Kanye West Models Ready-to-War Look at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Kanye West was back in his natural habitat Sunday — Paris Fashion Week — where the rapper kicked off Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 collection showcase by leading the march down the muddy “runway.” While Ye has severed ties with the Gap, his partnership with Balenciaga continues on as West was the first “model” to stomp down the dark circular dirt path — “a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth,” Balenciaga creative director Demna explained in the show notes — with the rapper donning a black jacket with a comical amount of utility pockets, giving him an almost-paramilitary...
Lauren Amos and the CDG x Nike Cortez Platform for HYPEBEAST’s Sole Mates
Lauren Amos lives and breathes fashion and footwear. If you peruse her Instagram, you’ll notice that many of her outfits serve as Kodak moments: she often adorns herself in getups so opulent and expressive that you’d think she was making her way to the Met Gala. Thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit, she’s found a way to morph this passion into a profession by opening Atlanta-based retail shops Wish and Antidote — the former a hub for streetwear and sneaker fanatics, the latter catering to luxury aficionados.
K-Trap’s Time to Take Over Is Now
In 2018, drill artists Skengdo x AM were handed a nine-month prison sentence for performing their song “Attempted 1.0” at a London concert, with court labeling the offense as a “breach of a gang injunction.” U.K. drill was always going to find its seat in the scene — despite the authorities’ efforts to penalise the genre — and no one could have anticipated the rise that it’s had over the last five years. And while the origins of the sound came from the land of southside Chicago (thank you Chief Keef), British producers have expanded the sounds’ influence with sprinkles of afrobeats, bashment, grime, and R&B – and in drill’s current entirety, nothing seems to be off-limit.
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Archive" Dropped at Kohl's
When Tom Sachs and produced the General Purpose Shoe through their collaborative NikeCraft label, Sachs made it clear that his goal with the silhouette — often referred to as the GPS — was accessibility. He implored consumers not to pay resell for the GPS as it would be “restocked” and “perennial,” and ran memorable ad campaigns that playfully derided his own design as “boring,” while also stating that creativity was “the enemy.” Sachs jumped through a lot of hoops to ensure that the GPS was a shoe of the people, and his biggest effort yet was stocking large quantities of it at a retailer that’s about as far from the standard definition of sneakerhead “cool” as you can imagine: Kohl’s, who, yesterday, announced that the shoes were available at a select number of their stores.
JW Anderson and UNIQLO's FW22 Collection is "Minimalism at Play"
UNIQLO and Jonathan Anderson’s London-based label JW Anderson are reconnecting once again this Fall/Winter 2022, marking the 5th anniversary of the popular collaboration between the duo. For the upcoming series, JW Anderson delivers a range of simple, cozy, and accessible pieces which JWA imagines would live in harmony with a British modernist house.
Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Reverse Mocha" Raked in 3.8 Million SNKRS Entries
Anytime Travis Scott‘s name is tied to a product initiative — especially on the footwear side — it’s bound to garner a considerable amount of attention. The Houston-born rapper teamed up with Jordan Brand this past Summer to release his highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” collaboration, and it turns out that it was his biggest launch to date.
STAPLE Launches New Merch Collaboration With Netflix's 'Entergalactic'
The titular streetwear brand, STAPLE is launching a collaborative collection with the Netflix‘s highly-anticipated adult animated series, Entergalactic. The Kenya Barris-produced film has garnered much attention with the its star-stacked cast. Entergalactic is an original animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and Barris. Cudi will be releasing...
Best New Tracks: Smino x J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs, Kid Cudi
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Smino x J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs and Kid Cudi, who released the single “90 Proof” and the albums $oul $old $eparately and ENTERGALACTIC respectively. Also joining this week’s list are a variety of offerings from Honey Dijon with Channel Tres and Sadie Walker, Charlotte Dos Santos, Baby Tate, Burna Boy, Shygirl, Trippie Redd and Tee Grizzley.
HYPEBEAST Magazine Returns With "The Frontiers Issue" Featuring Cover Star NIGO
Following a time of pause since 2020, HYPEBEAST magazine makes its return to publishing with issue 30, The Frontiers Issue. Featuring a special edition cover with NIGO, the publication ventures upon a world far different than it was before – a place of multiple realities that are somehow both intensified and dismantled with every passing moment.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the x Stüssy cap and Chrome Hearts tees, HBX Archives is back with a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items for week 89. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion...
