Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
montereycountyweekly.com
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant—Salinas (2022)
157 Main St., Salinas (831) 256-2669, villaazteca.com. Since Villa Azteca’s relatively recent arrival, nary a Saturday night has gone by without a big line stirring by the door. There’s a reason this quickly beloved spot has been the hit of Salinas—the vibe is modern yet cozy, the food is consistently outstanding. You can almost taste that this place is run by a local family who love what they do. Plates are traditional with fun, creative touches, like lobster enchiladas with squash blossom sauce, or prickly pear aguachile with cucumber and dragon fruit. Guava, mango or strawberry palomas come highly recommended, too.
luxury-houses.net
Truly A Modern Masterpiece in Carmel Valley Features Stunning Contemporary Design and An Impressive List of Amenities Seeking $11.95 Million
The Home in Carmel Valley, a gated estate amongst the rolling hillsides of world-renowned Tehama Golf Club offers a stunning and private setting, an impressive list of amenities is now available for sale. This house located at 10 Alta Madera Ave, Carmel Valley, California offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Tim Allen (Phone: 831-264-1564) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Carmel Valley.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s Crystal Bay Farm opens annual pumpkin patch
For more than 20 years, Crystal Bay Farm owners Lori and Jeff Fiorovich have offered the Pajaro Valley community a homegrown harvest tradition. Every October, the couple transforms their farm into a family-friendly pumpkin patch, where people can come and pick out the perfect pumpkin, gourd or squash. The farm is decked out in Halloween decorations, offers live music on the weekends, highlights local artists, and hosts school groups throughout the week.
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Barbecue (2022)
700 W. Market St., Salinas (831) 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com. Barbecue purists will say that Californians should stick with what they know: the Santa Maria Grill and tri-tip. Salinas City Barbeque—yes, that lone single-family home turned barbecue pit stop on the corner of Market Street—dares to go bolder, bigger and cross-border, learning and then honoring the traditions that make up the pantheon of the classic American barbecue tradition. It means they know how to rest a brisket and get a proper smoke ring. It means they can achieve that satisfying snap on their hot link, but also pull that pork as well as any pitmaster in the Carolinas. And that, despite not staying in their lane, is how they stay the winningest in the hearts and bellies of Weekly readers.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Chef (2022)
Mission and 6th, Carmel (831) 624-6562, grasings.com. Chef Cal Stamenov is a culinary legend in Monterey County, and the surprise that accompanied his 2021 departure from Bernardus after 22 years spoke directly to this reputation. Luckily for local diners, he didn’t go far, popping up a couple of months later at Grasing’s in Carmel. There, he’s teamed up with another big local culinary fixture, Kurt Grasing, to keep the Carmel classic-—and long-time favorite for a fancy night out—humming along. Stamenov brings elegance to the plate. Yet his approach is not over the top. Rather, there’s an understanding of great, fresh, seasonal ingredients, classic technique and progressive ideas that translates into something remarkable through each course. If past is prologue, he’ll be able to accomplish whatever he sets his mind to.
andnowuknow.com
John Amaral of The Nunes Company Comments on Iceberg Market
SALINAS, CA - We’ve been keeping an eye on the Iceberg market, especially in light of high temperatures and rain in California. According to last week’s report from The Source, light supplies are expected as yields continue to suffer with all suppliers. I reached out to John Amaral,...
San Benito County Fair is back in style
TRES PINOS, Calif, (KION-TV): One more fair takes place on the Central Coast before we head into fall. The San Benito County Fair returns this weekend at the San Benito County Fairgrounds. The fair is on Friday thru Sunday. The ticket prices for all three days goes as followed. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors who The post San Benito County Fair is back in style appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Thai (2022)
401 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 747-2225, zabzabmonterey.com. The folks at Zab Zab say that zab translates as “delicious, spicy, hot.” We’ll take their word for it, because this is the Best Of Restaurants section, not Best Of Linguistics, which we don’t even have. But Zab Zab is delicious twice over, and the spices are layered and nuanced. They will also make appropriate plates as hot as you can take. On the other end of the spectrum, the spring rolls are bright, fresh and minty. If you weren’t in a cozy converted cottage on Lighthouse, you’d think you were overseas ordering pad Thai from a street vendor. So yeah—the name is appropriate.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Breakfast (2022)
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon Us
German Food, Beer, and so much more at the Campbell, Ca 27th annual OktoberfestCampbell Oktoberfest Website. The Fall Festivals are now upon us, and one of the popular ones is in Campbell, California. The award-winning 27th annual Campbell Oktoberfest will be on October 15 and 16 on the streets of Downtown Campbell.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Cheap Eats (2022)
1126 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, (831) 647-8654, michaelstaqueriapg.com; 321 Main St., Salinas, (831) 754-8917, michaelsgrilltaqueria.com; 265 Reservation Road Unit I, Marina, (831) 884-2568. Thank goodness for Michael’s Grill and Taqueria. When you need a meal that’s affordable, quick and just plain tastes good, Michael’s saves the day. Their commitment to...
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them)
From redwoods to coastal views, these are the best Santa Cruz hikes from a local who grew up hiking them. You are reading: Best hikes in santa cruz mountains | 12 Best Santa Cruz Hikes (From a Local Who Grew Up Hiking Them) There’s a lot to love about Santa...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Fried Chicken (2022)
1760 Fremont Blvd., Suite B1, Seaside (831) 394-2887, thebutterhouse.com. The name tells you part of what you need to know about the ethos at this spot: They don’t hold back on the good stuff. Their fried chicken—served either as a fork-and-knife item as chicken and waffles, or as the center of a hearty lunch sandwich on a brioche—is no different. It’s crispy and browned and generous in portion. And it’s even boneless, meaning that fork-and-knife effort is like a hot knife through butter (see what we did there?). Since opening in 2019, The Butter House has gathered a loyal local following for its Hawaiian and Filipino-inflected menu of mostly classic American comfort food-—like the fried chicken.
KSBW.com
Benchland campers moving back to other outdoor camps in county
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — People living at Paradise Park claim that Benchland campers are migrating back to outdoor sites about a mile from their homes and bringing with them more trash that's being dumped along Highway 9. "I don't have problems with them camping out but they're toting the...
Comments / 0