022)
426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337; Mission and 7th, Carmel, (831) 293-8621; 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. (831) 800-3332 asb.beer. J.C. Hill and his team at Alvarado Street change things up often, so there is always something new to try. And they are not bound by an obsession with IPA—although they brew outstanding IPAs, doubles, triples, hazies and what have you. Their Monterey Beer is a classic lager style from a local 1930s recipe, for example. They prepare sour beers and slushies. Citraveza is a pilsner with West Coast accents. There’s a spontaneously fermented ode to biere de coupage, along with stouts, brown ales, barrel aged beers and more. Both the beer and the ambiance are so well loved that ASB is getting ready to open a new Oldtown Salinas location as this issue goes to print.
Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
EATERS DIGEST: Mariposa Coffee finds permanent home, Cat & Cloud turns 6 and one of the best tacos ever
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend and your Friday Eaters...
A visit with ghosts of Best Of past.
Erik Cushman here, checking in while basking in a gentle glow. It’s Best Of Monterey County® week here at Fremont & Williams in Seaside. If you haven’t yet read the paper: run, don't walk, to your neighborhood distribution location and pick up a copy of the elegantly designed print publication. Inside the newspaper is a 128-page guide to all things bright and beautiful in our community. Best Of Monterey County® is the biggest edition we publish every year and it requires months of preparation, demands a huge lift from everyone on staff and is a trademarked, high-profile brand for the company. This year’s model feels particularly joyful.
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
Best Winery To Visit (2022)
37700 Foothill Road, Soledad, (831) 678-4555, hahnwines.com. Sure, you could stay cloistered on the Peninsula and sample wines at Hahn’s Carmel tasting room. There are many, many worse things. However, a trip to the Hahn Estate tasting room puts you smack dab in the middle of where wine comes from. You can hang out on the deck with a vineyard view and Santa Lucia Highlands scenery, and Pinnacles National Park across the Salinas Valley. There are different experiences offered, too, such as library tastings with tons of information or ATV tours through the vineyards to watch wine being made. Maybe do this before any tasting.
Best Vietnamese (2022)
1944 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 392-0210; 215 Reservation Road, Marina, (831) 384-6225 noodlebar831.com. Noodle Bar tends to their broths and their veggies for hours so that customers can usually enjoy their slow-simmered meal quite fast. The original location started as a countertop with less than a dozen seats—an in-and-out service—with no-fuss takes on pho and beloved Vietnamese staples like lemongrass chicken and fresh summer rolls. Turns out that the directness is exactly what the people want. The Marina location is an expansion on square footage, but fret not, the menu and philosophy fit to scale, which is probably why it has a special place in readers’ hearts.
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
San Benito County Fair is back in style
TRES PINOS, Calif, (KION-TV): One more fair takes place on the Central Coast before we head into fall. The San Benito County Fair returns this weekend at the San Benito County Fairgrounds. The fair is on Friday thru Sunday. The ticket prices for all three days goes as followed. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors who The post San Benito County Fair is back in style appeared first on KION546.
Rainbow fentanyl increasingly found on Central Coast, no fear its in candy officials say
MONTEREY, Calif. — As fentanyl continues to be prevalent on the Central Coast, police in Monterey said they continue to see a rise in rainbow-colored fentanyl. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported here on the Central Coast in July. On Wednesday, officials said they've seen an increase since July. “Unfortunately,...
Best Restaurant— Pacific Grove (2022) | Best Restaurant In Monterey County (2022)
701 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 655-3311, passionfish.net. The logic is pretty obvious. The best restaurant in the county is bound to be the best in P.G., if it is located in P.G.—and it is. Ted and Cindy Walter’s Passionfish does food from the ocean with aplomb and ethics, leading the way on sustainable seafood and other fresh, local ingredients since opening in 1997. If you like wine with your meal, you’re in for another treat—those in the know constantly remark on the restaurant’s diverse and fairly priced wine list. Good food and good wine that speaks to the place you’re in? It’s no wonder Passionfish is a perennial reader favorite.
Best Singles Bar (2022)
This is one of a few places in otherwise peaceful Carmel where people can party late into the night. With its sexy, cozy atmosphere and beautiful dark red lighting, Barmel is a great spot to have a drink and a conversation, occupying one of the few chairs at the bar. That becomes virtually impossible on weekend nights when it’s crowded – which just means more singles to meet, even if now you have to stand rather than sit, shout rather than talk. Barmel dances Friday and Saturday nights, when local DJs start doing their stuff at 10pm. The music is whatever is hot; think American Top 40 extended by some mainstream house and hip-hop. And if you hit it off with someone on the dance floor, there is even an option for bottle service with a moon-shaped comfy booth.
Best Cheap Eats (2022)
1126 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, (831) 647-8654, michaelstaqueriapg.com; 321 Main St., Salinas, (831) 754-8917, michaelsgrilltaqueria.com; 265 Reservation Road Unit I, Marina, (831) 884-2568. Thank goodness for Michael’s Grill and Taqueria. When you need a meal that’s affordable, quick and just plain tastes good, Michael’s saves the day. Their commitment to...
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
