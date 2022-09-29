Read full article on original website
A visit with ghosts of Best Of past.
Erik Cushman here, checking in while basking in a gentle glow. It’s Best Of Monterey County® week here at Fremont & Williams in Seaside. If you haven’t yet read the paper: run, don't walk, to your neighborhood distribution location and pick up a copy of the elegantly designed print publication. Inside the newspaper is a 128-page guide to all things bright and beautiful in our community. Best Of Monterey County® is the biggest edition we publish every year and it requires months of preparation, demands a huge lift from everyone on staff and is a trademarked, high-profile brand for the company. This year’s model feels particularly joyful.
Best Resurrection Of A Pub (2022)
Once upon a time, Bulldog British Pub was a narrow, dark, chummy space where neighbors and tourists tipped pints in comfort. Then they shut down for a brief remodel. Then the pandemic hit. Then the supply chain snapped. The old pub sat shuttered for three years. When it emerged from a much longer remodel in August of 2022, however, it had been transformed into a spacious, yet still comfortable, neighborhood sports bar that is also a destination sports bar, with darts, many screens and a cool back patio. Dare we say it? You can indeed teach old dogs new tricks.
Best Late-Night Hangout (2022)
214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, (831) 657-9447, pearlhour.com. It’s hard to remember a time before Pearl Hour became the de facto gathering place, but this bar has been around for just three years. The magnetic pull comes in part from the space itself, lovingly transformed by proprietor/bartender Katie Blandin from old and dingy into elegant, with details like fresh roses on the tables and a succulent garden and fire pit in the courtyard. It also comes from consistently excellent entertainment, with local bands and DJs making regular appearances, and pop-up partnerships with local chefs. And of course it comes from Blandin’s cocktail creations, which are like works of art. Seasonal cocktails are made with seasonal fruit from local orchards. Of course if you just want a Miller High Life in those late-night hours, they have that too.
Best Pub (2022)
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net. When everyone else is turning out the lights and heading to bed, Crown and Anchor is just getting started. This popular evening spot boasts hefty pours from their extensive bar, and the benefits of the menu aren’t just that it runs late – the food itself is beloved for good reason. Hearty British classics come standard and satisfying, like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, mushroom pie and lamb shank. They even have a vegan menu – not something pubs are known for, but here everyone is welcome.
Best Local Musician (2022)
171 Webster St., Monterey, (831) 920-1310, dennismurphyschoolofmusic.com. Multi-instrumentalist Dennis Murphy knows his notes. Murphy’s musical prowess has taken him around the globe to play jazz that’s garnered three Grammy nominations. With a talent like his it’s no wonder he opened a school to pass along his knowledge. Murphy plays guitar, bass and ukulele, and he’s helped arrange, produce and record on over 100 albums, which includes three solo releases. When he’s not playing, he’s consulting and giving back as a board member at nonprofits CASA of Monterey County and the Carmel Youth Center.
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
Best Coffee-to-Go With A Smile, If Not With A Song (2022)
Coffee Mia is beloved for its solid caffeine options, egg volcanos and crispy paninis. The service is fast and oldtime friendly, and long Sunday mornings with the paper are celebrated to the last sip. On Sundays, owner Horace Mercurio plays his charming oldies even louder and sings along with even more heart. All that while preparing a cup of coffee for you, tailored to your most peculiar wishes. Mercurio is a decent singer and a good barista. Sometimes, he has his adorable granddaughter Scarlett around, helping with little plates or coloring at her leisure at one of the tables. While a line of locals forms to get coffee and volcanos to go and live their busy lives, Coffee Mia is a pleasant place to spend an hour or two, if you have them. While the place is cash-only, Mercurio’s good mood and willingness to accommodate has no end. You can Venmo him, he says, without even bothering to check if you did. And maybe he’ll thank you for tipping, and offer up a song.
Best Local Beer/Brewery (2022)
426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337; Mission and 7th, Carmel, (831) 293-8621; 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. (831) 800-3332 asb.beer. J.C. Hill and his team at Alvarado Street change things up often, so there is always something new to try. And they are not bound by an obsession with IPA—although they brew outstanding IPAs, doubles, triples, hazies and what have you. Their Monterey Beer is a classic lager style from a local 1930s recipe, for example. They prepare sour beers and slushies. Citraveza is a pilsner with West Coast accents. There’s a spontaneously fermented ode to biere de coupage, along with stouts, brown ales, barrel aged beers and more. Both the beer and the ambiance are so well loved that ASB is getting ready to open a new Oldtown Salinas location as this issue goes to print.
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
A fine-dining restaurant leans into simple, classic lunchtime favorites.
Sara Rubin here, already thinking about lunch. That’s partly because I think it’s never too early to start thinking about your next meal. But it’s mostly because one of my highlights in this week’s edition of the Weekly is a story by Dave Faries in the Eat+Drink section about the lunch menu at The Sur House, the restaurant at Ventana, perched high up in Big Sur, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Best Restaurant—Salinas (2022)
157 Main St., Salinas (831) 256-2669, villaazteca.com. Since Villa Azteca’s relatively recent arrival, nary a Saturday night has gone by without a big line stirring by the door. There’s a reason this quickly beloved spot has been the hit of Salinas—the vibe is modern yet cozy, the food is consistently outstanding. You can almost taste that this place is run by a local family who love what they do. Plates are traditional with fun, creative touches, like lobster enchiladas with squash blossom sauce, or prickly pear aguachile with cucumber and dragon fruit. Guava, mango or strawberry palomas come highly recommended, too.
Best Indian (2022)
565 Abrego St., Monterey, (831) 641-0610; 751 Cannery Row, Suite 121,(831) 324-4852 ambrosiaib.com. Whether relaxing in the ambiance of Ambrosia’s flowery patio downtown or stopping for a bite while traversing Cannery Row, this is the spot if you want delicious food that is healthy yet full of rich flavors. All your Indian favorites are here, from rogan josh lamb and garlic naan to tandoori chicken. Want something different? How about tandoori lobster?. There’s a lot to try here. If someday we added a Best Place To Take A Break From Crowded Cannery Row Sidewalks category—pretty much a shoe-in.
Best Bar For Gen Xers (2022)
426 Alvarado St., Monterey, (831) 655-2337; Mission and 7th, Carmel, (831) 293-8621; 1315 Dayton St., Salinas. (831) 800-3332, asb.beer. The Best Selection award applies to all Alvarado Street locations, Carmel and Salinas as well as the original spot in downtown Monterey. There is a core of beers always on tap and a handwritten list on the chalkboard. Yes, you can open it on your phone with the barcode scanner app, but we’re also talking about Gen Xers here. Xers were the generation that came of age during the first waves of the craft beer revolution, so it’s fitting that this is their top stop – but of course other generations are allowed to bask in all the craft beer glory, too.
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
EATERS DIGEST: Mariposa Coffee finds permanent home, Cat & Cloud turns 6 and one of the best tacos ever
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend and your Friday Eaters...
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
Best Breakfast (2022)
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
Best Clam Chowder (2022)
39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com. New England clam chowder, take a back seat. The best clam chowder, according to readers, is served up by Old Fisherman’s Grotto, which is famous for its “Monterey-style” chowder. It’s like the creamy New England-style but improved with the addition of more cream and garlic. How could that not be better? Enveloped in the cream are diced fresh carrots, celery and potatoes. When the fog rolls in and the Peninsula is smothered by a misty, chilly cloud, Old Fisherman Grotto’s chowder will take the chill off and fill you up at the same time.