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov Prepares to Dominate SS23
Twin sister design duo Laura and Deanna Fanning are the masterminds behind Kiko Kostadinov‘s womenswear, and increasingly becoming influential figures in Kostadinov’s footwear and accessories world. The house’s Trivia bag has become a bit of a viral sensation, with everyone from fashion editors to Iris Law and Bella Hadid carrying one as of late, while teasers online have seen the duo step into the world of collaboration heavier than ever with the Kiko Kostadinov x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x ASICS preview. These moments seem to inform the overarching taste level of Kiko Kostadinov’s output — you can rest assured menswear will follow the Fanning sisters’ path. Now, as part of Paris Fashion Week, the duo has presented their collection for Spring/Summer 2023.
Kid Cudi Gets Real About How Virgil Abloh's Involvement Inspired the Fashion in 'Entergalactic'
In an exclusive clip shared to Hypebeast, Netflix dives deeper into the meaning behind the fashion choices for its upcoming, much-anticipated new animated series, Entergalactic. A project close to Kid Cudi‘s heart and a curated from the mind behind Man on the Moon, the multi-hyphenate wanted to make sure that this series was like no other animation ever seen before.
Hiroshi Fujiwara Spotted in Unreleased fragment design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Colorway
Travis Scott‘s return to the public spotlight means that fans of his can expect to see more footwear collaborations with the likes of Nike and Jordan Brand to roll out. In the coming months, the Cactus Jack rap icon is expected to focus on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG silhouette as he’s confirmed to have “Sail Black,” “Olive” and “Black Phantom” colorways in the works. However, rumors of a fourth iteration and new collaboration with fragment design have now stirred up as Hiroshi Fujiwara was recently spotted courtside at an NBA preseason matchup rocking an unreleased colorway.
Maison Margiela Launches Its Reebok Classic Leather and the Club C "Memory Of" V2 Collabs
One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.
Quavo and Takeoff Reflect on Their Success on “Nothing Changed”
Quavo and Takeoff have continued the rollout of their forthcoming collaborative LP, Only Built For Infinity Links, with yet another new track. On “Nothing Changed,” the two rappers reflect on their success and how, despite their wealth, they remain close to their roots and continue to lead with a strong work ethic.
LOEWE SS23 Says Choose Your Player
Known for its extravagant and often whimsical approach to designing men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, LOEWE has been at the forefront of European luxury and craftsmanship for over 100 years. Under the watchful eye of Jonathan Anderson, the brand has seen a resurgence in popularity, and as LVMH’s oldest...
Clark Atlanta University Gets Its Own Nike Dunk Low Colorway
Dunks continue to be the center of attention for and its lifestyle category, and one pattern that the brand has consistently honed in on is its collegiate motifs. We’ve seen the Swoosh bring back a plethora of “Be True to Your School” offerings, and now it’s set to go on a streak with more university-inspired makeups such as this Dunk Low for Clark Atlanta University.
Ciara x Summer Walker Are Moving On to “Better Thangs”
Ciara and Summer Walker have joined forces for the feel-good single “Better Thangs.” The song arrives just as summer comes to a close, hearing the duo reflect on moving onwards and upwards. “Lately, I been livin’ my life / I don’t pay the hate no mind,” Ciara sings....
Roddy Ricch Delivers Latest Single "Stop Breathing"
Roddy Ricch continues to deliver with his newest single, “Stop Breathing.”. Clocking in at just under two minutes, the track features production from Turbo, JestonMade and Pooh You A Fool — whose collective work includes everyone from Travis Scott to J. Cole and Migos — and arrives with an accompanying music video that sees the young rapper on the road with Post Malone for the latter’s twelve carat toothache tour. Ricch is evidently enjoying the lifestyle that comes with his success, but also shows the hard work he is required to put in to reap his rewards.
Jordan Brand Unveils an AJ12 Low Golf "Playoffs" Colorway
Fresh off of yet another collaboration with Eastside Golf, Jordan Brand is readying the release of a new Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Playoffs” colorway to add its roster of Taxi, French Blue, Driftwood and Metallic Gold offerings. This color scheme was first seen in 1997, and was...
